Glyphosate & GMO Guy

12:14
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
GMO & Glyphosate Guy video channel introduction by WhatIsRoundup.com & DetoxRoundup.com
110 views • 06/04/2023

Short video introducing you to the "Glyphosate and GMO Guy" video channel by Danny Tseng. ARM yourself with potentially health- and LIFE-saving information by INVESTING time to watch all the videos on this channel  To share this channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

To possibly get to the ROOT of your health issue(s) by learning more about the active ingredient in the weed killer, "Roundup," log into your Gmail before viewing the following FREE e-guides on Google Drive by copying and pasting them into your web browser if clicking-on them doesn't work:

Glyphosate 101:

https://tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup OR WhatIsRoundup.com

Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup OR DetoxRoundup.com


To support your body's natural ability to detoxify many environmental toxins such as herbicides/pesticides/fungicides, heavy metals, etc., click-on the below:

ZoiGlobal.com/DETOXlinktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithZoiGlobal

Bio-mats.com/danny

Linktr.ee/Biomat


Learn even more at the following:

List of Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies,
Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources @:
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

https://tinyurl.com/Healthmerica

https://Linktr.ee/BetterBrain101


For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, visit: contactorganics.com and, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" and then "Kathleen Hallal" and forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!

If you have ?'s, you may contact her at:

[email protected]

m: 949.500.0981

and be sure to tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.


If you have GMO, glyphosate, and/or detoxing questions, either fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/ZoiGlobalConsultation or contact Danny Tseng:

Find me on Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/in/multiMillionMLMcoaching

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)--but only check once or twice per year

voice: 1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected]




03:24:24
thumbnail
GMOs: Engineering the Nature out of Humanity with Dr. Zach Bush
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
23 views • a month ago
3:55
thumbnail
The GMO story in only 3 minutes
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
107 views • a month ago
01:19:37
thumbnail
Seeds of Death: Unveiling The Lies of GMOs full documentary
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
148 views • a month ago
8:45
thumbnail
100% of Conventional USA Honey Tested Positive for Glyphosate/"Roundup" Residue
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
278 views • 2 months ago
9:25
thumbnail
Creative use of ultrasonic cleaners to rinse-off "Roundup"/glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
88 views • 2 months ago
11:00
thumbnail
Scientist Dr. Anthony Samsel on Unsafe Meat and Potatoes
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
51 views • 2 months ago
12:02
thumbnail
Dr. Anthony Samsel on Glyphosate safety tests, Part 2
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
35 views • 2 months ago
01:06:33
thumbnail
Top Tips 4 Detoxification - Interview with Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt (detox Glyphosate from your body)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
175 views • 2 months ago
19:42
thumbnail
Dr. Anthony Samsel on Glyphosate safety tests, Part 1
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
30 views • 2 months ago
38:06
thumbnail
Glyphosate Residue-Free Certification through DetoxProject.org's Henry Rowlands
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
15 views • 2 months ago
0:47
thumbnail
Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified New Zealand Manuka RAW Honey!!!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
46 views • 2 months ago
7:23
thumbnail
Glyphosate, heavy metals, and Alzheimer's disease
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
23 views • 2 months ago
0:59
thumbnail
Glyphosate IS DEFINITELY a Carcinogen says Dr. Anthony Samsel
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
8 views • 2 months ago
36:05
thumbnail
Glyphosate and the Gut-Brain Connection with Dr. Matthew Buckley
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
14 views • 2 months ago
6:45
thumbnail
Glyphosate in Breastmilk Discussion with Dr. Stephanie Seneff, part 3
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
6 views • 2 months ago
31:30
thumbnail
Glyphosate Breastmilk Discussion with Dr. Stephanie Seneff and MomsAcrossAmerica, part 1 and 2
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
7 views • 2 months ago
14:34
thumbnail
Rainwater project for glyphosate with Dr. Anthony Samsel, PhD and Tony Mitra
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
6 views • 2 months ago
8:53
thumbnail
Dr. Anthony Samsel shows problems with one gene one enzyme hypotheses
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
37 views • 6 months ago
01:15:48
thumbnail
Glyphosate -- Dangers of and Soil Remediation by Don Huber
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
138 views • 6 months ago
28:08
thumbnail
Glyphosate V with Anthony Samsel
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
33 views • 6 months ago
9:45
thumbnail
Glyphosate Causes Alzheimer's by Dr. Bill McGraw
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
110 views • 6 months ago
5:45
thumbnail
Samsel on the coming 5th paper on Glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
34 views • 6 months ago
8:14
thumbnail
GLYPHOSATE, SYNTHETIC AMINO ACID ANALOG THAT RANDOMLY WREAKS HAVOC IN BIOLOGY
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
87 views • 6 months ago
10:28
thumbnail
Anthony Samsel on Glyphosate in Keratin
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
41 views • 6 months ago
5:15
thumbnail
What is Glyphosate, and Is It a Health Risk? OrganiFi's Commitment to Being Glyphosate Residue-Free CERTIFIED!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
113 views • 6 months ago
0:56
thumbnail
Does glyphosate acting as a glycine analogue contribute to ALS
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
49 views • 6 months ago
37:39
thumbnail
Glyphosate Pretending to be Glycine Devastating Consequences - Stephanie Seneff, PhD (With Slides)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
57 views • 6 months ago
59:59
thumbnail
HighWire Episode 7- Glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
60 views • 6 months ago
50:06
thumbnail
Glyphosate expert, Professor Don Huber, PhD's Research
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
88 views • 7 months ago
2:08
thumbnail
Glyphosate in drinking water and rain water with Dr. Zach Bush
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
174 views • 7 months ago
44:23
thumbnail
Ketogenic Diet, Deuterium-Depleted Water ("Light" water), and Glyphosate by Stephanie Seneff, PhD
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
109 views • 7 months ago
41:32
thumbnail
Unstoppable: The Story of Moms Across America's Founder, Zen Honeycutt
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
13 views • 7 months ago
7:13
thumbnail
"Poison Spring" and Glyphosate expert, Professor Don Huber: A Tale of Two Scientists and a Book by Tony Mitra
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
88 views • 8 months ago
5:18
thumbnail
"Poison Spring" author, Dr. Vallianatos weighs-in on the Glyphosate petition
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
23 views • 8 months ago
12:20
thumbnail
Jeffrey Smith on GMOs: "Seeds of Deception" book
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
32 views • 8 months ago
21:04
thumbnail
Pesticides Are Killing Our Bees And Pollinators That Pollinate 1/3 Of All Our Food!!!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
14 views • 8 months ago

