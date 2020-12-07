Create New Account
GalacticStorm
Top White House Cyber Official tells O'Keefe in Disguise WH wants to replace Kamala Harris
78 views • 01/31/2024

James O'Keefe BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President Joe Biden's mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.”


“I'm just telling you what I've heard… they’re really concerned about it” …“I think they need to get rid of him or her.” “But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We're not going to renominate the president for a second term.’”


Charlie Kraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, tells O’Keefe “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama . Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I've seen all this shit my husband has had to go through and that does not interest me.’


VP Kamala Harris hemorrhages black staff. She can't keep black staff. They quit on her en masse”.


“She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t, she's not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket.


Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters. People would be like, "What the fuck?” Like she's a woman and she's multiracial.”


@JamesOKeefeIII

https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1752786076320600511?s=20

1:41
thumbnail
Rep. Clay Higgins · Our Country is Disintegrating
GalacticStorm
58 views • 9 days ago
4:30
thumbnail
Carl comments on the situation with Farmers in Europe.
GalacticStorm
27 views • 9 days ago
8:54
thumbnail
Jesse Watters: We are losing the Digital Revolution
GalacticStorm
25 views • 9 days ago
1:45
thumbnail
Jesse Watters - We've got major updates in Lover Boy-Fani Willis Saga
GalacticStorm
23 views • 9 days ago
0:56
thumbnail
Badass East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway SAVAGES OBiden ONE YR after toxic explosion
GalacticStorm
23 views • 9 days ago
3:10
thumbnail
WATCH: Texas Responded to Biden's "Order" — With a Giant Middle Finger
GalacticStorm
50 views • 9 days ago
9:10
thumbnail
Tucker Carlson Network | Solar Power Is a Scam! 💥 Dr. Willie Soon explains.
GalacticStorm
125 views • 9 days ago
5:08
thumbnail
Clay Higgins Schools Democrats On The History Of Impeachment
GalacticStorm
17 views • 9 days ago
2:06
thumbnail
'This Is A Welfare Bill Masquerading As A Tax Bill': Matt Gaetz Explodes Over Bipartisan Proposal
GalacticStorm
74 views • 9 days ago
4:39
thumbnail
Glenn Beck | FIRST LOOK at the Trucker Convoy Headed to the Border
GalacticStorm
257 views • 9 days ago
1:14
thumbnail
The National Border Patrol Council President Reveals Agents Want Mayorkas Impeached
GalacticStorm
62 views • 9 days ago
1:23
thumbnail
'It Appears That You're [Zuckerberg] Trying To Be The Premier Sex Trafficking Site' - Sen. Blackburn
GalacticStorm
127 views • 9 days ago
2:39
thumbnail
Leftists are lying when they say that Texas is “defying” a Supreme Court order.
GalacticStorm
52 views • 9 days ago
1:34
thumbnail
Marsha Blackburn excoriates Zuckerberg about "Teenagers for Sale" ads on Instagram
GalacticStorm
153 views • 9 days ago
1:04
thumbnail
Moderna CEO Admits Jab Propaganda Campaign Is Failing All Around The World
GalacticStorm
122 views • 9 days ago
1:11
thumbnail
Sen. John Kennedy: "There's no question that these social media platforms are harming our children."
GalacticStorm
38 views • 9 days ago
6:03
thumbnail
Tucker Carlson · CONtempt of CONgress: Hunter Biden's treatment vs Dr Peter Navarro
GalacticStorm
135 views • 9 days ago
0:49
thumbnail
Massive convoy of trucks driving in Canada - The freedom truckers are back.
GalacticStorm
142 views • 9 days ago
0:58
thumbnail
This "Bipartisan" Tax Bill Gives WELFARE to Illegal Aliens!
GalacticStorm
52 views • 9 days ago
0:47
thumbnail
Robert Kennedy Jr's new book “The Wuhan Cover-Up.”
GalacticStorm
33 views • 9 days ago
1:07
thumbnail
J6 Double Standard: FBI Director Says Pro Hamas Protesters Won't Be Investigated By FBI
GalacticStorm
20 views • 9 days ago
3:47
thumbnail
Sen Ted Cruz to Zuckerberg: What The Hell Were You Thinking?
GalacticStorm
143 views • 9 days ago
1:11
thumbnail
Sen. Mike Lee has three choice words for Zuckerberg.
GalacticStorm
101 views • 9 days ago
6:28
thumbnail
BREAKING: Sen. Josh Hawley Forces Mark Zuckerberg to Stand Up & Apologize to Families
GalacticStorm
239 views • 9 days ago
3:22
thumbnail
Former military officers are taking up arms at the border to intimidate the traffickers.
GalacticStorm
108 views • 9 days ago
4:41
thumbnail
First it was mice, then monkeys; now it's us: Big Tech is planting microchips in human brains
GalacticStorm
75 views • 9 days ago
2:39
thumbnail
🚨House DHS Comm. votes to advance articles of impeachment against Mayorkas
GalacticStorm
33 views • 10 days ago
10:48
thumbnail
Border Patrol Agents REJECT Biden Mandate, SUPPORT Texas National Guard
GalacticStorm
91 views • 10 days ago
2:01
thumbnail
Rep. Biggs proposes operation to stop Mexican cartels’ illegal arms smuggling at border
GalacticStorm
32 views • 10 days ago
4:49
thumbnail
Ric Grenell completely obliterates the Biden administration for its response to Iran's drone strike
GalacticStorm
31 views • 10 days ago
15:12
thumbnail
Greg Kelly exposes E. Jean Carroll's real agenda against Donald Trump | Newsmax
GalacticStorm
83 views • 10 days ago
9:26
thumbnail
Rob Schmitt: The Left is 'Awakening a Beast' Newsmax
GalacticStorm
78 views • 10 days ago
8:37
thumbnail
Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants First Chip in Human Brain | DW News
GalacticStorm
47 views • 10 days ago
1:17
thumbnail
Transhumanism is Here. NeuraLink is scouting for ginea pigs ~ Just put this in your brain!
GalacticStorm
107 views • 10 days ago
7:44
thumbnail
Stinchfield: Are There Terrorists in the U.S. Right Now? RealAmericasVoice
GalacticStorm
16 views • 10 days ago

