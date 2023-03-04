🪙Goldmind🪙

Create New Account
1:51
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Exit This Chaos! | Andy Schectman
119 views • 03/25/2023
  https://www.bullionstar.com/?r=938 10g of silver for FREE on Account set up!
  • FREE domestic shipping within the US for orders above USD 98 and one-year FREE storage for new customers!

***************************************************************************************

Free Gold IRA Guide: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-jm-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&sub_id=SchectmanBrighteon 

***************************************************************************************
I did not upload this to spread fear amongst people, as I don't want y'all to be in constant stress. I'll leave that for the government... On the other hand I could'nt agree more with Andy Schectman as I really do believe it's time wake up and take action to protect ourselves from what's coming. Again not financial advice. Just some random guy shareing something on the internet!! Ihope it was useful to you! ***************************************************************************************

While the US Dollar💵 keeps losing value🪫and it's status as the worlds reserve currency🪙, I think right now is a critical time where we should all be aware of what's going on, to not only protect ourselves, but to also understand this big opprtunity and thrive🔝

This should not bee seen as financial advice, as I'm just sharing something I found to be woth knowing.💡

This is for educational🧑‍🎓, entertainment🎥 and inspirational🪄 purpuses ONLY, as I encourage you to further educate yourself on this topic!

***************************************************************************************

If you are above the age of 55 AND you are looking to PROTECT your savings and diversify your retirement portfolio with precious metals, I highly recommend you checking out the team at AugustaPreciousMetals.

AugustaPreciousMetals offers a free IRA's guide, where they'll tell everything you need to know.

Augusta offers a unique, free one-on-one educational web conference designed by the company’s on-staff, Harvard-trained economist (a must-watch, whether you use Augusta or not!).(I have some more info's about them on my channel)

***************************************************************************************

Link to the (free) IRA's Guide: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-jm-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&sub_id=Schectman1Brighteon 

Link to the Webconference: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/webconference/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1475&wnd_biden=Schectman1Brighteon 

***************************************************************************************

Best of luck to y'all🙏

🪙Goldmind🪙

4:37
thumbnail
Exit This Fraud!❌ (Before It's Too Late!)
Goldmind
120 views • 10 months ago
1:46
thumbnail
Janet Yellen Says It Herself
Goldmind
281 views • 10 months ago
4:07
thumbnail
''Your Funds At The Bank Are Safe''! | Joe Biden
Goldmind
82 views • 10 months ago
1:30
thumbnail
Why Would You Want To Safe This Trash? | Robert Kiyosaki
Goldmind
272 views • 10 months ago
5:29
thumbnail
Can We Trust Officials About Banking Instability? | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
54 views • 10 months ago
1:30
thumbnail
The Biggest Reason To Own Gold (Our Pensions Are Broke) | Robert Kiysoaki
Goldmind
123 views • 10 months ago
5:51
thumbnail
Finding a Safe-Haven During The Banking Crisis (Gold, Silver, Precious Metals)
Goldmind
55 views • a year ago
1:51
thumbnail
Exit This Chaos! | Andy Schectman
Goldmind
119 views • a year ago
1:38
thumbnail
They've Been Wrong Since Day One! We Should Be Concerned | Andy Schectman
Goldmind
278 views • a year ago
4:01
thumbnail
Monetary Madness - The Downfall Of The US (Dollar) | Andy Schectman
Goldmind
60 views • a year ago
5:10
thumbnail
Banking System Collapse - Is History Repeating Itself? | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
105 views • a year ago
1:00
thumbnail
Banking Crisis 2023: Silver and Gold - Safe-Haven Appeal
Goldmind
55 views • a year ago
1:05
thumbnail
Why Gold will perform great! | Gareth Soloway
Goldmind
57 views • a year ago
6:43
thumbnail
Can A Gold IRA Save YOU From Economic Disaster? | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
36 views • a year ago
36:01
thumbnail
Is The US Dollar About To Be Replaced? Hidden Secrets Of Money - Episode 3 | Mike Maloney
Goldmind
277 views • a year ago
1:09
thumbnail
What's Happening From Now On!? (Gold To Become Tier One Asset) | Robert Kiyosaki
Goldmind
376 views • a year ago
0:31
thumbnail
We'll See A New Monetary System | Mike Maloney
Goldmind
85 views • a year ago
3:35
thumbnail
Important Economic Data - Understanding CPI & PPI | AgustaPreciousMetals
Goldmind
4 views • a year ago
30:17
thumbnail
Hidden Secrets of Money Episode 2 | Mike Maloney (reupload)
Goldmind
75 views • a year ago
1:13
thumbnail
Why Gold will outperform again! | Part2 | Gareth Soloway
Goldmind
109 views • a year ago
3:49
thumbnail
The Presidential Budget Announcement, and Fed Chair Report [Economy This Week]
Goldmind
0 view • a year ago
2:13
thumbnail
Why Gold will outperform again! | Part1 | Gareth Soloway
Goldmind
208 views • a year ago
25:55
thumbnail
Money vs Currency - Hidden Secrets of Money | Mike Maloney
Goldmind
121 views • a year ago
5:04
thumbnail
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tells you to ''buckle up'' | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
155 views • a year ago
6:01
thumbnail
Are Gold and Silver going Mainstream? | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
50 views • a year ago
25:13
thumbnail
He Spent 24 Hours in East Palestine Ohio | Luke Belmar
Goldmind
51 views • a year ago
4:37
thumbnail
IRA's Are Loosing Value | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
58 views • a year ago
3:32
thumbnail
Low Consumer Confidence, Housing Market Drops, and Manufacturing Contractions [Economy This Week]
Goldmind
0 view • a year ago
3:26
thumbnail
Unemployment Numbers and the Central Bank Inflation Fight [Economy This Week]
Goldmind
0 view • a year ago
6:34
thumbnail
Will we go to war with China!? | Devlyn Steele
Goldmind
56 views • a year ago
6:07
thumbnail
Do americans have to worry about this?
Goldmind
153 views • a year ago

