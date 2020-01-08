Groovy Bee® Organic Stevia Extract Powder can be used as a sugar substitute in almost any recipe. It blends well without clumping, which means it can easily be added to hot drinks such as tea, coffee and hot chocolate, and cold beverages like smoothies, shakes, juices, lemonades, water kefirs and other beverages.



Top off yogurts, fruit bowls, cereals and soaked oatmeal with a dash of stevia to give them a sweet, flavorful twist. You can also use organic stevia extract powder to make cakes, ice creams, jams, breads, cookies and other baked goods and desserts.



Made from premium organic Stevia rebaudiana leaf extract, Groovy Bee® Organic Stevia Extract Powder is much sweeter than regular table sugar, so you only need to use a small amount to sweeten your food or drinks.



