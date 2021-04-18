Hope Motivates For Action

The Hope that God is speaking of in the Bible is entirely different from the way the word is commonly used. Biblical hope lasts forever because Christ who is God, is forever.
I welcome questions! I have several options of how to answer you, video, audio and screen recording etc. to send you a personalized response. In some instances, if I find I'm getting enough of the same question repeatedly, I'll just make a video post to address that subject and send you a link to that post.
Links for questions and donations:
Email: [email protected]https://www.gettr.com/i/mtfisherman
Paypal link for donations: http://Paypal.com/MTfisherman
Another option; is to give out my bank account # and routing # for an account I have set up for donations as well.
To support me through my AMSOIL dealership, go to AMSOIL.com. When ordering, you'll be asked for a referral number during that process, type in the number 1076101; I will get credit for the sale. If you have any questions about the products before you buy, contact me and I will be glad to answer any questions; that's what a dealer should do to earn his money.
Notes: **** My preference in regard to donations however, is that you donate through regular mail. To go that route, email me at the email address listed above and I will give out a mailing address to send the donation to. I will actually speak of this further from God's word concerning law, privacy, finances and contracts! In this first Introductory video I cover lightly some of the options and the why, from the 6:30 minute mark of this video for approximately 4 minutes.