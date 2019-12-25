Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Follower of Christ777
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
23:05
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Mark of the beast: Vatican's Sunday law will be enforced soon! (25)
519 views • 03/25/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, March 11, 2023.


The Vatican, which is the first beast or nation of Revelation 13, and her Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which is the whore of Babylon in Revelation 17 & 18, will enforce its mark with the help of the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13.


The United States has the tools including HAARP and lasers to modify and control the weather so as to make the false gospel of climate change of the Vatican’s pope look real with the purpose of making the pope look like a champion or as someone who is speaking truth, when Revelation 13:2 says that the dragon or satan, who is the father of LIES, gives his power and authority to the Vatican beast.

So what is the purpose of the pope to promote his false gospel of climate change? The Vatican is using the evil instruments of climate change of the United States, HAARP and lasers, to make the pope’s gospel of climate change look real so that the world can unite under the pope’s leadership and make the world WORSHIP the pope (Revelation 13:8). How? When the pope will enforce his request for a SUNday law of rest and worship on SUNday, which is the pope’s ‘sabbath’.

The pope’s ‘sabbath’ is SUNday which goes CONTRARY to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God in Exodus 20:8-11, the day on which Christ attended public weekly Sabbath worship services in Luke 4 as well as Christians in Acts 13:42, 44 when they gathered to listened to Paul preach on Sabbath day.


This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:


"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.


NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!


Revelation 14:9-11 explains why. NOTE: The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor.


The mark of the beast has to do with worship based on a false system of worship including the false day of public weekly worship: SUNday, which goes back to Egypt and ancient Babylon, 9 centuries BEFORE Christ (Revelation 14:9; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20; Revelation 20:4, King James Bible). The RFID chip, tattoo and vaccines have nothing to do with worship.


Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day or rest and public worship, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset. By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honor, worship, recognize and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator.


However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23). The holy ten commandments of God stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
15:00
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: Muslim prays to allah during Roman Catholic services
Follower of Christ777
41 views • 10 days ago
29:50
thumbnail
NWO: More excess deaths caused by the COVID-19 bioweapon coming in 2024
Follower of Christ777
256 views • 11 days ago
23:15
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: Pope says Klaus Schwab & Yuval Harari can find “ways to build a better world”
Follower of Christ777
68 views • 12 days ago
11:25
thumbnail
The Jewish Talmud on Christ and Christians
Follower of Christ777
101 views • 12 days ago
42:20
thumbnail
NWO: Club of Rome & UN Agenda 2030's 'climate emergency plan'
Follower of Christ777
91 views • 14 days ago
1:22
thumbnail
NWO: Something big is brewing up in Texas; major riots & chaos expected?
Follower of Christ777
250 views • 14 days ago
34:50
thumbnail
Biblical end-time prophecies and warnings from God (part 1 of 4)
Follower of Christ777
263 views • 15 days ago
18:20
thumbnail
Let go of Babylon! (5)
Follower of Christ777
36 views • 15 days ago
39:30
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: cardinal Fernandez is a pervert; time to come out of Babylon
Follower of Christ777
45 views • 17 days ago
29:00
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided (4)
Follower of Christ777
59 views • 19 days ago
01:00:00
thumbnail
Secret societies: the Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth!
Follower of Christ777
137 views • 21 days ago
18:55
thumbnail
Govern self & never give up
Follower of Christ777
31 views • 22 days ago
39:15
thumbnail
Obey God & stop being rebellious against Him
Follower of Christ777
19 views • 23 days ago
26:22
thumbnail
Signs of the end times: homosexual marriages & sexual perversions
Follower of Christ777
47 views • 23 days ago
22:50
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: Mystery Babylon the great = Roman Catholic church (3)
Follower of Christ777
192 views • 25 days ago
17:55
thumbnail
NWO: Communists are using indoctrination or ‘public education’ to destroy the United States
Follower of Christ777
96 views • 25 days ago
9:05
thumbnail
NWO: Satan deceives the world & the world believe his lies
Follower of Christ777
466 views • a month ago
4:00
thumbnail
NWO: The World Health Organization wants to control you! (3)
Follower of Christ777
227 views • a month ago
44:00
thumbnail
NWO: United Nations Agenda 2030, the Great Reset and world domination
Follower of Christ777
302 views • a month ago
32:15
thumbnail
Examine yourself & don't pollute your temple
Follower of Christ777
10 views • a month ago
27:00
thumbnail
Seek godly wisdom
Follower of Christ777
27 views • a month ago
22:00
thumbnail
Holograms: satan’s tool of deception
Follower of Christ777
79 views • a month ago
2:22
thumbnail
We've been lied to: climate change is a hoax (3)
Follower of Christ777
140 views • a month ago
15:28
thumbnail
NWO: Aussie man speaks truth on COVID-19 bioweapon & bankers financing wars
Follower of Christ777
328 views • a month ago
1:33
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: POOF! Hologram pope disappears!
Follower of Christ777
164 views • a month ago
43:45
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: the evils of the Vatican exposed (3)
Follower of Christ777
186 views • a month ago
18:40
thumbnail
Don’t destroy God’s hedges of protection around you
Follower of Christ777
67 views • a month ago
35:45
thumbnail
God made you for Him: to love Him, to worship Him & to be with Him
Follower of Christ777
15 views • a month ago
1:35
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: Baphomet & the Vatican’s pharmakeia
Follower of Christ777
118 views • a month ago
17:17
thumbnail
NWO: Satanic Freemason ritual caught on camera
Follower of Christ777
267 views • a month ago
3:08
thumbnail
NWO: Depopulation, COVID-19 bioweapon & destruction of the United States
Follower of Christ777
203 views • a month ago
30:50
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: Origins of the Roman Catholic church & her false doctrines (2)
Follower of Christ777
68 views • a month ago
59:59
thumbnail
We’ve been lied to: it’s a complete scam!
Follower of Christ777
220 views • a month ago
18:00
thumbnail
NWO: Horrific epidemic of COVID-19 vaccine-related excess deaths in western nations
Follower of Christ777
2850 views • a month ago
01:11:34
thumbnail
NWO: the Illuminati and satanism exposed by John Todd
Follower of Christ777
146 views • a month ago
27:27
thumbnail
Babylon is fallen: Vatican documents expose strange secrets
Follower of Christ777
1099 views • a month ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket