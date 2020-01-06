Are you a person who is required by law to file and pay federal income taxes? We will show you the law and you will be able to see for yourself whether YOU are required to file and pay federal income taxes or not.

You no longer must rely on the legal “opinion” of an accountant, CPA, tax attorney, Turbo Tax, or H&R Block on whether you really must file and pay federal income taxes.

In this presentation you will see the laws simplified based on IRS, U.S. Treasury, House of Representatives websites and U.S. Supreme Court Decisions. You may be one of the millions of Americans who are not legally required to file and pay federal income taxes.

Peymon, who founded Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon moved to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought! Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws mean, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say they mean!

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawShool.org