55:33
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
"You Will SOON Know Who I Am" - J6. Terrorism. The Border. - Steve Friend; Elon Musk's Neuralink Has Implanted Its First Chip in a Human Brain. What's Next? - Clay Clark | FOC Show
37 views • 02/01/2024

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Clay Clark

WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com

PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900



For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102



Steve Friend

BOOK: https://a.co/d/50VQyO2

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RealStevefriend

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/AmRadPod



01:19:40
thumbnail
FBI Whistleblower Speaks Out about the New J6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up - Kyle Seraphin; Fulton County DA Caught Firing Whistleblower; Today's Top Stories Recap with Gavin Wax; Economic Update - Dr. Kirk
Flyover Conservatives
9 views • 9 days ago
55:33
thumbnail
“You Will SOON Know Who I Am" - J6. Terrorism. The Border. - Steve Friend; Elon Musk’s Neuralink Has Implanted Its First Chip in a Human Brain. What’s Next? - Clay Clark | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
37 views • 9 days ago
24:45
thumbnail
Some Cultures Only Know How to Destroy - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
31 views • 9 days ago
55:49
thumbnail
We are Living in the 3rd Existential Crisis. What Can YOU Do to Fight? - Drew Allen; 2 [ NATURAL ] Ways to Improve Your Eyesight - Dr. Troy Spurrill | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
40 views • 10 days ago
52:44
thumbnail
Terrorist Released into the U.S. after being Caught by the Feds - John Zadrozny; Brazil Continues to Target the Bolsonaro Family - Paulo Figueiredo; Update on my Investigation into the FBI's
Flyover Conservatives
11 views • 10 days ago
27:12
thumbnail
BORDER & PREPPING | The Constitutional Infringements of Biden Administration... and what they mean For YOU! - Christie Hutcherson
Flyover Conservatives
47 views • 10 days ago
49:29
thumbnail
Biden's DOJ Says Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed 13 Women - Liz Joy; Collapse of the Legacy Media - Kane; Warmongers Push for World War III; Regime has its Trump Lawsuits | The Breanna Morello Show
Flyover Conservatives
25 views • 10 days ago
15:22
thumbnail
What it was like to be on the PBD Podcast? - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
26 views • 11 days ago
56:24
thumbnail
The Constitutional Infringements of Biden Administration... and what they mean For YOU! - Christie Hutcherson; The Economic Implications of Eliminating the One Thing We are Good at As a Nation - Dr.
Flyover Conservatives
42 views • 11 days ago
21:05
thumbnail
A Deep Dive on Katie's Epilepsy - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
40 views • 11 days ago
27:38
thumbnail
The Controversy of "Equity and Diversity": Does it Help or Harm Society? - Jerod Mayo, Robert Kraft, Javier Milei, Todd Bowles, Kevin Roberts - Greg Foreman, Black Conservative Perspective
Flyover Conservatives
26 views • 12 days ago
02:04:59
thumbnail
Prophecies | The Wind has Changed, The Tide has Turned and The Momentum has Shifted! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
203 views • 12 days ago
41:32
thumbnail
"We must HALT the mRNA Vaccines" - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Flyover Conservatives
148 views • 13 days ago
16:35
thumbnail
ECONOMY | What Is ‘Disease X’ That the WHO Is Preparing For… and the Economic Impact - Dr. Kirk Elliott - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
192 views • 13 days ago
36:20
thumbnail
They are Doing Everything Imaginable to Cover their Tracks! - J6. Fani Willis & Nathan Wade. Nikki Haley. US Border. - Breanna Morello
Flyover Conservatives
91 views • 13 days ago
37:38
thumbnail
GLOBAL ELITES | The Trials of Peter Navarro. Do the Nations TRUST the World Economic Forum? - Clay Clark
Flyover Conservatives
54 views • 14 days ago
21:43
thumbnail
Insights into the Biden Administration by a White House Correspondent - Simon Ateba
Flyover Conservatives
45 views • 14 days ago
19:02
thumbnail
Will AI become smarter than us? - Joe Allen | Flyover Clip
Flyover Conservatives
18 views • 14 days ago
55:08
thumbnail
They are Doing Everything Imaginable to Cover their Tracks! - Breanna Morello; Watch the Waterways - Dutch Sheets | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
83 views • 14 days ago
9:58
thumbnail
EMERGENCY ECONOMIC UPDATE - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
258 views • 14 days ago
11:25
thumbnail
Widespread Banned and Censorship from Countries - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
41 views • 14 days ago
54:52
thumbnail
"We must HALT the mRNA Vaccines" - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo; What Is ‘Disease X’ That the WHO Is Preparing For… and the Economic Impact - Dr. Kirk Elliott | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
103 views • 14 days ago
53:54
thumbnail
Bribery Shake Up In Arizona - Dr. Kelli Ward; Texas Is Pushing Back Against Biden's Border Invasion - Wade Miller; Peter Navarro Sentenced | The Breanna Morello Show
Flyover Conservatives
32 views • 15 days ago
5:52
thumbnail
DARK AEON... the Book to Open YOUR Eyes! - Joe Allen | Flyover Clip
Flyover Conservatives
115 views • 15 days ago
48:13
thumbnail
Julie Kelly Details the Latest Regarding Fulton DA Fani Willis and Her Legally Married Boyfriend; CISA Knew About Mail-in Voting Risks in 2020 - John Zadrozny; Scotus Rules Against Razor Wire - Dr.
Flyover Conservatives
13 views • 15 days ago
24:12
thumbnail
The Transgender Battle is Entering Some Startling — AND PERHAPS ENCOURAGING — New Phases - Brandon Showalter
Flyover Conservatives
62 views • 16 days ago
21:31
thumbnail
The MOST HATED Woman in the World - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
41 views • 16 days ago
55:28
thumbnail
GLOBAL ELITES | The Trials of Peter Navarro. Do the Nations TRUST the World Economic Forum? - Clay Clark; This is HUGE News! - Dr. Kirk Elliott | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
162 views • 16 days ago
12:07
thumbnail
What Separates Humans from AI? - Joe Allen | Flyover Clip
Flyover Conservatives
39 views • 16 days ago
8:06
thumbnail
Finally Free! - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
49 views • 17 days ago
01:06:52
thumbnail
The Transgender Battle is Entering Some Startling New Phases - Brandon Showalter; The Controversy of "Equity and Diversity": Does it Help or Harm Society? - Greg Foreman, Black Conservative
Flyover Conservatives
17 views • 17 days ago
01:15:33
thumbnail
Joe Biden Pushing for World War III - Senator Tommy Tuberville; Scotus Says States CAN’T Block Invasions - Gene Hamilton and Victor Avila; Media Took Money from the Biden Administration to Push
Flyover Conservatives
34 views • 17 days ago
3:54
thumbnail
What is the Value and Benefits of AI for Normal People? - Joe Allen | Flyover Clip
Flyover Conservatives
38 views • 17 days ago
10:13
thumbnail
How to Handle EXTREME Amounts of Hate - Katie Hopkins | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
56 views • 18 days ago
31:05
thumbnail
The Fight for the Union of Church and State - Church and State (Caleb Collier and Gabe Blomgren)
Flyover Conservatives
23 views • 18 days ago
55:29
thumbnail
Insights into the Biden Administration by a White House Correspondent - Simon Ateba; Can Biden Make it to 2024? - Church and State | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
19 views • 18 days ago

