Aleksej Heisenberg Social media:





Bandcamp: https://aleksejheisenberg.bandcamp.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/aleksejheisenberg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aleksejheisenberg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aleksejheisenberg

Soundcloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/aleksej1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJay71190505

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wSNLYDV28tFy/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heisenberg46/

Tiktok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLM4X8BL/





This track is copyrighted. So if you want to use it for promotion etc., please contact me via mail: [email protected]