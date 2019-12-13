Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Ezekiel34
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
01:10:23
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
(NEWS FRONT)_Todd Callender - Proof That Fake Governments Are Hacking Humans| Maria Zeee
232 views • 11/15/2023

Maria Zeee uncensored.Mirrored....

All rights to Maria Zeee.

Published Nov 14th , 2023

Streamed Nov 3rd , 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

Todd Callender joins Maria Zeee to present evidence of fake governments (with fake oaths of offices) are hacking humans, causing sicknesses, and plan to transition humans into "borgs."


View the study referenced in this interview here: http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.bioinformatics.20211101.01.html


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII 


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com 


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia 

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:10:23
thumbnail
(NEWS FRONT)_Todd Callender - Proof That Fake Governments Are Hacking Humans| Maria Zeee
Ezekiel34
232 views • 3 months ago
10:03
thumbnail
John-Kerrys-Daughter-Orders-Govts-To-Mass-Euthanize-BILLIONS-of-People-Before-2030
Ezekiel34
272 views • 4 months ago
34:36
thumbnail
(NEWSBREAK) Worldwide BAN on GAS Incoming, UN Announces Digital ID Linked to CBDC!
Ezekiel34
165 views • 7 months ago
14:36
thumbnail
McDonald's Is In Deep, Deep Trouble As Biggest Fast Food Chains In America Face Collapse
Ezekiel34
376 views • 8 months ago
01:48:15
thumbnail
5G – Microwave As A Weapon – Barrie Trower & Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Ezekiel34
169 views • 10 months ago
33:13
thumbnail
Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Major Chain Grocery Meat FULL of Structures Like VAXX!!! Australia & U.S
Ezekiel34
4302 views • 10 months ago
55:43
thumbnail
Uncensored: Evidence of Nanotech, Parasites in the Blood ERUPTS Worldwide – Kelly Bacher
Ezekiel34
131 views • 10 months ago
01:46:37
thumbnail
China, Isis & Cartels Move To KILL U.S.A. As Biden Focuses On Trannys
Ezekiel34
120 views • a year ago
01:49:37
thumbnail
Maria Zeee & Karen Kingston - Russian MoD Confirms mRNA Injections Are Bioweapons - Globalist Plan for Nanotech
Ezekiel34
275 views • a year ago
20:36
thumbnail
ED DOWD *END GAME* IT'S GONNA BE A SLOW COLLAPSE, CONTROLLED IMPLOSION
Ezekiel34
288 views • a year ago
01:11:10
thumbnail
Chat GPT, AI, and the Image of the Beast w_ special guest Gino Geraci _ PROPHECY ROUNDTABLE
Ezekiel34
59 views • a year ago
56:54
thumbnail
A CHILLING WARNING From a Wise Old Man About Whats Coming...
Ezekiel34
2004 views • a year ago
9:19
thumbnail
ALSO TRENDING...NATION WIDE-MILK IS GOING BAD BEFORE GETS HOME
Ezekiel34
220 views • a year ago
7:33
thumbnail
BREAKING... Third BANK Collapses Overnight! The Whole Banking System could fail this week
Ezekiel34
101 views • a year ago
01:01:14
thumbnail
Midnight Ride: Prince of the Power of the Air - The Mystery Archon
Ezekiel34
66 views • a year ago
01:41:34
thumbnail
(NEWS BREAK) MARIA ZEEE__Russian Military Drops TRUTH BOMBS About U.S. Biolabs...
Ezekiel34
112 views • a year ago
01:21:09
thumbnail
JUST A HEADS UP EVERYONE!....Banking Collapse has Begun. Ezek34
Ezekiel34
161 views • a year ago
5:12
thumbnail
Government Source - EXCESS DEATHS in USA are 2.5 MILLION per MONTH_Flying Syringes
Ezekiel34
150 views • a year ago
01:19:56
thumbnail
MARIA ZEEE__Michael Yon - Military Ordered to Turn Against Citizens in Netherlands, Information Warfare
Ezekiel34
55 views • a year ago
50:19
thumbnail
Todd Callender & Maria Zeee - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!
Ezekiel34
149 views • a year ago
6:36
thumbnail
GOOGLE'S AI ROBOT TERRIFIES OFFICIALS BEFORE IT WAS QUICKLY SHUT DOWN
Ezekiel34
408 views • a year ago
1:24
thumbnail
(NEWS BREAK)-“You’re next”, said @jordanbpeterson regarding the farmers. Meaning we’re all next
Ezekiel34
266 views • a year ago
01:01:02
thumbnail
MARIA ZEEE__Uncensored: Smart City Locations & Agenda EXPOSED!!!
Ezekiel34
107 views • a year ago
8:45
thumbnail
The WEF Bug Eating Agenda EXPOSES Humans to Lab ENGINEERED “VIRUSES”
Ezekiel34
111 views • a year ago
1:35
thumbnail
Tiktok facial filters , very very deceiving - More New World FAKERY
Ezekiel34
191 views • a year ago
46:44
thumbnail
(NEWS BREAK) Uncensored __The Government Wants to BRING BACK Quarantine Camps! Bill Signed for Human Composting
Ezekiel34
103 views • a year ago
6:50
thumbnail
MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN - OFFICIAL GOV’T DOCS EXPOSE 14 YEAR HISTORY
Ezekiel34
1201 views • a year ago
11:31
thumbnail
WEF Want to Lobotomize the Human Race to Become 6G Antennas - The People's Voice
Ezekiel34
52 views • a year ago
45:48
thumbnail
MRNA VAX SHEDDING THEY WANT TO WIPE US OFF THE PLANET -- Kris Edelkamp
Ezekiel34
111 views • a year ago
36:03
thumbnail
Foundation-For-the-Antichrist-(Pastor-Charles-Lawson)
Ezekiel34
52 views • a year ago
01:19:33
thumbnail
Jesus In The Old Testament (#4) of 4 (Psalm 23)
Ezekiel34
0 view • a year ago
01:30:13
thumbnail
Jesus In The Old Testament (#3) of 4 (Book Of Ruth)
Ezekiel34
0 view • a year ago
01:14:47
thumbnail
Jesus In The Old Testament (#2) of 4
Ezekiel34
0 view • a year ago
01:00:21
thumbnail
Jesus In The Old Testament (#1) of 4
Ezekiel34
1 view • a year ago
01:35:20
thumbnail
Ron Wyatt, Ark of the Covenant
Ezekiel34
64 views • a year ago
15:12
thumbnail
Dr. Paul Alexander CDC Admits mRNA RAMPANT In Blood Stream Bioweapon
Ezekiel34
351 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket