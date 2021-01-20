Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Winds of Change
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
02:04:41
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
REPOST - Cancer is a SCAM ~ 5th Dimension Dawning ~ Your Endocannabinoid System is KEY ~ Happy New Year
692 views • 12/27/2021

🌊 www.crystalhealingwater.com 🌊
Get structured water into your life, TODAY!

This call's original broadcast date was December 26, 2021 - start at 1:06:30
"cancer' is created just like 'covid' has been.
Subjecting yourself to a diagnosis of it, is the first "problem"
....believing it, the second.

On this call, Clif High confirms my discovery of the effects of Nagalase,
a 'Secret Ingredient' added to ALL "health care" products - and I teach how to counteract this diabolical genocidal agent.

Also, I share the results of a deep-dive on Ivermectin's claims as a "cure for cancer"

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:20:56
thumbnail
The Final Episode ~ Ties That Bind ~ Blessings in Disguise ~ The Sound of Freedom
Winds of Change
26 views • 8 months ago
02:44:58
thumbnail
Takedown of Central Banks ~ RFK jr a CIA Target? ~ The Key to Your Ascension ~ RedPilling Negihbors
Winds of Change
45 views • 8 months ago
03:31:13
thumbnail
Biden TREASON Evidence ~ Trump will Trump ~ SRA to The Fore ~ You Can HELP Brunson NOW ~ DISCLOSURE?
Winds of Change
110 views • 8 months ago
03:49:36
thumbnail
Euthanizing Best Friends ~ US Vaxx Lawsuit/DoD GameChanger ~MA$$IVE Hyperinflation ~ CB Vaults EMPTY
Winds of Change
41 views • 8 months ago
02:33:23
thumbnail
Maj/General Explains Q ~‘Big Guy’ EXPOSED by Gay Lover ~ 3-Letter Agencies FALL ~ Markets will SEIZE
Winds of Change
260 views • 8 months ago
02:59:34
thumbnail
Dr Buttar was MURDERED ~ FOX News is BUSTED ~ CIA/FBI proven complicit in 9/11 ~ Pharmakea or God
Winds of Change
338 views • 9 months ago
03:17:05
thumbnail
Copious Evidence on Biden's ~ ZIM only 310lbs of Gold ~ Bond Market Collapse ~ My Miracle with Mom
Winds of Change
100 views • 9 months ago
03:45:34
thumbnail
Simple CURE For Addictions ~ Slowly, Then All at Once ~ 30% of Workforce MIA ~ Dangerous Strawman BS
Winds of Change
55 views • 9 months ago
02:43:20
thumbnail
Total Collapse Imminent ~ US Military Being Led to Slaughter ~ RFK jr Censored ~ CNN Flipped Right
Winds of Change
116 views • 9 months ago
03:22:39
thumbnail
Sovereign Citizen Trap ~ New Evidence in Brunson Case ~ $$$ for Injections ~ Financial Tsunami Lurks
Winds of Change
99 views • 10 months ago
03:05:23
thumbnail
DJT Mea Culpa ~26.6 US Vaxx Injured ~ Phizer Knew~Satanists Code~ Where ARE The Men ~ NDE & Miracles
Winds of Change
83 views • 10 months ago
03:27:07
thumbnail
Pentagon Papers 2 Release ~ Brain Candy for the Awakened ~ Saw Palmetto 3x Dose ~ All One Big Club
Winds of Change
117 views • 10 months ago
03:18:37
thumbnail
DJT Victory Boomerang ~ Fear of Death and Health Roulette ~ DERIVATIVES ~ Container Ships to End?
Winds of Change
72 views • 10 months ago
03:55:19
thumbnail
Kenyan Pres. Warns get out of $ ~ Thar She Blows ~ Daily Hospital Murders~ Warning to ALL Parents
Winds of Change
22 views • 10 months ago
03:16:44
thumbnail
“Beyond Anyone’s Control" ~ Sy Hersh Testimony ~ Public Meeting Actionable Advice ~ Warning to Posers
Winds of Change
14 views • a year ago
03:12:23
thumbnail
Global $ystemic Collapse ~ J6 Miscarriage ~ Irrefutable Biden Evidence ~ Schools Must Be Abolished
Winds of Change
21 views • a year ago
03:10:32
thumbnail
MSM Vaxx Disclosure ~ Birth Control by Stevia ~ White Man Walk Out ~Iodine, Litmus Paper, Cannapaste
Winds of Change
96 views • a year ago
02:54:17
thumbnail
Helpful Ohio Detox ~ Watch The Water ~ The Blessed Apocalypse ~ Brunson Appeal ~ So MUCH Fluoride!!!
Winds of Change
63 views • a year ago
02:21:42
thumbnail
The US Held Accountable~All the Stops ~ Maimed Officials ~They Can Run ~ NDE’S counter Fear of Death
Winds of Change
65 views • a year ago
2:21
thumbnail
Chris Singleton on NAT Structured Water
Winds of Change
6 views • a year ago
02:38:51
thumbnail
Phizer Faces International Charges ~ EU Bail-In’s ~ Protect Against Transmission ~ Grace and the GFL
Winds of Change
61 views • a year ago
03:02:26
thumbnail
FREE $$$ Available ~ The Plugs Can't Hold ~ Unrealized Bugs ~ Cuts Like a Diamond
Winds of Change
80 views • a year ago
01:48:26
thumbnail
REGRET Prevails ~ ANGER is Next ~ DJT Comes CLEAN ~ Bourla CORNERED ~ Nothing Can STOP Whats Coming
Winds of Change
203 views • a year ago
02:35:29
thumbnail
The Dam has BROKEN ~ My Experience with NESARA ~ Christians Urged to Repent ~ Disclosure is IMMINENT
Winds of Change
92 views • a year ago
02:34:07
thumbnail
Brunson 60k+ ~The Returns ~ Ins Co’s Refuse Exper, Deaths ~ Exploding Hearts ~ Freemason Breaks Code
Winds of Change
88 views • a year ago
02:48:47
thumbnail
CIA behind JFK on MSM ~ Trump introduces New Bill of Rights ~ Mail Your Letters ~ Plan for Bail-ins
Winds of Change
33 views • a year ago
03:18:52
thumbnail
Brunson Call to Action ~ World Shuns US ~ EUA Was Needed ~ Effectively Dealing with MK Ultra Victims
Winds of Change
52 views • a year ago
03:17:04
thumbnail
BRICS Wins $ to Zero ~ “They Want You Dead” ~ Brunson Game-Changer ~ Special Message 4 Digital Warriors
Winds of Change
59 views • a year ago
03:12:25
thumbnail
The Biden Investigation ~ Free ENERGY Now ~ FTX Brings Down Ponzi ~ Testosterone ~ Better Sex
Winds of Change
80 views • a year ago
02:41:07
thumbnail
Spirituality vs Religion ~ Head of The Snake ~ Outrage Commences ~ Disappeared NBC clip ~ Fear or Love
Winds of Change
58 views • a year ago
03:17:25
thumbnail
US Military in Action ~ OffBook Gold Stockpiles ~ End of BigPharma 12/25 ~ Roaches No Challenge
Winds of Change
94 views • a year ago
03:40:33
thumbnail
Not so “Exceptional” ~ Chattel No More ~ Produce Your Own GcMAF ~ Brave Phizer WhistleBlower ~ Crash of Central Banks
Winds of Change
99 views • a year ago
03:15:24
thumbnail
Arrest of DJT Imminent ~ Vaxx TRUTH on MSM ~ We Have it ALL ~ Give Em an Earful
Winds of Change
238 views • a year ago
03:08:21
thumbnail
Phizer Admission Rocks Normies ~ Final GCR Countdown ~ Dollars & Sense ~ Matador Trump
Winds of Change
186 views • a year ago
03:10:02
thumbnail
The Great Central Bank Collapse ~ Letting Go of Demonic Forces ~ Putin Calls Out the Satanists ~ Get Rid of Earaches Forever
Winds of Change
38 views • a year ago
02:04:50
thumbnail
The GCR in Real Time ~ BOE Lehman Moment ~ Be HERE Now ~ We’re Not ‘Alone’ ~ Ego Traps
Winds of Change
85 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket