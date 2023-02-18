Freedom Place unites Christians, Patriots and all lovers of freedom in a disruptive and free, next generation advertising medium and marketplace.





We're leading a grass roots movement with shared economic power to organically create a "Breakaway Economy™."





To quickly grow the Breakaway Economy™, we have invented a patent pending technology to virally stimulate waves of economic change and growth.





We're starting with our database of 2.8 million people and 162 thousand pastors. (Historical open rate of .68% and conversion rate of .60%)