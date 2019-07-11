Create New Account
0:00
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
SN1402: Social Erosion, Experimental Consent & Starting Secession ⚠️
24 views • 01/25/2024

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v49795f-sn1402.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/01/26/sn1402-social-erosion-experimental-consent-starting-secession/]


Texas is being chosen as the battlegrounds for a historic moment regarding the confrontation of globalist policies.14 states have sided with Texas in their attempts to halt the invasion down at the southern border, setting the stage for a potential coalition of states. Is this the beginning of the civil war?


It won’t be one particular issue that ignites the hearts and minds of people. Even as we receive information of roughly 17 million people being killed by the vaccines, there’s still no uproar for justice. General discontent and the conditions that create these emotions are the theme of this week's transmission.


Indeed we’re seeing the angrier world as described by Klaus Schwab, and as the global elite execute their nefarious agenda, the people of the world are waking up. All around the world people are resisting these tyrannical policies, but this moment of fleeting success will be met with an even more harsh response.


0:00
thumbnail
SN1402: Social Erosion, Experimental Consent & Starting Secession ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
24 views • 15 days ago
04:14:35
thumbnail
SN1401: The Poisoned Occupation, Contamination Confirmed & Globalist Directives ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
8 views • 22 days ago
0:00
thumbnail
SN1319: Engineering Culture, Death By Doctor & Climate Refugees ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
11 views • a month ago
0:00
thumbnail
SN1318: Reprobate Citizens, Quarantines Coming & The Border Invasion ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
53 views • 2 months ago
0:00
thumbnail
SN1317: Coordinating Collapse, Intended Harm & Enveloping Unrest ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
17 views • 2 months ago
0:00
thumbnail
Cultural Enrichment, Depopulation Exposed & Techno-Compliance
Factions Of Freedom
8 views • 2 months ago
04:17:22
thumbnail
SN1313: Spirit Of Corruption, The Killing Cure & Open Invasion
Factions Of Freedom
4 views • 3 months ago
04:09:44
thumbnail
SN1310: Crumbling Ideologies, Great Genocides & Chaos By Any Means
Factions Of Freedom
4 views • 4 months ago
04:15:43
thumbnail
SN1309: The Cult of Politics, Delayed Disablements & Wrapped In War
Factions Of Freedom
4 views • 4 months ago
04:07:51
thumbnail
SN1308: Dissolving Normalcy, The Silent Slaughter & Echoes of Evil
Factions Of Freedom
14 views • 4 months ago
03:35:29
thumbnail
SN1307: Lawlessness Spreading, Lethal Links & Normalizing Instability
Factions Of Freedom
15 views • 4 months ago
03:31:09
thumbnail
SN1305: Frustrating The Opposition, Wild to Mild & Cringe Climate
Factions Of Freedom
7 views • 5 months ago
03:57:02
thumbnail
SN1304: The Angrier World, Full Spectrum Deception & Polycrisis ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
13 views • 5 months ago
01:51:17
thumbnail
Breaking The Trauma, Innerstanding Adversity & Stepping Into Fullness with Nate Max of Innate Awareness | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
1 view • 2 years ago
02:46:35
thumbnail
SN1136: Patriot Purge, Death Spikes & Green Spirituality | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
12 views • 2 years ago
03:45:29
thumbnail
SN1134: Brandon Administration, Endangering Society & Globalism 101 | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
12 views • 2 years ago
03:43:30
thumbnail
SN1131: Designating Dissenters, Vaxxidents Happen & Engineered Collapse
Factions Of Freedom
32 views • 2 years ago
03:27:29
thumbnail
SN1130: Steamroll Regime, Struggle of Sickness & Engineered Care | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
1 view • 2 years ago
03:22:18
thumbnail
SN1129: Adversarial Advantage, Healthcare Isolation & New World Warping
Factions Of Freedom
0 view • 2 years ago
03:28:15
thumbnail
SN1128: Behind Enemy Lines, Navigating Poison & Probing The Dark | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
1 view • 2 years ago
03:20:10
thumbnail
SN1127: Middle East Miasma, Bio-Terror Tyranny & Rights Erosion | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
10 views • 2 years ago
03:07:42
thumbnail
SN1126: Education of Hate, Jab or Jail & Code Gaia | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
0 view • 2 years ago
02:07:52
thumbnail
Prayers, Protest & Power To The People
Factions Of Freedom
11 views • 3 years ago
03:36:44
thumbnail
SN1124: Rebel Watch, Obedience Training & Social Stratification | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
1 view • 3 years ago
02:05:05
thumbnail
The Sleeper Must Awaken
Factions Of Freedom
51 views • 3 years ago
03:33:27
thumbnail
SN1123: Empire Of Lies, The Health Corps & Climate of Control | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
10 views • 3 years ago
02:22:22
thumbnail
Through The Looking Glass
Factions Of Freedom
633 views • 3 years ago
03:45:30
thumbnail
SN1121: Coinciding Chaos, Biological Barrage & Crisis Climate | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
2 views • 3 years ago
02:23:25
thumbnail
Daze & Decay
Factions Of Freedom
20 views • 3 years ago
03:45:10
thumbnail
SN1120: Cultural Erosion, Venomous Variants & Campaign of Chaos | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
10 views • 3 years ago
02:14:42
thumbnail
Crew Cast [06-22-2021] [Common Collapse Edition]
Factions Of Freedom
1 view • 3 years ago
02:16:17
thumbnail
Sleep Mode
Factions Of Freedom
12 views • 3 years ago
03:31:11
thumbnail
SN1119: Cyber Pandemic, Poison Hesitancy & The Hour of Need | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
10 views • 3 years ago
02:04:47
thumbnail
Humanity Will Become A Choice
Factions Of Freedom
21 views • 3 years ago
03:24:06
thumbnail
SN1118: Blood Benefits, Fire Fauci & War Probes | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
0 view • 3 years ago
02:20:14
thumbnail
Who's Upgrading Society?
Factions Of Freedom
10 views • 3 years ago

