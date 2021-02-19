Create New Account
Holiness Unto YAH
10:36
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Prophecy 49 Excerpts. YAH Warns "Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do.." "Beware, of the false messiah's"
562 views • 04/23/2023

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 49 "Beware! You Are Like Sheep Being Led To The Slaughter!"

given to Prophet Elisheva EliyahuThis prophecy was given to the first day of Sukkot

(starts on the evening of October 2, 2001)

please visit 

https://amightywind.com/home.html    


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred     
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html    
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994     ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw     
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc     
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme    

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html    


Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html   

Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html    

The False Blue Beam Rapture Mocks The True Holy Rapture

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html  

2:58
thumbnail
Who'll Survive! Fallen angels Hit Churches & Conferences lethal FALSE PROPHETIC Weapons! Cindy Jacobs' strangefire to reptilian Pimp Morris Cerullo. Leave & Join YAHUSHUA'S Devout Suffering Church
Holiness Unto YAH
443 views • 10 days ago
1:45
thumbnail
Dutch Symphony includes Pan Flute Plays "El Condor Pasa" (It's Peru's 2nd National Anthem) makes their beloved Peruvian friends weep (Great Performances of our Time)
Holiness Unto YAH
158 views • 11 days ago
2:51
thumbnail
Brutal! Legendary WWII 100-year-old Marine veteran weeps "And nowadays I am so upset that things we did and the things we fought for and the boys that died for it. It's all going down the drain."
Holiness Unto YAH
81 views • 14 days ago
8:17
thumbnail
Prophecy 153 Excerpts Pres. Trump saved millions of children from sex abuse/5G/more! (See 2020 Prophecy 154 YAH'S Fury U.S. Betrayed/Treasons so China Infiltrates/Trump-baby Christian, NO hybrid)
Holiness Unto YAH
108 views • 14 days ago
0:49
thumbnail
Preachers Gone MAD! They're antichrists-Jesse Duplantis says JESUS has not come back cause people are not giving enough Money. Pathetic pimps lead masses to a dark jesus/Protect home reject this spell
Holiness Unto YAH
416 views • 14 days ago
9:03
thumbnail
Anointed Minister's teaching Beware of a False Rapture being staged - "This is a message for YAHUSHUA'S Truth Seekers who have eyes to see and ears to hear" DEW's-Satellite-Blue Beam Tech used by hell
Holiness Unto YAH
310 views • 14 days ago
58:26
thumbnail
1998 Prophecy 21 Shocked The World satan will mock the Rising of the Saints. In Great Tribulation & Holocaust an army of demons/fallen angels possess (Zombies) dead rotten corpses of souls in hell
Holiness Unto YAH
119 views • 20 days ago
0:38
thumbnail
Worldwide fallen angels' powers in our faces. Survival, War v. Saints- Benny Hinn & many others destroyed millions. He was once human but no more. Beware fake revivals/conferences will get worse
Holiness Unto YAH
352 views • a month ago
32:34
thumbnail
Solid Prophet, Associate Minister to Apostle Elisheva gives testimony, saw YAHUSHUA, explains churches filled with evil, even Pentecostal. (Many of us worship/pray from home, we know danger, be safe)
Holiness Unto YAH
134 views • a month ago
5:33
thumbnail
They came to Destroy the sheep with fallen angels' powers. Counterfeit Pentecostal Gifts Ken Hagin/reptilian Ken Copeland/others It's Total War v. Saints. Be a Revelation Overcomer in YAHUSHUA/JESUS
Holiness Unto YAH
201 views • a month ago
6:37
thumbnail
End Time Prophets Elisheva Eliyahu & Dumitru Duduman Prophesy America Gets Blitzed & Shattered! No Remedy (There's 1 True Prophet to 1000's of False Ones, few can do it long term)
Holiness Unto YAH
191 views • a month ago
1:32
thumbnail
It's better to stay at Home. Beware of the ILLUSION in majority of the Christian community. Anointed Minister Warns World to have a "one of one relationship with YAHUSHUA" "Break yourself free"
Holiness Unto YAH
455 views • a month ago
8:09
thumbnail
2002 Epic Prophecy 62 Excerpts - YAH Warns of vaccine danger. "Pray that you will not be..quarantined." Stadiums. "Psalm 91 Stand," Poison (See Prophecy 59 too pray over food/water-anoint home daily)
Holiness Unto YAH
341 views • a month ago
8:44
thumbnail
1999 Prophecy 32 Excerpts Wars without Diplomacy! Many Nations to Strike America & NATO Allies "In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings." "you have now called it upon yourselves!"
Holiness Unto YAH
568 views • a month ago
25:50
thumbnail
Prophecy 36 "When you hear accusations of hoarding and governments that never rationed start rationing, when even the water is doled out as though it were a gift from man,"
Holiness Unto YAH
81 views • 2 months ago
3:37
thumbnail
Self Defense is good but be warned there's also a Dark Side Of The Martial Arts. Sorcery is real, one must Flee. Many have gone dark and never return
Holiness Unto YAH
68 views • 2 months ago
1:18
thumbnail
Strangefire super preacher Rod Parsley - Fallen angels taking over masses of churches & gatherings. Many True Christians fall for it fail in Bible victory. False prophets flood internet/conferences
Holiness Unto YAH
217 views • 3 months ago
4:35
thumbnail
Prophecy 92 Excerpts fallen angels did many false wonders using Chris Angel, Hinn, Parsely. But soon "Satan’s elite forces will come in the form of UFO’s...you think is only science fiction."
Holiness Unto YAH
481 views • 3 months ago
1:42
thumbnail
Madness, Pastor John MacArthur says people can be saved after taking the mark of the beast 666 in the Great Tribulation
Holiness Unto YAH
353 views • 4 months ago
8:57
thumbnail
Prophecy 8 - Will You Prove You Love ME? "Have you heard MY voice this day? Then this is who this message is for."
Holiness Unto YAH
41 views • 5 months ago
1:44
thumbnail
After he slaughtered countless sheep, Street Preachers Warn strangefire pimp Mike Murdock to repent. He can't he's reprobate. After they're this evil there's no hope mocked YAHUSHUA'S BLOOD many times
Holiness Unto YAH
352 views • 5 months ago
0:38
thumbnail
In the prophecies YAH Warns these reprobates mock HIM will lead masses to the antichrist. And fallen angels have many traps, more subtle. Hinn lost his soul years ago. Many gatherings don't go be safe
Holiness Unto YAH
109 views • 5 months ago
13:51
thumbnail
Prophecy 153 Excerpts "you cannot even conceive the amount of the billions of fallen angels" "how many are robots..clones" vaccine warning, satellite beams, soon zombies/GMO mosquitoes see description
Holiness Unto YAH
898 views • 5 months ago
5:33
thumbnail
Last Days Survival Beloveds Please Flee Sheep stomped on false tongues/wonders/chaos of Ken Hagin, reptilian Ken Copeland/others mock YAH & HIS SPIRIT Filled children. Most won't repent it's worse now
Holiness Unto YAH
396 views • 5 months ago
11:30
thumbnail
Prophecy 73 Excerpts DEW'S REALITY (when they say, "Jesus is there, come and meet us there." (Matt 24:23-24) Beware MY Children of the HOLOGRAM in the sky, that will be satan coming in disguise)
Holiness Unto YAH
141 views • 5 months ago
5:10
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 9 Excerpts - Preach It, Teach It, Cause Others To Believe It! "When you think you are stepping down for ME, you have really just stepped up and forward." (mirrored)
Holiness Unto YAH
21 views • 5 months ago
5:57
thumbnail
SHALOM (YAH'S Peace to You)
Holiness Unto YAH
74 views • 5 months ago
8:09
thumbnail
Prophecy 62 Excerpts YAH Warns those rejecting vaccines need to pray to not be Quarantined. Pray Psalm 91! Anoint home daily (see proph 59) Massive Poisoning. Pray over all food/water, garden too, ok
Holiness Unto YAH
432 views • 5 months ago
8:09
thumbnail
Prophecy 62 Excerpts YAH Warns those that reject the vaccines need to pray to not be Quarantined. Pray & Trust Psalm 91! Stadiums filled (mirrored)
Holiness Unto YAH
178 views • 5 months ago
13:54
thumbnail
Brad's Expert Analysis (Full Spectrum Survival) Says China will Soon Take Taiwan and other serious matters from video "DENMARK & RUSSIA AT WAR BY PROXY - FIGHTER JETS ARE ON THE WAY." (mirrored)
Holiness Unto YAH
406 views • 5 months ago
2:16
thumbnail
Noah's Day Prophecy 145 Excerpt HOLY TRINITY Sent "a flood of rain like you cannot even begin to imagine" Humans/Animals "genetically modified" "screamed at that door" But YAH will have a pure Remnant
Holiness Unto YAH
57 views • 6 months ago
2:16
thumbnail
Infiltration Lesson: Carman "I Did My Best" He repented of mistakes the Prosperity Movement was a scam. Later he led souls to JESUS. Dying of cancer they never cared, he was broken, but he's in Heaven
Holiness Unto YAH
89 views • 6 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
Tested Anointed Minister Warns World to flee NWO dark jesus superchurch an awesome Deception resembling the genuine. Many believers joining the Persecuted Underground (full warning in Description too)
Holiness Unto YAH
100 views • 6 months ago
20:51
thumbnail
Prophecy 77 in America, 2005! Apostle Elisheva-Prophet/Ministry Teams led one of the greatest Revivals. In top, many small Pentecostal Churches then left U.S.. while TBN/others crushed masses of lambs
Holiness Unto YAH
36 views • 6 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
Anointed Minister Warns World to flee NWO dark jesus superchurch an awesome Deception resembling the genuine/army of copy & paste prophets & teachers (full warning in Description too)
Holiness Unto YAH
99 views • 6 months ago
1:34
thumbnail
Survival Video don't go dark! Many of YAH'S children rebelling falling in traps like dark teachings not led by the SPIRIT. Increasing spiritual attacks/pain. Listening to too many false voices
Holiness Unto YAH
115 views • 6 months ago

