Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Gabe Mondragon
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
9:13
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
They call you a bigot because they can't call you a liar
157 views • 09/23/2023

Genetic evolution and cultural evolution are integrated. Also, higher rates of prostitution in strong economies. According to weed junkies, marijuana makes them "temporarily" gay, they call it "highsexual." https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3691072/ hence why it's the number one drug for sex offenders https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00850442 Even cbd as well as thc causes suicides, even in muh genetically superior huwyte men with no genetic mental illness predisposition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Om9s3qEls And directly linked to causing murder: https://aalm.info/ Also: https://momsstrong.org/2023/07/10/8041/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=8041

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
9:12
thumbnail
Thoughts on the Bryn Spejcher cannabis-induced phychosis homicide ruling
Gabe Mondragon
3 views • 15 days ago
9:54
thumbnail
Thoughts on Elon musk, the weed spaceman.
Gabe Mondragon
40 views • 22 days ago
6:08
thumbnail
Getting Twittered
Gabe Mondragon
2 views • 25 days ago
17:34
thumbnail
Morning self-introspection, thoughts on socially engineered moral decline, etc
Gabe Mondragon
8 views • 25 days ago
9:53
thumbnail
Thoughts on marijuana
Gabe Mondragon
91 views • 25 days ago
11:00
thumbnail
A conversation with myself
Gabe Mondragon
10 views • a month ago
25:09
thumbnail
More free association
Gabe Mondragon
3 views • a month ago
25:09
thumbnail
Psychological self-observations/free association
Gabe Mondragon
2 views • a month ago
10:34
thumbnail
Israel's mental health system collapse and other random thoughts
Gabe Mondragon
67 views • a month ago
23:04
thumbnail
Attack of the cybersluts
Gabe Mondragon
21 views • a month ago
12:28
thumbnail
End of Shabbat, 25th of Tevet
Gabe Mondragon
39 views • a month ago
9:27
thumbnail
It's not religious Jews running youtube
Gabe Mondragon
33 views • a month ago
8:11
thumbnail
The morning kvetch
Gabe Mondragon
5 views • a month ago
10:43
thumbnail
Random update
Gabe Mondragon
11 views • a month ago
6:09
thumbnail
Dreams and mirrors
Gabe Mondragon
27 views • a month ago
21:17
thumbnail
More thoughts on cannabis-caused rapes, homicides, social engineering, etc.
Gabe Mondragon
19 views • a month ago
16:27
thumbnail
cannabis-induced psychosis homicide case study timeline analysis: Hatchet Kai
Gabe Mondragon
44 views • a month ago
11:51
thumbnail
Yehudaism gives me the tools to resist corruption from evil goyim and evil Jews
Gabe Mondragon
43 views • a month ago
1:12
thumbnail
Brighteon is censoring me
Gabe Mondragon
92 views • a month ago
3:23
thumbnail
I called the president
Gabe Mondragon
45 views • 2 months ago
2:29
thumbnail
In Gaza sky is black, but Qatar is always sunny (epic Hamas song)
Gabe Mondragon
19 views • 2 months ago
3:59
thumbnail
And another thing
Gabe Mondragon
20 views • 2 months ago
14:34
thumbnail
Dog update, random thoughts
Gabe Mondragon
12 views • 2 months ago
10:34
thumbnail
Psychosis from involuntary secondhand marijuana exposure
Gabe Mondragon
83 views • 2 months ago
12:27
thumbnail
Cognitive dissonance from trump supporters and christians: interview with the roommate
Gabe Mondragon
28 views • 2 months ago
11:22
thumbnail
109 times for whites and other random thoughts
Gabe Mondragon
17 views • 2 months ago
3:37
thumbnail
cannabis causes suicides, homicides, rapes, and assaults
Gabe Mondragon
36 views • 2 months ago
6:40
thumbnail
Heroic principal kills weed pushers that got his children hooked on drugs
Gabe Mondragon
58 views • 2 months ago
9:35
thumbnail
Morning thoughts
Gabe Mondragon
5 views • 2 months ago
11:01
thumbnail
On the cognitive dissonance of trump supporters: interview with a v2 Catholic
Gabe Mondragon
6 views • 2 months ago
17:09
thumbnail
The truth gets you punished in a world of lies
Gabe Mondragon
4 views • 2 months ago
8:02
thumbnail
Ethical Boundary: The Mentally Diminished Shouldn't Vote
Gabe Mondragon
4 views • 2 months ago
14:08
thumbnail
On the cognitive dissonance of trump supporters and christians: conducting an interview
Gabe Mondragon
27 views • 2 months ago
8:44
thumbnail
On the cognitive dissonance of trump supporters and christians
Gabe Mondragon
42 views • 2 months ago
13:51
thumbnail
I saw the Freemasonry Symbol in the Star of David
Gabe Mondragon
42 views • 2 months ago
16:13
thumbnail
As "racism" decreases, black crime increases
Gabe Mondragon
27 views • 2 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket