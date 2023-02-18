Create New Account
How to Restore Economic Freedom
83 views • 02/18/2023
Freedom Place unites Christians, Patriots and all lovers of freedom in a disruptive and free, next generation advertising medium and marketplace. 

We're leading a grass roots movement with shared economic power to organically create a "Breakaway Economy™."

To quickly grow the Breakaway Economy™, we have invented a patent pending technology to virally stimulate waves of economic change and growth.

We're starting with our database of 2.8 million people and 162 thousand pastors. (Historical open rate of .68% and conversion rate of .60%)
28:00
thumbnail
Chris Training
Freedom Place
5 views • 8 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
5. Everyone Joins For Free (5 of 6)
Freedom Place
23 views • 9 months ago
2:40
thumbnail
4. Your Best Friend (4 of 6)
Freedom Place
8 views • 9 months ago
2:29
thumbnail
3. Our Targets (3 of 6)
Freedom Place
4 views • 9 months ago
2:50
thumbnail
2. Which Industries Are Vulnerable (2 of 6)
Freedom Place
8 views • 9 months ago
2:12
thumbnail
1. We are all connected (1 of 6 quick videos)
Freedom Place
14 views • 9 months ago
5:11
thumbnail
Dr. Ben Graham for Freedom Place
Freedom Place
1 view • a year ago
2:26
thumbnail
The Freedom Place Magnet
Freedom Place
23 views • a year ago
3:23
thumbnail
What's In It For Consumers
Freedom Place
34 views • a year ago
2:14
thumbnail
How to Restore Economic Freedom
Freedom Place
83 views • a year ago

