14:26
thumbnail
The Transition From the Law/Torah to Jesus/Yeshua
47 views • 10/02/2022

My commentary on the 2022 Vayelech Torah portion. Other videos cited: Is Jesus God? - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5JoADI85gecLhrR1fkPw5k Jesus / Yeshua in the Old Testament / Tanakh - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEoS4nxAcC-iFcHlknO94kH2VmsNqXIVQ Galatians Unearthed Part 7 of 21: 3:10-26; Law's Curse; Live by Them; Abraham's Seed; Apart From Law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqYWXw4Vdgo&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&index=7&t=46s Bible verses covered: Deuteronomy 31:1-2 Romans 3:19-20 Numbers 20:10-12 Romans 6:15-16 Deuteronomy 31:3 John 10:30-33 Deuteronomy 31:7 1 Corinthians 15:20-23 Romans 5:6-9 Deuteronomy 31:12-13 Joshua 1:6-8 Galatians 3:21-25 Deuteronomy 31:4-6 Pic sources: https://www.jw.org/en/library/bible/nwt/appendix-b/map-exodus-from-egypt/ Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun

Videos
15:11
thumbnail
The Streaked, Speckled, and Spotted
Henry Thrun
16 views • 3 months ago
13:52
thumbnail
Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: The Sacrificial Ram
Henry Thrun
21 views • 5 months ago
13:32
thumbnail
Questioning God and His Law: Zelophehad's Daughters
Henry Thrun
23 views • 7 months ago
15:06
thumbnail
The Overton Window of Sexual Morality
Henry Thrun
94 views • 9 months ago
14:09
thumbnail
Biblical Anger; Do Anger and Hate Equal Murder?
Henry Thrun
7 views • a year ago
16:13
thumbnail
Patterns of Behavior That Lead to Separation: Jacob and Laban
Henry Thrun
33 views • a year ago
10:37
thumbnail
Killing: Murder, Manslaughter, and Capital Punishment in the Bible
Henry Thrun
134 views • 2 years ago
9:46
thumbnail
The Jubilee, Debt Relief, and Commerce
Henry Thrun
109 views • 2 years ago
11:17
thumbnail
Why Doesn't the Church Hold Leaders Accountable Today? Pietism
Henry Thrun
34 views • 2 years ago
9:52
thumbnail
God's Precious Metals: Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the Tabernacle
Henry Thrun
112 views • 2 years ago
10:25
thumbnail
Do Not Fear, Take Action!
Henry Thrun
66 views • 2 years ago
10:37
thumbnail
How We Lost Our Freedom and How We Get It Back
Henry Thrun
67 views • 2 years ago
9:36
thumbnail
Family and Patience
Henry Thrun
12 views • 2 years ago
10:38
thumbnail
Repentance and Forgiveness
Henry Thrun
38 views • 2 years ago
42:19
thumbnail
Abominations in the Bible
Henry Thrun
80 views • 2 years ago
10:37
thumbnail
How Do We Follow the Commandments Today?
Henry Thrun
52 views • 2 years ago
10:43
thumbnail
Biblical Race Theory
Henry Thrun
194 views • 2 years ago
9:44
thumbnail
What Makes an Image an Idol? The Bronze Serpent and the Golden Calf
Henry Thrun
63 views • 3 years ago
10:06
thumbnail
Cedar Wood, the Cleansing Ritual After Leprosy, the Temple, and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus
Henry Thrun
66 views • 3 years ago
11:33
thumbnail
The Tabernacle Acacia Wood Poles and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus
Henry Thrun
43 views • 3 years ago
11:10
thumbnail
Abortion and the Bible
Henry Thrun
249 views • 3 years ago
11:02
thumbnail
The Parable of the Talents - What Type of Servant Are You? Faithful, or Wicked and Lazy?
Henry Thrun
69 views • 3 years ago
10:06
thumbnail
Is Messianic Prophecy Literal? Can It Be Taken Out of Context?
Henry Thrun
12 views • 3 years ago
10:36
thumbnail
Would God Destroy the Righteous with the Wicked? Was Lot Righteous?
Henry Thrun
32 views • 3 years ago
10:17
thumbnail
Overview of the Biblical Feast Days
Henry Thrun
36 views • 3 years ago
10:55
thumbnail
Biblical Diversity and Inclusion: Race, Religion, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity
Henry Thrun
59 views • 3 years ago
9:37
thumbnail
What Makes a Nation Great?
Henry Thrun
7 views • 4 years ago
10:38
thumbnail
The Media, Propaganda, and Following the Crowd
Henry Thrun
60 views • 4 years ago
15:13
thumbnail
Holy Convocation
Henry Thrun
4 views • 4 years ago
9:41
thumbnail
Introduction to Christianity
Henry Thrun
10 views • 4 years ago
19:02
thumbnail
My Testimony of Overcoming Depression, Anger, and Anxiety Issues Naturally
Henry Thrun
19 views • 4 years ago
8:46
thumbnail
The Spirit of the Offerings: Sweet Aroma
Henry Thrun
6 views • 4 years ago
10:00
thumbnail
Who Created God? Yeshua/Jesus, the Great I AM
Henry Thrun
14 views • 4 years ago
10:59
thumbnail
Why the God of the Bible? Isn’t Christianity a Copycat religion?
Henry Thrun
7 views • 4 years ago
10:14
thumbnail
Interracial Marriage in the Bible; Is it Sin?
Henry Thrun
24 views • 4 years ago

