47:22
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
EMERGENCY!! illuminati Masons MURDERING THOUSANDS Of People Covertly!! 2023
119 views • 08/01/2023

Shit just got real. What this video PROVES is beyond comprehension and belief. I have the FBI documents to prove it towards the end of this video. I have video evidence not just from my own personal experiences which I'll upload next, but I include compelling video evidence from someone else. The illuminati masonic lodge is conducting a worldwide covert organized stalking operation against political dissidents, whistleblowers, non conformist, Christians etc. Their end objective is to murder the target in a way that looks like an accident or suicide, or imprison the target by getting the target to become angry with the harassment to the point where the target shoots up the satanic cult stalkers. Many mass shooting on the fake news either didn't really happen and they're using masonic crisis actors, or the shooter was a masonic puppet and a patsy took the blame, OR the shooter was a victim of 24/7 organized cult stalking case and point Myron May.

47:32
thumbnail
COVID SHOTS ARE ACTUALLY SNAKE VENOM!! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
209 views • 6 months ago
4:27
thumbnail
Demonic Entities Invade! CERN Hadron Collider EXPLODES Opening Portal To Hell! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
268 views • 6 months ago
47:22
thumbnail
EMERGENCY!! illuminati Masons MURDERING THOUSANDS Of People Covertly!! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
119 views • 6 months ago
50:59
thumbnail
This Video Is BANNED/ILLEGAL In 51 Countries!! See Why!! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
114 views • a year ago
10:58
thumbnail
illuminati Matrix Targets ANDREW TATE! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
107 views • a year ago
15:19
thumbnail
Scientific Proof Humans Have Eternal Souls! (Documentary) 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
62 views • a year ago
22:00
thumbnail
Illuminati Occult Witchcraft "Magicians" Exposed 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
183 views • a year ago
24:14
thumbnail
Gruesome CIA Human Experiments Exposed! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
163 views • a year ago
29:53
thumbnail
The Apocalypse Is Here! Are You Ready? [Documentary] 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
340 views • a year ago
29:54
thumbnail
Not Your Average Christmas Cartoon! "The American Dream" 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
121 views • a year ago
58:45
thumbnail
Mass Satanic Human Depopulation Plans Exposed 2022 (Dr. Hovind)
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
97 views • a year ago
5:41
thumbnail
When FEMA CAMPS Come For You!! 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
179 views • a year ago
9:14
thumbnail
WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON!! Vaccine Genocide Exposed!! 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
171 views • a year ago
12:28
thumbnail
This Is A FINAL WARNING From God 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
100 views • a year ago
20:59
thumbnail
Entire World Under Gods JUDGMENT!! Mass Animal Deaths!! 2022 (Blood Rivers & Lakes)
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
155 views • a year ago
13:29
thumbnail
USA Given Over To Reprobate Minds (Gods Judgment) 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
79 views • a year ago
2:20
thumbnail
Trump DESTROYS Church Of FAKE News 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
377 views • a year ago
3:43
thumbnail
CIA Gives More Funing To Facebook (Satire) 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
29 views • a year ago
7:22
thumbnail
THE TRUE POWER OF PRAYER 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
17 views • a year ago
01:00:12
thumbnail
WORLD WAR 3 DRAWS NEAR 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
69 views • a year ago
28:43
thumbnail
FBI/CIA Car Surveillance Tactics Exposed 2022 (Gang stalking)
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
115 views • a year ago
0:21
thumbnail
OMINOUS SIGN the Moment John FETTERMAN claims BIDEN is “100% Sedition Free” | GOD is Not Mocked! 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
670 views • a year ago
4:22
thumbnail
The End Of illuminati Witch Craft & Satanism 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
187 views • a year ago
57:26
thumbnail
1990's Video Exposing Fake News [Legit Artifact Documentary] 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
73 views • a year ago
17:15
thumbnail
Giant "Human" Skeletons Illuminati Cover Up Exposed!![Full Documentary] Part 3 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
345 views • a year ago
15:07
thumbnail
Giant "Human" Skeletons Illuminati Cover Up Exposed!![Full Documentary] Part 2 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
323 views • a year ago
10:25
thumbnail
Giant "Human" Skeletons Illuminati Cover Up Exposed!![Full Documentary] Part 1 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
482 views • a year ago
3:31
thumbnail
Pastor GRILLS City Council Over Freaky Gay Parade (Hilarious!)
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
145 views • a year ago
38:22
thumbnail
"Portal To Hell" CERN Hadron Collider Exposed [Final Cut] 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
580 views • a year ago
59:53
thumbnail
MEET THE ORIGINAL EPSTEIN!! This Video NEVER Aired On Television!! 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
497 views • a year ago
27:22
thumbnail
PROOF Homosexuality Is ABOMINATION! (Bibles Sodom & Gomorrah FOUND!!) 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
703 views • a year ago
12:01
thumbnail
"Bombs In The Elevator" RARE 9/11 Footage & Interviews 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
138 views • a year ago
2:25
thumbnail
Uh Oh! CIA Busted Giving ISIS Trucks From Texas!! (Staged Photo Op?)
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
95 views • a year ago
29:54
thumbnail
The End Of The USA (Animated) 2022 illuminati Takeover
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
64 views • a year ago
14:59
thumbnail
Hidden Messages Found In The Bible (Bible Code Matrix Pre-view) 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
147 views • a year ago
14:36
thumbnail
Bill Nye Gets WRECKED By Creationist (Dr. Hovind)!! 2022
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
113 views • a year ago

