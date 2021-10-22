Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
13:19
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
YOU are in a WORLD UPSIDE DOWN by Jonathan Kleck --- MUST SEE !!!!
782 views • 01/03/2022

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."  Acts 3:19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."  Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."   

more videos on how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032

video by Jonathan Kleck  

all Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:30:56
thumbnail
BEYOND BUSTED !!! FREEMASON BIBLE CONNECTION ,,They are ALL Luciferians, Knowingly or Not, Judgement
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
48 views • 11 days ago
01:07:25
thumbnail
A DOUBLE CAMP of TROOPS -Angels, Locusts and Stars, YOU Almost Won't Believe It!! the Word Manifest
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
18 views • 13 days ago
01:27:10
thumbnail
SPIRITUAL REGENERATION ( IS ) SELF-ACTUALIZATION !! When the The Spiritual Divide Is Conquered! I AM
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
9 views • 13 days ago
01:00:01
thumbnail
DAM BURSTING FORTH ? NOT Statistically Probable !! Looks Like A HEADS UP WARNING Like Old TESTAMENT
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
27 views • 13 days ago
01:06:17
thumbnail
PEARL of GREAT VALUE ? WHO COULD'VE KNOWN This PARABLE ?? REVELATION Of The WORD Is Self-Sustaining
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
16 views • 17 days ago
01:17:46
thumbnail
Gen 1 ( Ruach ELOHIYM) !! -- BUT The SPIRIT (Ruach)( JEHOVAH ) Self-Existent Eternal JEHOVAH SAVES
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
24 views • 20 days ago
01:20:47
thumbnail
Trying to GIVE You a WHITE STONE - YOUR HEART Will KNOW It's for YOU. NOW YOU KNOW U BELIEVE in HIM
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
33 views • 24 days ago
01:41:46
thumbnail
YOU EXIST !! TIME TRAVELERS And The SCRIPTURES That Show You Where It Is ALL GOING, SEE YOUR FUTURE
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
26 views • a month ago
01:01:22
thumbnail
PART 2-- To Bend. To BOW. REMEMBER the Serpent Ovid Slaughter ? WENT OUT Conquering W/a BOW
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
27 views • a month ago
01:05:06
thumbnail
Lest he put forth his hand AND Take also of the Tree of Life and Live For Ever,, PART 1
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
28 views • a month ago
9:09
thumbnail
WATCH This as We Continue to Persevere In Delivering The INFO That will DESTROY Satan's HIDE-AWAY
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
24 views • a month ago
59:27
thumbnail
A WOMAN With the (spirit) of Infirmity was (BENT) and (BOWED) TOGETHER, Could Not Rise UP ! HELLO!
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
48 views • a month ago
02:55:54
thumbnail
BEYOND OUR COMPREHENSION But NOW YOU SEE !!! That Which WAS INVISIBLE ( NOW ) Defines Us!! JESUS!
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
77 views • a month ago
01:03:35
thumbnail
EL The ALMIGHTY - In A TRANCE ? BOTH EYES OPEN ?? You WILL BEHOLD HIM When You TURN ? UNBELIEVABLE
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
55 views • a month ago
01:08:01
thumbnail
BAAL??This Is ALL a Coincidence ! CYBER ATTACK, The Serpent in the Garden, T-Rex, Hackable Animals ?
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
73 views • 2 months ago
01:08:39
thumbnail
Blessed ARRIVAL of The STAR. JESUS Was ANNOUNCED AS A STAR. Is It REALLY That OBVIOUS? We ARE STARS
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
73 views • 2 months ago
03:40:31
thumbnail
WORD BECAME FLESH !! The Hardest Thing I Have EVER DONE .. PLEASE Be Patient and WATCH, HAVE MERCY
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
82 views • 2 months ago
6:41
thumbnail
Almost a 4 hour video loading up The Pressure was Overwhelming .. PLEASE Be Empathetic. It was TOUGH
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
35 views • 2 months ago
01:28:56
thumbnail
Man in a Coma OPENS His EYES !! Plane and Pilot Turn up Out Of No Where ! A ROOM TURNS To LIGHT
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
55 views • 2 months ago
46:05
thumbnail
UNBELIEVABLE But TRUE !! ALL Done RIGHT In FRONT of OUR FACE. YOU Can't Pay THIS BILL ! ASK JESUS
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
102 views • 2 months ago
2:56
thumbnail
OPEN YOUR EYES !!!!! WOW ! IS THAT WHAT CHRISTIANITY IS ALL ABOUT ?? SATAN (SERPENT) KILLING ANGELS
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
78 views • 2 months ago
3:41
thumbnail
END Of The WORLD For a REASON ..And NOW The MYSTERY of GOD is Fulfilled. The Writing Is ON The WALL
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
21 views • 2 months ago
01:09:07
thumbnail
RED Alert ! NEW DISCOVERY ! COMPLETELY DEPICTED As A BIBLICAL REALITY. MIXED RACE To DESTROY ANGELS
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
56 views • 2 months ago
5:36
thumbnail
RED Alert !! NEW DISCOVERY Completely Changes the World YOU Believed You Lived In !! WE ARE SLAVES!
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
920 views • 2 months ago
01:07:37
thumbnail
WORLD CHANGING Is An UNDERSTATEMENT! What's COMING, Is Rooted AND Originated FROM THIS Horrid Source
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
113 views • 2 months ago
02:00:17
thumbnail
GOD-ZILLA Minus ONE !! GOD Of The SHADOWS Minus The SHEEP ! LOOK How (IN YOUR FACE ) Their Hatred Is
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
26 views • 2 months ago
01:19:18
thumbnail
SHOUT IT FROM The ROOFTOPS !! The ABOMINATION Of DESOLATION Is Standing In The HOLY PLACE !!! WATCH
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
70 views • 2 months ago
49:41
thumbnail
SYSTEM FAILURE IMMINENT !! CAT Is Out of the BAG So To Speak. THE HIDDEN WORLD NOW JUDGES ALL of US
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
105 views • 2 months ago
01:40:57
thumbnail
TRY Not To CRY Your EYES OUT !! DO YOU SEE NOW WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAVED (Severed-and Ransomed) FROM?
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
53 views • 2 months ago
01:26:41
thumbnail
So WE BEGIN !! The HIEROGLYPH MANIFESTAION That Shows The HIDDEN TRUTH Of The BIBLE ,, SATAN"S TRAP
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
32 views • 2 months ago
01:33:00
thumbnail
The HIEROGLYPH Explained Is IDENTICAL to The VATICAN - A SERPENT EATING SHEEP - A REAL HORROR DREAM
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
32 views • 2 months ago
01:29:50
thumbnail
REMEMBER? "The PYRAMID Is Your ENEMY" ? Now it is ALL Become a CONFIRMING WITNESS To The SCRIPTURES
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
50 views • 2 months ago
6:10
thumbnail
The VEIL Has COME DOWN! A Serpent Is a SERPENT and MANIFESTS ITSELF ! And BEAVERS BUILD DAMS.PERIOD
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
29 views • 3 months ago
31:02
thumbnail
Getting READY to TURN The WORLD UP-SIDE- DOWN AGAIN!! It Is Past Obvious to those who are AWAKE !!
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
122 views • 3 months ago
31:04
thumbnail
The DEVIL In PLAIN SIGHT But Now VISIBLE and Coming Quickly. Plus Hieroglyph REALITY Is PAST SCARY
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
34 views • 3 months ago
6:05
thumbnail
COME OUT Of ((( HER ))) my PEOPLE.. Do Not Be Partakers In ((( HER ))) PUNISHMENT
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
50 views • 3 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket