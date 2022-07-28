FLATEARTH NATIONS

Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. For most of her life, Amandha has taken a keen interest in botanical medicine, self-educating on the topic many years before attaining her formal medical training.
Amandha also sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a Registered Reiki Practitioner & Teacher, among other modalities. After much scholarly and independent study, Amandha’s passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy brought her to study in India under Rajan Sankaran. Amandha volunteered for an intensive medical program in Northern India, shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners, and homeopathic doctors alike.
She is the author of Healing with DMSO book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way. https://healingwithDMSO.com
She also owns and operated YumNaturals Emporium where she
single-handedly invents and makes over 150 all-natural remedies,
including powerful and natural DMSO blends. https://yumnaturals.store
