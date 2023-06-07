THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (1)

Next see https://www.brighteon.com/514e2d91-d24a-4fc1-9431-c01b09ea30e0

Part 1: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...

Beginning the search for the Truth, left & right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon...

English spoken Part 1 of 10





Reposted with permission

Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.

www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl

Music by Scott Buckley and Serge Narcissoff





Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWCEnegjL5Hl/



