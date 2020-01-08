Create New Account
4 Health benefits of using the natural sweetener, stevia
91 views • 12/30/2023

Groovy Bee® Organic Stevia Extract Powder can be used as a sugar substitute in almost any recipe. It blends well without clumping, which means it can easily be added to hot drinks such as tea, coffee and hot chocolate, and cold beverages like smoothies, shakes, juices, lemonades, water kefirs and other beverages.

Top off yogurts, fruit bowls, cereals and soaked oatmeal with a dash of stevia to give them a sweet, flavorful twist. You can also use organic stevia extract powder to make cakes, ice creams, jams, breads, cookies and other baked goods and desserts.

Made from premium organic Stevia rebaudiana leaf extract, Groovy Bee® Organic Stevia Extract Powder is much sweeter than regular table sugar, so you only need to use a small amount to sweeten your food or drinks.

Shop at GroovyBee.com.

4:24
thumbnail
Support a healthy digestive system with liposomal zinc
Groovy Bee
109 views • 14 days ago
3:48
thumbnail
Flush unwanted toxins with detox foot pads
Groovy Bee
104 views • 21 days ago
4:00
thumbnail
4 Health benefits of supplementing with collagen peptides
Groovy Bee
112 views • a month ago
4:24
thumbnail
8 Reasons to try coconut milk, a healthy non-dairy milk alternative
Groovy Bee
404 views • a month ago
3:36
thumbnail
4 Health benefits of using the natural sweetener, stevia
Groovy Bee
91 views • a month ago
3:36
thumbnail
Here's why eating hemp seeds can support optimal health
Groovy Bee
119 views • 2 months ago
4:00
thumbnail
5 Health benefits of camu camu, a vitamin C-rich superfruit
Groovy Bee
102 views • 2 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
Health benefits of drinking nutritious beet juice
Groovy Bee
324 views • 2 months ago
2:48
thumbnail
Wear blue light blocking glasses to protect your eyes from harmful blue light
Groovy Bee
477 views • 2 months ago
4:12
thumbnail
Support healthy brain and heart functions with organic blueberry powder
Groovy Bee
90 views • 3 months ago
5:23
thumbnail
Take more curcumin for a healthy liver
Groovy Bee
460 views • a year ago
4:51
thumbnail
3 Amazing benefits of moringa for your health
Groovy Bee
82 views • a year ago
4:21
thumbnail
Check out the health benefits of burdock, a nutritious and medicinal weed
Groovy Bee
158 views • a year ago
4:17
thumbnail
Beat diabetes with moringa
Groovy Bee
285 views • a year ago
4:23
thumbnail
Stall aging with broccoli, a powerful anti-aging superfood
Groovy Bee
65 views • a year ago
4:37
thumbnail
Boost your overall health with longan, a nutrient-rich superfood
Groovy Bee
83 views • a year ago
5:23
thumbnail
8 Amazing benefits of jackfruit for your health
Groovy Bee
127 views • a year ago
4:08
thumbnail
7 Reasons you need to eat coconut oil before bed
Groovy Bee
1002 views • a year ago
4:23
thumbnail
5 Ways you can naturally boost your immune system
Groovy Bee
868 views • a year ago
4:23
thumbnail
Boost your overall health by snacking on walnuts
Groovy Bee
189 views • a year ago
4:23
thumbnail
Rhubarb is a promising natural treatment for chronic liver disease
Groovy Bee
95 views • a year ago
4:48
thumbnail
Boost your heart health with maoberries
Groovy Bee
40 views • a year ago
10:16
thumbnail
Amazing IMMUNE SUPPORT recipe with CUBEB PEPPER
Groovy Bee
155 views • a year ago
4:38
thumbnail
Keep your heart in good shape by eating more curry
Groovy Bee
81 views • a year ago
5:05
thumbnail
Naturally lower your cholesterol levels with grape leaves
Groovy Bee
27 views • a year ago
4:12
thumbnail
Naturally lower your blood pressure levels with kefir
Groovy Bee
470 views • a year ago
4:34
thumbnail
10 Good reasons to add radishes to your diet
Groovy Bee
69 views • a year ago
4:38
thumbnail
Lower your blood pressure naturally with lemongrass
Groovy Bee
316 views • a year ago
5:03
thumbnail
Healthy or harmful? The truth about fats
Groovy Bee
81 views • a year ago
3:38
thumbnail
Citrus fruits can help counteract some of the health risks of obesity
Groovy Bee
65 views • a year ago
4:33
thumbnail
Maintain good oral hygiene with lemons
Groovy Bee
134 views • a year ago
4:48
thumbnail
Eating fiber-rich foods can help with food allergies
Groovy Bee
53 views • a year ago
4:48
thumbnail
4 Good reasons to eat more purple vegetables
Groovy Bee
338 views • a year ago
4:38
thumbnail
Eat your way to stronger bones with fruits and vegetables
Groovy Bee
99 views • a year ago
4:53
thumbnail
Eat your way to healthy teeth and gums with a plant- based diet
Groovy Bee
59 views • a year ago
4:53
thumbnail
5 Amazing health benefits of cocoa
Groovy Bee
181 views • a year ago
My Favorite Videos
1:55
thumbnail
Groovy Bee Organic Cocoa Energize Truffles
2014 views • 3 years ago
1:41
thumbnail
Pink Latte
4435 views • 2 years ago
1:48
thumbnail
Superfood Energy Mousse
4442 views • 2 years ago
1:40
thumbnail
Beet Gnocchi
1759 views • 2 years ago
3:08
thumbnail
Why You Should Not Sleep With a Fan
500 views • 2 years ago
Superfoods
5:08
thumbnail
7 Incredible health benefits of blueberries, a nutrient-rich superfood
260 views • 3 years ago
2:46
thumbnail
10 Things you need to know about zucchini, a nutrient-dense superfood
2629 views • 3 years ago
4:33
thumbnail
8 Things you need to know about seaweed, the superfood from the sea
1224 views • 3 years ago
4:09
thumbnail
Curb your cravings by eating more of these 11 superfoods
676 views • 3 years ago
5:23
thumbnail
Improve your overall health with broccoli, a superfood with numerous benefits
112 views • 2 years ago
5:08
thumbnail
9 Benefits of Manuka honey that prove it's a superfood
980 views • 2 years ago
Veggies and Fruits
5:08
thumbnail
7 Incredible health benefits of blueberries, a nutrient-rich superfood
260 views • 3 years ago
5:24
thumbnail
Prevent constipation with mangoes, a tropical superfruit
88 views • 3 years ago
5:32
thumbnail
Eat your way to better overall health with avocados
185 views • 3 years ago
5:09
thumbnail
Eat your way to optimal health with beets
195 views • 3 years ago
5:08
thumbnail
Eat your way to lower blood pressure and better endurance with Swiss chard
462 views • 3 years ago
4:57
thumbnail
Detoxify your body naturally with broccoli, a nutrient-rich superfood
283 views • 2 years ago

