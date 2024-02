Green Protein Smoothie





1 scoop HRS Organic Pea Protein Powder

½ thumb fresh ginger

¼ cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Peas

1 apple (cut into cubes)

1 pear (cut into cubes)

½ lime (juice and zest)

¼ cucumber (cut into slices)

½ cup water





Place everything into blender and process until smooth. Serve and Enjoy!





Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com

