29:01
thumbnail
Real Zombies Are Walking Amongst Us!
1081 views • 01/31/2020

22:22
thumbnail
US RETALIATION ON IRAN, MASSIVE MOBILIZATION AND DEPLOYMENT..."ALL US FORCES"!!! - RUSSIA SAYS NO '24 ELECTION, THE U.S. WILL NO LONGER EXIST!! - RUSSIA: WE'LL SEND WEAPONS TO TEXAS FOR BORDER FIGHT!!
Grafted In The Vine
833 views • 10 days ago
15:16
thumbnail
U.S. TO DEPLOY NUKES IN UK FOR FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS AMID RUSSIAN AGGRESSION!! - IN COURT ORDERS ISRAEL TO "PREVENT GENOCIDE" - 'ARMED CONVOY' VOWS TO STOP MIGRANTS AT TX BORDER!
Grafted In The Vine
234 views • 13 days ago
37:14
thumbnail
TEXAS GOV'R TAKES ON US FED GOV'T/ SAYS MIGRANTS ARE AN "INVASION" - CIVIL WAR ABOUT TO GO DOWN!? - ISRAEL SAYS IRAN IS NOW A "LEGITIMATE TARGET"!! - MRMBB333 - MIAMI/TIME ALTERED/MERGING TIMELINES!!
Grafted In The Vine
164 views • 15 days ago
22:50
thumbnail
FURTHER NEW REVELATION IN REGARD TO THE CURRENT PRISON/CAGE TIMELINE & ANOTHER MEETING OF THE LEADERS!! 🙌👑❤️‍🔥 COME ON JESUS!!
Grafted In The Vine
113 views • 16 days ago
24:50
thumbnail
GREEN BERETS & AIRBORNE ALL PREPARING TO DEPLOY TO THE MIDDLE EAST!! - TURKEY FINALLY APPROVES AND VOTES FOR SWEDEN TO JOIN NATO! - N KOREA FIRES MULTIPLE CRUISE MISSILES!
Grafted In The Vine
141 views • 16 days ago
45:08
thumbnail
EU AGREES TO JOIN US & UK & USE MILITARY AGAINST YEMEN!! - US FORCES ON HIGH ALERT AMID FEARS OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR WIDENING - WW3 FEARS LOOM AS U.S. BLAMES IRAN FOR HOUTHI ATTACKS!!
Grafted In The Vine
106 views • 18 days ago
29:58
thumbnail
NATO WARNINGS STRONGER, BE READY, FULL ON WAR W/RUSSIA (NOW!) - RUSSIA: "DONT THREATEN US" - BALTIC STATES MILITARIZING AT BORDER W/RUSSIA, HAVE 600 BUNKERS SET - NETANYAHU: "WE ARE ATTACKING IRAN" -
Grafted In The Vine
297 views • 20 days ago
43:42
thumbnail
FLA SURGEON GENERAL CALLS CV VAX "ANTICHRIST"!! - IRANIAN AIRSTRIKES INTO PAKISTAN! AND PAKISTAN FIRES BACK!! - PUTIN TO UKRAINE: "SURRENDER, OR EVERYTHING YOU'VE FOUGHT FOR WILL BE DESTROYED"
Grafted In The Vine
171 views • 22 days ago
32:57
thumbnail
"TRUTH BE KNOWN" ......with brother Dan!!
Grafted In The Vine
52 views • 23 days ago
23:01
thumbnail
U.S. CONSULATE IN ERBIL, IRAQ HAS BEEN HIT BY IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILES!! ACT OF WAR?? - ARMED CLASH BETWEEN EGYPT & ISRAEL ON THEIR BORDER - INTERN'L COURT HEARS CASE: ISRAEL GENOCIDE IN GAZA!!
Grafted In The Vine
163 views • 25 days ago
20:54
thumbnail
PART 2: FREQUENCY, AURORA BOREALIS, TIMELINES & KATHY RECEIVED PROPHETIC REVELATORY UNDERSTANDING! 'TIMELINE IS ABOUT TO FOLD BACK'!! MORE AMAZING CONFIRMATIONS!!
Grafted In The Vine
123 views • a month ago
50:31
thumbnail
FREQUENCY, AURORA BOREALIS, TIMELINES & KATHY RECEIVED PROPHETIC REVELATORY UNDERSTANDING! 'TIMELINE IS ABOUT TO FOLD BACK'!! MULTIPLE HUGE CONFIRMATIONS!!
Grafted In The Vine
483 views • a month ago
17:52
thumbnail
US ANNOUNCES MORE NEW STRIKES ON YEMEN - IRAN BACKS HOUTHI'S - WARNING TO US "JUSTIFIED TARGETS"!! - MEDVEDEV THREATENS NUKES IF RED LINE CROSSED - CHINA VOWS TO CRACKDOWN ON TAIWAN INDEPENDENCE
Grafted In The Vine
132 views • a month ago
38:07
thumbnail
"Draw Close To God".........with brother Dan
Grafted In The Vine
25 views • a month ago
12:45
thumbnail
US & UK - FULL ON ATTACK ON YEMEN!! BIDEN: "STRIKES ON YEMEN SHOW U.S. & ALLIES WILL NOT TOLERATE HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SHIPPING"!!
Grafted In The Vine
143 views • a month ago
34:12
thumbnail
MORE INFO, PICS & VIDEO ON MIAMI MALL INCIDENT - NEW VIDEO OF "JELLYFISH" UFO OVER US IRAQ MILITARY BASE - KI JONG UN SAYS "ANNIHILATE US & S KOREA"! - MITCH MCONNELL: "THE WORLD IS LITERALLY AT WAR"!
Grafted In The Vine
341 views • a month ago
44:13
thumbnail
JAN. 2ND, MIAMI MALL, INTRO TO COMING FAKE ALIEN INVASION!!?? AUTHORITIES SILENCED, EYEWITNESSES TOLD TO ERASE ALL RECORDED CELL PHONE VIDEOS!! (?) - N KOREA WARNS S KOREA..."BAPTISM OF FIRE" 😡
Grafted In The Vine
257 views • a month ago
19:44
thumbnail
NORTH & SOUTH KOREA FIRE HUNDREDS OF ARTILLERY SHELLS NEAR TENSE BORDER!! - SENIOR HAMAS LEADER KILLED IN BEIRUT, IRAN THREATENS MAJOR RESPONSE!! - BOMB THREATS IN 23 STATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY!!
Grafted In The Vine
145 views • a month ago
12:43
thumbnail
MAJOR ESCALATION!! ISRAEL BOMBS BEIRUT, LEBANON...KILLS HAMAS LEADER! - IRAN STATIONS WARSHIPS IN THE RED SEA! - IRANIAN NATIONAL W/TERROR TIES & CHINESE NATIONALS CROSSING NORTH & SOUTH US BORDER!!
Grafted In The Vine
195 views • a month ago
7:32
thumbnail
Huge M7.6 Earthquake Rocks Japan, Evacuations Ordered As Over 40 Quakes Strike Western Coastline
Grafted In The Vine
713 views • a month ago
2:23
thumbnail
Our Apologies to This Viewer On Twitch Livestream Earlier Tonight :)
Grafted In The Vine
59 views • a month ago
33:24
thumbnail
"ABR".....with brother Dan!! --- You'll have to watch to understand! 😊🙏
Grafted In The Vine
36 views • a month ago
42:05
thumbnail
AMAZING CONFIRMATION OF COUNTERFEIT "PRISON" TIMELINE FOLDING BACK TO AUGUST 2023 & TRANSFIGURATION!!
Grafted In The Vine
127 views • a month ago
15:09
thumbnail
UKRAINE/(NATO?) LAUNCH RETALIATION AFTER HUGE RUSSIAN ATTACK & RUSSIA'S GOT EVIDENCE US & UK WERE INVOLVED!! - ISRAEL STRIKES IRANIAN TARGETS IN SYRIA - BIDEN: US COULD BE DRAWN INTO UKRAINE CONFLICT
Grafted In The Vine
147 views • a month ago
31:18
thumbnail
PART 2 - A REVISITING AND REMINDER OF "WHY" WE KNOW THE TIME IS NOW TO ENCOURAGE US! COME ON JESUS!!!
Grafted In The Vine
70 views • a month ago
37:00
thumbnail
PART 1 - A REVISITING AND REMINDER OF "WHY" WE KNOW THE TIME IS NOW TO ENCOURAGE US! COME ON JESUS!!!
Grafted In The Vine
90 views • a month ago
19:30
thumbnail
ERDOGAN COMPARES NETANYAHU, LITERALLY, TO HITLER - U.S. UNVEILS YEARS FINAL UKRAINE AID PKGE - KIM JON UN ORDERS SPEED UP ON PREPARATIONS FOR WAR - MAIN BARS TRUMP FROM STATE PRIMARY BALLOT
Grafted In The Vine
114 views • a month ago
18:27
thumbnail
US LAUCHES AIR STRIKES IN IRAQ...HEZBOLLAH MILLITANTS - HOUTHI'S FIRE MISSILES AT SHIPS IN RED SEA - IRANIAN SPY VESSEL DIRECTS HOUTHI REBEL ATTACKS IN RED SEA - TURKEY STRIKES NORTHERN IRAQ/SYRIA
Grafted In The Vine
223 views • a month ago
24:44
thumbnail
US NATIONAL AIR OPS CENTER NUCLEAR (NOAC) PLANE TRANSMITS EMERGENCY MESSG TO US NUKE SUBS!! - ISRAEL- LEBANON/HEZBOLLAN HEATING UP!! - MOSCOW'S LAVROV SPECIAL VISIT TO D.C....UKRAINE TO SURRENDER??
Grafted In The Vine
189 views • 2 months ago
18:33
thumbnail
MULTIPLES PRODUCT SHIPPING COMPANIES SUSPEND ALL SHIPMENTS THRU RED SEA!! - HOUTHI'S THREATEN TO ATTACK MERCHANT SHIPS EVER 12 HOURS! - ISRAEL PREPARES FOR WAR WITH LEBANON! - RUSSIA ON HIGHEST ALERT
Grafted In The Vine
130 views • 2 months ago
8:04
thumbnail
In Loving Memory of Jeannie Hardesty, She Went To Be With Jesus on 12/15/2023 ❤️🙏
Grafted In The Vine
365 views • 2 months ago
32:34
thumbnail
US GOVT WARNS OF THREATS TO PUBLIC SAFETY DURING HOLIDAY SEASON - HEZBOLLAH SAYS TO "RT": "WE ARE AT WAR WITH ISRAEL"!! - US TO ANNOUNCE DEPLOYMENT OF COALITION FORCE AGAINST HOUTHIS
Grafted In The Vine
120 views • 2 months ago
9:11
thumbnail
"Let Your Light So Shine Before Men"........with brother Dan
Grafted In The Vine
35 views • 2 months ago
29:03
thumbnail
SOME BREAKDOWNS OF SCENES FROM OBAMA/ANTICHRIST MOVIE RELEASE "LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND"!
Grafted In The Vine
597 views • 2 months ago
22:48
thumbnail
BREAKING!! WORD/INTEL THAT AN ACTUAL WW3 INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES MAINLAND *IS* BEING PLANNED NOW! - PUTIN READY FOR CONFLICT W/ NATO TARGET! - ISRAEL PLANS MILITARY OPERATION AGAINST HEZBOLLAH!
Grafted In The Vine
205 views • 2 months ago
8:50
thumbnail
UN SECRETARY GENERAL INVOKED ARTICLE 99 TO PUSH FOR GAZA CEASE FIRE - US VETOS UN RESOLUTION BACKED BY MANY NATIONS - RUSSIA GETTING QUITE CHUMMY WITH UAE & SAUDI ARABIA
Grafted In The Vine
111 views • 2 months ago

