Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Free 2 Shine
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
01:08:13
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Shot Dead the Movie || COVID Jab Documentary
542 views • 12/16/2023

This is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children.

Hear from the families brave enough to speak up and admit that the shot killed their children. Hear from the ones who have refused to keep quiet. We all know that there are so many who have sold out to pharma, denying that their loved ones were hurt or killed by the shots. But there is no amount of money or threats that can keep these parents from speaking truth in honor of their children…and so this doesn’t happen to one more child.

A 'We The Patriots USA' Original Production.

* Source: We the Patriots USA - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wtpusa

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/for-the-sake-of-truth

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
16:42
thumbnail
THE VISION || Prophecy from 1973 (50 years ago) || David Wilkerson
Free 2 Shine
435 views • a month ago
01:08:13
thumbnail
Shot Dead the Movie || COVID Jab Documentary
Free 2 Shine
542 views • 2 months ago
5:55
thumbnail
Hamas Explained by a Palestinian || Bassem Eid
Free 2 Shine
51 views • 4 months ago
19:15
thumbnail
No mRNA in COVID Jabs? - Dr Lee Merritt
Free 2 Shine
2593 views • 5 months ago
01:11:04
thumbnail
Why did most of the Church Fall for the COVID Narrative?
Free 2 Shine
576 views • 5 months ago
01:05:16
thumbnail
Global Network of Child Grooming, Mutilations and Ritualistic Sacrifice || David Sorensen
Free 2 Shine
211 views • 8 months ago
01:29:10
thumbnail
The Unseen Crisis || Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told (Documentary)
Free 2 Shine
206 views • 8 months ago
02:12:58
thumbnail
Cuisson Lente Thermostat 5G || Dangers des Champs Electro-Magnétiques Artificiels
Free 2 Shine
6 views • 8 months ago
49:00
thumbnail
Transpocalypse || The Transgender Ideology Push upon Children (2023)
Free 2 Shine
91 views • 8 months ago
40:02
thumbnail
Unvaxed - Living in Revelation (Documentary video)
Free 2 Shine
242 views • 8 months ago
11:24
thumbnail
The Unvaccinated || Propaganda at its Best!
Free 2 Shine
370 views • 9 months ago
01:00:41
thumbnail
Billy Graham Exposed - Documentary
Free 2 Shine
251 views • 9 months ago
15:53
thumbnail
Health Risks of Using your Cell Phone on the Toilet || Dr Sam Bailey
Free 2 Shine
259 views • 10 months ago
54:23
thumbnail
Venom Update || Dr Bryan Ardis with Clive de Carle
Free 2 Shine
1924 views • 10 months ago
02:03:52
thumbnail
How to Prepare for the Last Days - the Movie (all episodes)
Free 2 Shine
10 views • a year ago
18:34
thumbnail
Has the antichrist been revealed? (2022 Commonwealth Games)
Free 2 Shine
192 views • a year ago
01:45:50
thumbnail
Has the antichrist been revealed? || Tim Cohen
Free 2 Shine
258 views • a year ago
3:07
thumbnail
COVID Vax and Fertility || A Horror Story || Dr Christiane Northrup
Free 2 Shine
579 views • a year ago
01:15:22
thumbnail
LUCIFERASE Glows in FOREHEAD or HAND & Vaxxed People Emit EMF || Maria Zeee with Hope & Tivon
Free 2 Shine
142 views • a year ago
1:26
thumbnail
Astrazeneca = 666
Free 2 Shine
136 views • a year ago
01:08:55
thumbnail
The Truth About Smallpox || Documentary by Katie Sugak (2022)
Free 2 Shine
94 views • a year ago
20:06
thumbnail
Démystification Officielle de la Virologie || Katie Sugak (2021)
Free 2 Shine
23 views • a year ago
22:25
thumbnail
The Final Refutal of Virology || Katie Sugak (2021)
Free 2 Shine
313 views • a year ago
1:37
thumbnail
UK Woman Arrested for Thought Crime
Free 2 Shine
50 views • a year ago
53:08
thumbnail
The Spike Protein Myth || Dr Tom Cowan & Dr Stefano Scoglio
Free 2 Shine
688 views • a year ago
19:21
thumbnail
UK Doctors Call for Government Investigation of COVID Vaccines || DFPUK (Dec 2022)
Free 2 Shine
206 views • a year ago
10:46
thumbnail
Bill Gates and WHO set a date for the Next Plandemic
Free 2 Shine
131 views • a year ago
01:08:21
thumbnail
Died Suddenly || Must Watch COVID Vaccine Documentary (Nov 2022)
Free 2 Shine
190 views • a year ago
01:42:15
thumbnail
Fat Fiction || Full Documentary
Free 2 Shine
152 views • a year ago
02:30:58
thumbnail
The Greatest Reset: Beast Rising || MUST WATCH Christian Documentary
Free 2 Shine
355 views • a year ago
52:36
thumbnail
200 FOIs and Still No COVID Virus || Christine Massey
Free 2 Shine
134 views • a year ago
01:41:27
thumbnail
What Really Makes You Ill || David Parker & Dawn Lester with Drs Mark & Sam Bailey
Free 2 Shine
5 views • a year ago
31:06
thumbnail
The Plan
Free 2 Shine
157 views • a year ago
1:45
thumbnail
Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP, Concludes "THERE ARE NO RESPIRATORY VIRUSES!"
Free 2 Shine
183 views • a year ago
01:08:00
thumbnail
Vax, Nanotech, CERN & Zombie Pandemic || Dr Astrid Stuckelberger
Free 2 Shine
768 views • 2 years ago
01:46:46
thumbnail
Voices of the Silenced || X-LGBT Documentary (2018)
Free 2 Shine
19 views • 2 years ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket