Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
18:36
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Prophecy 56 - “Warn Them! How Few Will Listen! ” FIVE STATE WARNING: California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri! (In 2002, YAH Almost Devastated America. Intercessors Only Delayed It (mirrored)
523 views • 01/09/2023

this is a mirrored video 

Prophecy 56
“Warn them! How few will Listen! ”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu June 5, 2002
FIVE STATE WARNING:
California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm 

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
11:25
thumbnail
Prophecy 105 - YAH Warns World Great Tribulation's WOE "You are coming close now as to the date of the holocaust. Learn the lesson well from those who survived, to those who were not caught."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
139 views • 13 days ago
6:06
thumbnail
2003 Prophecy 72 - Planet X! In this prophecy & others YAH Warns evil Elites they're doomed. One of HIS many Last Days Weaponry "UNDERGROUND CITIES..will be your WATERY TOMBS"
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
468 views • 17 days ago
17:27
thumbnail
Prophecy 66 evil ones defeat "after the Bride (144,000) changes into their Glorified Bodies and will warn the guests not to take the Mark of the Beast and to help protect them" physically/spiritually
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
110 views • 22 days ago
11:30
thumbnail
Prophecy 73 Excerpts - In The Great Tribulation the fallen angels disguised as alien forces Devastate Earth. (Holy Tongues used, know it's never required for Salvation/being an Overcomer that's heresy
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
66 views • 24 days ago
4:51
thumbnail
Prophecy 42 - YAH'S WORD Says HE will harshly Chastise Israel HIMSELF and "all those that surround Israel, all those that surround Jerusalem, drop your weapons both spiritual and carnal.."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
65 views • a month ago
9:17
thumbnail
Prophecy 28 - Are you One of MY Hidden Ones? "MY People have been hidden," "walked alone without counsel" "have been taught of MY RUACH ha KODESH." "MY computer geniuses" (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
105 views • a month ago
12:46
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 7 - Hold On Tight To The Hem Of MY Garment! "How loyal and how much will you rely on ME?" "In the spiritual realm it is finished," (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
28 views • 2 months ago
26:41
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 81 "The Ark of the Covenant is a duplicate of what is in Heaven." Has much power, not anyone can touch it. To Israel "YAHUSHUA did countless miracles in your land."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
67 views • 2 months ago
27:22
thumbnail
Prophecy 47 To Be Forewarned Is To Be Forearmed! Mad science Clones covered indepth! YAH gives instruction how to fight Zombie Invasion in Great Tribulation (carnal weaponry useless) & more mirrored
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
269 views • 2 months ago
20:20
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 1 - Judgment Starts At The House Of YAHUVEH! YAH SAYS "But MY Children have nothing to fear, those who truly love, worship, put ME first in their lives."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
47 views • 3 months ago
25:50
thumbnail
Prophecy 36 "the darkness where MY light is not welcome. Oh I will grieve for what I have to do, yet it has been pre-ordained, pre-told, you have been forewarned if you study MY WORD."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
45 views • 3 months ago
15:33
thumbnail
7 Prophecy Excerpts what YAH SAYS about Mark Of The Beast 666 in Great Tribulation-666 is both Spiritual/Physical. One World satan Superchurch will force mandatory worship. Many millions won't take it
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
466 views • 4 months ago
12:15
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 5 - You Are MY Hidden Treasure, You Are MY Hidden Weapon! "The footsteps of the Godly are ordained by YAHUVEH. Keep following MY footsteps and lead others unto ME." (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
34 views • 4 months ago
11:41
thumbnail
Prophecy 6 - First I Weep, Then I'M ANGRY! "Stand together and fight for Holiness. Stand together and fight unholiness. In MY Power, in MY Word, in MY Name, under MY Anointing, through MY Blood.."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
29 views • 4 months ago
8:44
thumbnail
In 1999 from Prophecy 32 "the bombing of innocent" Many NATIONS To Obliterate America & Allies "In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings." "you have now called it upon yourselves!"
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
635 views • 4 months ago
8:44
thumbnail
Prophecy 32 Excerpts - "the bombing of innocent" Many NATIONS To Obliterate America & Allies "In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings." "you have now called it upon yourselves!"
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
153 views • 4 months ago
24:38
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 11 - Rise Up, Speak Up, Tell The Devil To Shut Up, In MY Name! "Would they not have accused Peter who walked on the water suicidal? Delusions of grandeur." mirrored
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
34 views • 4 months ago
27:46
thumbnail
Prophecy 17 - You Are Held Accountable For What You Know! Here back in 1998 Benny Hinn & Ken Copeland had a chance, but they refused repentance, then became reprobate hybrids. A fake gospel exposed
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
59 views • 5 months ago
32:23
thumbnail
Prophecy 59 - "I spared untold uncounted souls from Sept. 11, 2001 from many days hence." "I had MY angels chase them out" "This is MY Ministry, I guard and I protect."
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
53 views • 5 months ago
12:15
thumbnail
Prophecy 5 - You Are MY Hidden Treasure, You Are MY Hidden Weapon! YAH'S elite forces most are not in organized churches as the devil causes chaos by counterfeiting GIFTS & convincing many they ended
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
37 views • 5 months ago
21:40
thumbnail
Prophecy 34 False wonders exposed "Reader take note if this has not come to your churches yet to tempt you it shall.." "Mark of the Beast comes people will think it is a blessing" "Flee from this"
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
515 views • 5 months ago
11:59
thumbnail
Prophecy 43 Part 2 - WHO DO YOU CHOOSE TO BE YOUR POTTER? I, YAHUVEH, OR HARRY POTTER! "Repent today! Turn away from this evil." "Parents protect MY innocent children." It teaches sorceries & death
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
39 views • 5 months ago
20:51
thumbnail
Prophecy 77 - True Revival is repentance, pain, often unnoticed, In 2005 Apostle Elisheva with Teams led a great revival in America, fallen angels mock it false prophecy, hype, gatherings Please Flee
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
32 views • 5 months ago
13:01
thumbnail
Prophecy 62 Excerpts Coming Quarantine, stadiums filled. Pray, "Trust in Psalm 91!" Due to mass infiltrations millions of Americans/others join the Persecuted Church Underground
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
91 views • 6 months ago
14:19
thumbnail
Prophecy 39 - Anointed Holy Eagles, Come Forth! ALL MUST FIGHT "Do not let race, creed, tongue or religious beliefs stop you from fighting this beast"
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
62 views • 6 months ago
8:54
thumbnail
Prophecy 118 Excerpts! Bible Survival (see Mark 13:12) YAH SENDS HIS DIVIDING SWORD. So Many Beloveds are going into wolves dens, torn to pieces. Unequally yoked in marriages/ministries ect..
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
120 views • 6 months ago
8:51
thumbnail
Prophecy 150, 102 Excerpts! Fallen angels send zombies/Genesis 6 giants fall from skies. Hearts Fail (Luke 21:26) YAHUSHUA Weeps "You have no idea what is being sent here." Call on HIM
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
161 views • 6 months ago
29:07
thumbnail
Prophecy 65 "Evil Days Are upon you!" "I turn their own weapons against them" Air & food "is poisoned and you know not." "weapons of Heaven..the arsenal of the elements." (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
106 views • 7 months ago
2:27
thumbnail
Prophecy 28 Excerpts - Are you One of MY Hidden Ones? "MY People have been hidden," "walked alone without counsel" "have been taught of MY RUACH ha KODESH." YAH has HIS "computer geniuses" (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
97 views • 8 months ago
47:08
thumbnail
7 Prophecy Excerpts since 2002. YAH'S Own Words "You will never see another Ministry like this (Proph. 143)." Vaccine danger/Poisons abound/5G/clones-zombies made/coming antichrist ect.. (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
151 views • 8 months ago
40:50
thumbnail
Prophecy 51 - The Clarion Call Of The 144,000! Book of Revelation Bride (Barter System Coming! Weapons Reversed Upon the evil ones. True Bride & Guests won't take mark of the beast 666) mirrored
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
423 views • 8 months ago
36:14
thumbnail
YAH'S Prophecy 60 - Clones, Extreme evil "women breed with the demons and the soulless ones come forth full of evil. You cannot even begin to comprehend, for they will have no consciences" (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
1373 views • 9 months ago
7:42
thumbnail
Prophecy Excerpts! Self-Exalted Little god's doctrine mocks YAH! YAHUSHUA SAYS "You have lied to them and told them even they are a god" YAH SAYS "They will regret ever teaching this" (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
40 views • 9 months ago
9:44
thumbnail
Prophecy 10 - Take Back What satan Has Stolen! "I am standing with you as you stand for ME. The gates of hell shall not prevail against MY Church." (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
34 views • 9 months ago
20:22
thumbnail
Prophecy 25 - America, MY Hand Is Set Against You! (Released in 1998, 2nd Day Of Bombing Iraq) "Multitudes will be put to death and many will not take the Mark of the Beast." (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
350 views • 9 months ago
46:23
thumbnail
Prophecy 122 - "You Can't Tear Down the Gates of Heaven" thus saith, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH! "I am GOD ALMIGHTY! I and the FATHER are one! I can be in all places and I am!" (mirrored)
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
27 views • 10 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket