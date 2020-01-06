Create New Account
Do I need to pay federal income tax? (Full)
309 views • 08/15/2023

Are you a person who is required by law to file and pay federal income taxes? We will show you the law and you will be able to see for yourself whether YOU are required to file and pay federal income taxes or not.

You no longer must rely on the legal “opinion” of an accountant, CPA, tax attorney, Turbo Tax, or H&R Block on whether you really must file and pay federal income taxes.

In this presentation you will see the laws simplified based on IRS, U.S. Treasury, House of Representatives websites and U.S. Supreme Court Decisions. You may be one of the millions of Americans who are not legally required to file and pay federal income taxes.

Peymon, who founded Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon moved to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought! Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws mean, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say they mean!

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawShool.org

10:35
thumbnail
By law 98% of Americans are not required to file and pay federal income taxes!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
106 views • 24 days ago
21:51
thumbnail
Why your employer should not send the IRS and you a W-2 form about how much you were paid? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
30 views • 2 months ago
23:38
thumbnail
The IRS is the most "woke" anti-white and pro LGBTQIA+ organization in America (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
24 views • 2 months ago
8:14
thumbnail
Why IRS postponement of 1099-K reporting of $600 or more until 2025 is no big deal! (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
169 views • 2 months ago
36:03
thumbnail
Why IRS postponement of 1099-K reporting of $600 or more until 2025 is no big deal!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
28 views • 2 months ago
27:56
thumbnail
Are my crypto currency gains taxable, and how do I find out if they are? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
298 views • 2 months ago
30:37
thumbnail
IRS suspends fixing its main computer system goal date of June 30, 2024 until past 2030! (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
130 views • 3 months ago
28:28
thumbnail
Does the “Includes and Including” clause in IRC 7701(c) mean you are INCLUDED as a taxpayer?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
22 views • 3 months ago
5:08
thumbnail
If you file a 1040 income tax confession form, do you empower the IRS to use it against you?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
106 views • 3 months ago
24:53
thumbnail
If you file a 1040 income tax confession form, do you empower the IRS to use it against you? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
43 views • 3 months ago
8:16
thumbnail
By law, who must pay and/or withhold Social Security and Medicare taxes? (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
34 views • 3 months ago
38:57
thumbnail
By law, who must pay and/or withhold Social Security and Medicare taxes? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
42 views • 3 months ago
4:59
thumbnail
Proof the IRS will leave you alone after you stop filing a tax return. (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
418 views • 4 months ago
24:06
thumbnail
Proof the IRS will leave you alone after you stop filing a tax return. (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
113 views • 4 months ago
0:59
thumbnail
Stew Peters Freedom Fest 2023
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
129 views • 4 months ago
10:15
thumbnail
If I filed an IRS extension to file a 1040 Form, am I required to file by October 15th? (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
44 views • 4 months ago
30:10
thumbnail
If I filed an IRS extension to file a 1040 Form, am I required to file by October 15th? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
22 views • 4 months ago
28:45
thumbnail
Am I required by law to file and pay the California state income tax? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
110 views • 4 months ago
26:26
thumbnail
Why it does not matter that IRS is looking to hire 3,700 employees. (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
79 views • 5 months ago
7:17
thumbnail
IRS using AI to go after Americans? Learn how you can get out from under the IRS’ AI radar! (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
190 views • 5 months ago
35:12
thumbnail
IRS using AI to go after Americans? Learn how you can get out from under the IRS’ AI radar! (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
312 views • 5 months ago
10:18
thumbnail
How can you legally pay ZERO inheritance and gift taxes? (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
200 views • 5 months ago
23:51
thumbnail
How can you legally pay ZERO inheritance and gift taxes? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
87 views • 5 months ago
32:47
thumbnail
Are capital gains taxable, and how do you minimize them if they are? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
61 views • 5 months ago
19:02
thumbnail
FLS students have never gone to prison or had their bank account levied by IRS for 20+ years (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
51 views • 5 months ago
1:04
thumbnail
Freedom Law School Donates $10,000 to Veterans!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
14 views • 5 months ago
28:23
thumbnail
Petition US Congress to stop paying federal income taxes that you never owed to begin with! (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
193 views • 5 months ago
5:25
thumbnail
How do you properly and safely amend the last 3 years of income tax returns for full refunds (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
154 views • 6 months ago
30:13
thumbnail
How do you properly and safely amend the last 3 years of income tax returns for full refunds (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
97 views • 6 months ago
22:27
thumbnail
The real reason why IRS has announced they will stop visiting people’s homes! (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
152 views • 6 months ago
16:24
thumbnail
Can filing a Land Patent protect my property from IRS seizure and stop all property taxes? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
2416 views • 6 months ago
52:00
thumbnail
Great News! The IRS has decided to Leave 99.9% of Income Tax Non-Filers Alone. (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
216 views • 6 months ago
33:20
thumbnail
Do I need to pay federal income tax? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
309 views • 6 months ago
47:46
thumbnail
Red Pill Expo Indianapolis 2022 Presentation
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
107 views • 2 years ago
42:32
thumbnail
IRS is failing as a collection agency sending cases to toothless private collection agencies
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
59 views • 2 years ago
42:01
thumbnail
April 18th Deadline is Here! Should You File Those Confession Forms?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
90 views • 2 years ago

