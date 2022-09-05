Create New Account
Wake Up!!!
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 45 - "THE AWAKENING" - by James Easton, Dec 13 2023
98 views • 12/13/2023

This movie covers all of the 9/11 events exposing that Barometric Bombs were used in the World Trade Center '93 Bombing, the Murrah Building in Oaklahoma City in '95, and at the WTC on 9/11 along with Direct Energy Weapons. It exposes Khazarian Jews and their involvement with 9/11. It reveals who Kurt Sonnenfeld, Jeffrey Epstein, and John McAfee are. It goes over many threats to our civilization. It discusses waking up, and explains the false reality we have been living in. It gives examples of higher state knowledge. I tells the truth about child sex trafficking. And it reveals the evil intent of Israel to annhilitate the people of Gaza. Running Time 3hrs, 33min, 33 secs.
Created and Produced by James Easton. AWAKE MEDIA in association with WAKE UP PRODUCTIONS. 2023

03:33:33
thumbnail
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 45 - "THE AWAKENING" - by James Easton, Dec 13 2023
Wake Up!!!
98 views • 2 months ago
6:11
thumbnail
RADIATION DETECTED on a section of external columns from WTC
Wake Up!!!
613 views • 2 months ago
11:53
thumbnail
PLANDEMIC 2.0 - IT'S HAPPENING! RESIST! DON'T BE A SHEEP
Wake Up!!!
399 views • 2 months ago
20:37
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - YOU'VE BEEN WARNED - by James Easton, December 8th 2023
Wake Up!!!
86 views • 2 months ago
03:10:55
thumbnail
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 40 - "APOCALYPSE" - October 31st 2023
Wake Up!!!
61 views • 3 months ago
02:18:00
thumbnail
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 32 - "Turning the Tide" - August 14th 2023, By James Easton
Wake Up!!!
141 views • 6 months ago
38:55
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - "PUNCHLINE" & "CHOPPER 5" - August 3 2023
Wake Up!!!
60 views • 6 months ago
02:01:00
thumbnail
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE - "The JEW WORLD ORDER" - August 1st 2023
Wake Up!!!
182 views • 6 months ago
03:19:59
thumbnail
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 29 - "The FINAL COUNTDOWN" - By James Easton, July 25th 2023
Wake Up!!!
99 views • 6 months ago
3:24
thumbnail
THE FUCKTARD PARADIGM
Wake Up!!!
72 views • 7 months ago
17:36
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - SOLD DOWN THE RIVER - July 19th 2023
Wake Up!!!
127 views • 7 months ago
9:22
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - NO WAKE VORTEX - July 19th 2023
Wake Up!!!
68 views • 7 months ago
14:39
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - "DIRECTIONS" The Explosions in TOWER 2, July 18 2023
Wake Up!!!
102 views • 7 months ago
26:40
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - July 11th 2023 - NUMEROLOGY IN THE TOWERS
Wake Up!!!
69 views • 7 months ago
27:14
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 - 10 July 2023 - "E-TEAM" & "ROLLIN"
Wake Up!!!
119 views • 7 months ago
02:22:03
thumbnail
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 27 - "The LAST STRAW" - By James Easton & Doug Michael, 8 July 2023, 2hrs 22mins, 1080p
Wake Up!!!
166 views • 7 months ago
19:41
thumbnail
EXPLODING TOWERS III
Wake Up!!!
41 views • 7 months ago
5:49
thumbnail
9/11 MAJOR DISTRACTION 2016 & DISNEYLAND WTC
Wake Up!!!
105 views • 7 months ago
14:03
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 Episode 06/25/23 - Exploding Towers I
Wake Up!!!
172 views • 7 months ago
34:53
thumbnail
WAKE UP 9/11 Episode 06/28/23 - Exploding Towers II
Wake Up!!!
50 views • 7 months ago
23:50
thumbnail
AMERICA the TRAIN WRECK
Wake Up!!!
23 views • 7 months ago
43:22
thumbnail
WHO I AM - By James Easton - June 23 2023
Wake Up!!!
22 views • 8 months ago
48:52
thumbnail
The EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA - From Veterans Today Article, Uploaded by James Easton, Jun 18 2023
Wake Up!!!
72 views • 8 months ago
39:15
thumbnail
THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS a CONSPIRACY
Wake Up!!!
53 views • 8 months ago
20:59
thumbnail
I AM A POLITICAL PRISONER
Wake Up!!!
13 views • 8 months ago
7:19
thumbnail
CLIMATE CHANGE HORSESHIT
Wake Up!!!
181 views • 8 months ago
3:40
thumbnail
WE'RE IN DEEP SHIT by James Easton, June 15th, 2023
Wake Up!!!
68 views • 8 months ago
27:51
thumbnail
EMPATHY, RELIGION, and the JESUS BLACKMAIL, according to James Easton, June 15th, 2023
Wake Up!!!
20 views • 8 months ago
18:41
thumbnail
CHEMTRAILS & FOREST FIRES by James Easton, June 14th, 2023
Wake Up!!!
189 views • 8 months ago
7:14
thumbnail
Bipolar Disorder, by James Easton, June 14th 2023
Wake Up!!!
66 views • 8 months ago
6:52
thumbnail
HOW TO COMBAT (CALM) BIPOLAR MANIA
Wake Up!!!
29 views • 8 months ago
0:25
thumbnail
TEST of the EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM (EBS)
Wake Up!!!
101 views • 8 months ago
3:56
thumbnail
There is no reason to hope. The N.W.O will usher in a totalitarian world government in the near future
Wake Up!!!
73 views • a year ago
22:42
thumbnail
New World Order Presidents
Wake Up!!!
62 views • a year ago
3:36
thumbnail
HOMELAND - SOUNDS LIKE FATHERLAND, AND IT'S PRETTY NAZIESQUE TO ME!
Wake Up!!!
2 views • a year ago
3:40
thumbnail
The Gift
Wake Up!!!
6 views • a year ago

