Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
01:46:07
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This video show how the DNA of humans has been permanently altered with the mRNA vaccines.
189 views • 05/24/2023

This video and all images shows through current video microscopy the structures that other researchers have discovered and have observed in the vials of the mRNA vaccines and other injectables. It will also reveal how the same structures from the mRNA vaccines are also found  self assembling in the blood of mRNA vaccinated individuals . This is clear, undisputed scientific evidence that humans have been genetically altered permanently. 

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:46:07
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This video show how the DNA of humans has been permanently altered with the mRNA vaccines.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
189 views • 9 months ago
01:11:27
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This video shows what happens to human blood after receiving any type of mRNA vaccine.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
362 views • 9 months ago
45:02
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - See the structures found in vaccinated blood under the microscope.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
384 views • 9 months ago
24:06
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Slide Show of Blood Analyzed Under the Microscope
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
272 views • 10 months ago
17:43
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - NANO COMPUTER CHIPS ARE IN VACCINATED BLOOD
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
367 views • a year ago
5:40
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - These are Still Images From Video Microscopy on 1-23-23 of a Vaccinated Individual Who Received 2 Phizer, 3 Boosters
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
285 views • a year ago
01:08:06
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Part 3 of a new sample started on 1-19-23 from a Vaccinated Individual who received 2 Moderna Initial Series, 1 Flu, and 1 Paxlovid (5 Pill Series)
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
288 views • a year ago
01:03:53
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy (Part 2) which was Still Images only from an Individual who received 1 Moderna series, 1 Flu shot and 1 series of Phizer's Paxlovid (5 Pills)
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
166 views • a year ago
4:45
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - (Part 1) This sample is from an individual who received the Moderna Vaccine (initial series), 1 Flu Shot, 1 Paxlovid Pill
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
322 views • a year ago
15:30
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This is a Vaccinated Blood Sample analyzed again after 45 days. Here is what the "Blood" looks like.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
1346 views • a year ago
18:25
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This is Video Microscopy of Vaccinated Blood analyzed on 12/28/22 through 1/13/23. The images and video shows what the blood looks like after 16 days.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
314 views • a year ago
7:11
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This is Video Microscopy of Vaccinated Blood analyzed on 12/28/22 through 1/7/23. The images and video shows what the blood looks like after 11 days.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
285 views • a year ago
52:06
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Showing Chips Being Made in a Vaccinated Blood Sample
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
56 views • a year ago
01:05:08
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Showing Days 6 and 7 of a Blood Sample With 1 Phizer Series, 1 Booster, 1 flu Shot
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
78 views • a year ago
39:24
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Part 2 Showing (120 hours later) Day 5 of What Happens in the Blood With 1 Phizer Series, 1 Booster, 1 flu Shot
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
177 views • a year ago
31:33
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Part 2 of How the Vaccines Change the Human Blood and merge it with the Internet of Bodies - Thus Transhumanism
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
201 views • a year ago
20:00
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Revealing How the Vaccination Changes Human Blood
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
168 views • a year ago
20:23
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This is Video Microscopy Reanalysis on 122422 of a Sample 55 days Later
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
127 views • a year ago
44:21
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy Showing the first 30 hours of Blood With 1 Phizer Series, 1 Booster, 1 flu Shot
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
141 views • a year ago
20:16
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Real-Time Video Microscopy of Jabbed Blood Under The Microscope (had only 2 doses of Phiz)
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
499 views • a year ago
13:54
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Real time Video Microscopy 121922 of Vaxed Blood (Day 40). Is it Pulsing or Alive?
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
224 views • a year ago
44:37
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Want the Scientific Truth about the Vaccinations. This is real-time Video Microscopy Analyzing Vaccinated Blood Samples
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
477 views • a year ago
31:11
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Real Time Video Microscopy of a blood sample from an Individual who received 1 Phizer, 1 Moderna and 2 Phizer Boosters
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
455 views • a year ago
15:02
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy of a Vaccinated individual who received 3 boosters
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
521 views • a year ago
32:24
thumbnail
Blood Analysis - Are they Surveilling your Blood? See New City Street Lights Scanning Vehicles, Video Microscopy of Self Assembling Nano Computer Chips, Biosensors and Luciferase in Vaccinated Blood
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
448 views • a year ago
6:26
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - See Real Time Video Microscopy of Vaccinated Blood with Self Assembling Graphene Nano Tube Connecting to Self Assembly Nano Computer Chips and other Structures
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
378 views • a year ago
11:14
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy of self forming MagnetoGraphene Nano Tubes Connecting to a Self Assembling Nano Chip in Vaccinated Blood sample
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
532 views • a year ago
2:27
thumbnail
Blood Analysis - See Self Assembling Nano Computer Chips and Nano Bots SHOWING GRAPHENE NANO TUBES CONNECTING TO THE INTERNET OF BODIES
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
577 views • a year ago
8:45
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Luciferase/Lucerferin in the Vaccines? See for yourself. Video Microscopy of Luciferase in Vaccinated Blood
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
445 views • a year ago
11:20
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Real Time Microscopy of Vaccinated blood with Luciferase lighting up Lipid Nano Spheres, Hydrogel and Graphene particles under UV light
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
263 views • a year ago
5:12
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - VACCIINATED BLOOD HAS SELF ASSEMBLING NANO COMPUTER CHIPS, ROUTERS AND TRANSISTORS IN VACCINATED BLOOD
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
163 views • a year ago
0:13
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Video Microscopy of Vaccinated blood showing Nano Computer Chips Self Assembling
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
185 views • a year ago
0:12
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - See NANO COMPUTER CHIPS SELF ASSEMBLE IN VACCINATED BLOOD
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
96 views • a year ago
01:15:36
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - The Real Truth and Science Behind Why all Nations Mandated the Covid 19 Vaccines.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
802 views • a year ago
16:08
thumbnail
Vaccinated Blood Analysis - Part 2 Graphene Oxide and Lipid Nano Gel found in drinking water. Is the Water Safe?
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
315 views • a year ago
23:40
thumbnail
Part 1 Graphene Oxide and Nano Lipid Gel Structures are In The Drinking Water. Is Water Safe?
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
304 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket