The enclosed video of the damage done to the Lahaina Pentecostal Church during the Maui Massacre proves without a doubt that the Fire Terrorists (US Government) used direct energy laser weapons during the arson attack on the tropical island.
Recommended Channels:
Hawaii Real Estate
https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg
Brush Junkie
https://www.youtube.com/@brushjunkie6384
Related Video Link:
The Mystery of the Lahaina Pentecostal Church - Can YOU Explain? Never Before Seen Footage Maui Fire
Hawaii Real Estate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FI5S2cck_U
Donations Accepted (PayPal Wallet) @[email protected]
My Related Channels:
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda
My Social Media Links:
Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Global Agenda on Locals
https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda