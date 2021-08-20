Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
4:30
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
HE NOW NEEDS YOU
51 views • 03/05/2023

Welcome to this channel that is a subsidiary of others such as Youtube channel 'HERMES THOTH', 'HERMES BACK ON EARTH', and 'EDEN DANNY 888', and also on Brighteon as 'HERMES BACK ON EARTH'. This channel has edited versions of the other channels. You can email me at [email protected]. I would love to hear from anyone associated with creating the instrumental tracks you were used by our Angelic family to produce. After you created the instrumental tracks for their music, they sent me to the CD, then gave me the lyrics, and helped me learn to play and record the finished versions you see on these sites. These songs are prophetic spiritual guidance from on High and also reveal Angelic interaction with Earthbound Angels. Other Angelic musicians are welcome to contact me also.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
7:08
thumbnail
FLY THE COOP
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
4 views • 10 months ago
6:51
thumbnail
DON'T BE USED TO FEED FEAR'S FIRE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
1 view • a year ago
5:59
thumbnail
I AM PRINCE CHARMING- BY ARCHANGEL MICHAEL
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
51 views • a year ago
5:15
thumbnail
FLEE THE JONES'-TRULY WRITTEN AND PRODUCED FROM ON HIGH BY ARCHANGEL MICHAEL
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
1 view • a year ago
4:50
thumbnail
EVERYTHING ON FIRE !!!!!
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
50 views • a year ago
6:53
thumbnail
GET OUT NOW !!!!!
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
55 views • a year ago
4:58
thumbnail
ANGEL'S TRUTH DELIGHT
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
1 view • a year ago
3:49
thumbnail
EARTH, MY COSMIC HOME
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
1 view • a year ago
5:23
thumbnail
GOD PLEASE SEND DOWN THE ANGELS
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
1 view • a year ago
5:32
thumbnail
LET LOVE RULE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
0 view • a year ago
4:37
thumbnail
ENOCH: FROM THE END OF TIME
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
171 views • a year ago
5:11
thumbnail
REBORN
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
1 view • a year ago
4:30
thumbnail
HE NOW NEEDS YOU
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
51 views • a year ago
2:57
thumbnail
WE ARE GOD'S SOUL PROJECTIONS
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
22 views • 2 years ago
4:10
thumbnail
TROUBLE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
11 views • 2 years ago
7:18
thumbnail
YOUR WISH MINE TOO
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
30 views • 2 years ago
4:41
thumbnail
THE ARCHING COVENANT
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
20 views • 2 years ago
2:12
thumbnail
LET LOVE FLY
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
20 views • 2 years ago
4:30
thumbnail
WHIPPOORWILL
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
52 views • 2 years ago
5:27
thumbnail
WE NOW NEED
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
20 views • 2 years ago
4:37
thumbnail
BECAUSE WE WILL
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
20 views • 2 years ago
4:00
thumbnail
WE DESCENDED
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
60 views • 2 years ago
4:09
thumbnail
FROM THE HEAVENS
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
10 views • 2 years ago
3:51
thumbnail
ON THE ROAD WITH ANGELS
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
72 views • 2 years ago
7:08
thumbnail
FLY THE HUMAN CHICK COOPS
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
40 views • 2 years ago
3:43
thumbnail
ARCHANGEL MICHAEL'S WAR CRY
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
82 views • 2 years ago
4:57
thumbnail
SIMPLE GIFTS--GOD'S SIMPLE GIFT OF LOVE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
10 views • 2 years ago
6:49
thumbnail
FINE LINE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
30 views • 2 years ago
4:46
thumbnail
JUNGLE LOVE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
10 views • 2 years ago
6:17
thumbnail
DON'T BE USED TO FEED FEAR'S FIRE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
40 views • 2 years ago
3:55
thumbnail
IT AIN'T FUNNY NO MORE
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
90 views • 2 years ago
4:59
thumbnail
DREAMING OF YOU!!
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
41 views • 2 years ago
5:13
thumbnail
GOD THE HEART--GOES WITH 'WE ARE GOD'S SOUL PROJECTIONS'-ANOTHER OF MY VIDEOS
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
30 views • 2 years ago
5:49
thumbnail
WAR--ARCHANGEL MICHAEL EXPLAINS THE CURRENT WAR BETWEEN ANGELS AND DEMONS ON EARTH
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
221 views • 2 years ago
4:09
thumbnail
HEAVEN-YES, THE 5TH DIMENSION KINGDOM OF HEAVEN IS REAL
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
102 views • 2 years ago
3:57
thumbnail
THE LIGHT OF TRUTH--ARCHANGEL MICHAEL
HERMES THOTH BACK ON EARTH
50 views • 2 years ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket