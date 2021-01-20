Winds of Change

🌊 www.crystalhealingwater.com 🌊

Get structured water into your life, TODAY!



This call's original broadcast date was December 26, 2021 - start at 1:06:30

"cancer' is created just like 'covid' has been.

Subjecting yourself to a diagnosis of it, is the first "problem"

....believing it, the second.

On this call, Clif High confirms my discovery of the effects of Nagalase,

a 'Secret Ingredient' added to ALL "health care" products - and I teach how to counteract this diabolical genocidal agent.

Also, I share the results of a deep-dive on Ivermectin's claims as a "cure for cancer"