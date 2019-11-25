Create New Account
#753 // LASER FOCUSED - LIVE
31 views • 09/05/2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 15.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#753 // LASER FOCUSED - LIVE

The Deep State is in panic mode. Every time a headline develops, which would seem to spell some relief to the Globalist takeover agenda, or evidence comes forth which delivers the final nail down in the coffin of their corruption - some event or tragedy coincidentally happens, drawing the public's eye away from their conspiracy. For instance, on March 17th, Hunter admits the laptop is his. The next day on March 18th, Federal indictments were announced by Jack Smith to be in the Judicial pipeline. On June 18th, IRS and FBI whistleblowers confirmed previous testimony and expanded into new criminal areas - even bridging into treason. The next day the uncertified Titan sank on the HMS Titanic site, even though it had actually sunk four days earlier - and everyone involved knew it. The false reporting sought to control the narrative. And over the next four months, ten more examples proved the point.

Clearly, whoever was behind controlling the narrative doesn't mind a little collateral damage - and Joe Biden's limp-wristed response proved the point when - a day after saying he had "No comment" regarding the massive loss of life and property in Maui, he doubled down with this hard-hearted tweet to families who just lost everything:

"We're laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time."

#QBits

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
02:55:54
thumbnail
#754 // GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
30 views • 5 months ago
02:34:34
thumbnail
#753 // LASER FOCUSED - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
31 views • 5 months ago
02:41:42
thumbnail
#752 // KINGDOM FINANCE & TAKING TERRITORY - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
30 views • 5 months ago
02:31:56
thumbnail
#751 // THE TEMPEST - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
12 views • 5 months ago
02:34:34
thumbnail
#750 // THE BADDIES - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
60 views • 5 months ago
02:35:35
thumbnail
#749 // HEAVEN'S PERSPECTIVE - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
9 views • 5 months ago
03:18:33
thumbnail
#748 // TRUST THE PLAN - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
73 views • 5 months ago
02:53:22
thumbnail
#747 // THE SKY IS FALLING - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
16 views • 6 months ago
02:01:56
thumbnail
#746 // WICKED & UPRIGHT IN CONTRAST - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
9 views • 6 months ago
02:49:11
thumbnail
#745 // FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
34 views • 6 months ago
04:59:36
thumbnail
#117 // DRAGON'S LAIR - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
12 views • 6 months ago
03:14:21
thumbnail
#744 // THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
17 views • 6 months ago
02:33:15
thumbnail
#742 // A FISTFUL OF DOLLARS - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
56 views • 6 months ago
02:35:00
thumbnail
#743 // FULLNESS OF GOD - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
10 views • 6 months ago
02:15:36
thumbnail
#740 // THE SHOW WITH NO NAME - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
54 views • 7 months ago
02:24:51
thumbnail
#739 // FROM BITTER TO SWEET - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
24 views • 7 months ago
02:39:01
thumbnail
#737 // BANANA REPUBLIC - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
13 views • 7 months ago
02:34:35
thumbnail
#738 // MARCUS TULLIUS CICERO - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
12 views • 7 months ago
02:14:40
thumbnail
#736 // QUANTUM FAITH - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
19 views • 7 months ago
03:30:29
thumbnail
#735 // DEFENDING THE WEST - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
11 views • 7 months ago
02:53:25
thumbnail
#734 // UNTOUCHABLE FREEDOM - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
14 views • 7 months ago
04:02:47
thumbnail
#112 // GLASS HOUSES - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
8 views • 7 months ago
02:03:22
thumbnail
#733 // BORN FREE - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
17 views • 7 months ago
02:49:49
thumbnail
#732 // MOSQUITO MAYHEM - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
368 views • 7 months ago
04:29:30
thumbnail
#114 // TRUMP CALLS THEIR BLUFF - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
21 views • 7 months ago
02:43:49
thumbnail
#731 // OBAMAGATE - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
35 views • 7 months ago
02:11:47
thumbnail
#730 // OUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
10 views • 8 months ago
02:27:27
thumbnail
#729 // TITANIC LIES - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
64 views • 8 months ago
02:59:01
thumbnail
#111 // THE EAGLE AND THE DRAGON - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
25 views • 8 months ago
02:34:03
thumbnail
#728 // THE TRUTH HURTS - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
27 views • 8 months ago
02:17:28
thumbnail
#727 // ABBA FATHER - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
14 views • 8 months ago
59:29
thumbnail
#007 // ZIMMERMAN TELEGRAM
QBits with GoodDog
92 views • 3 years ago
01:44:06
thumbnail
#006 // ANACONDA STRATEGY
QBits with GoodDog
22 views • 3 years ago
46:47
thumbnail
#005 // BATTLE LINES DRAWN
QBits with GoodDog
30 views • 3 years ago
01:00:48
thumbnail
#004 // HABEAS CORPUS
QBits with GoodDog
61 views • 3 years ago
38:05
thumbnail
#003 // TREASON MOST FOUL
QBits with GoodDog
211 views • 3 years ago

