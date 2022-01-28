Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
5:43
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Karen Kingston Warns That Joe Biden’s Executive Order Makes Crimes Against Humanity Mandatory
3622 views • 09/22/2022

Joe Biden and his puppet masters have been working overtime to not only destroy America, but humanity as we know it. One glaring example is his recent Executive Order that brings transhumanism out from the shadows into the forefront of American policy.


During last week’s episode of In The Foxhole, Karen Kingston and I discussed the Alleged President’s EO, which should terrify you. Not only is this a transhumanist nightmare, but it’s literally stripping you of your bodily autonomy, your right to informed consent and, ultimately, your rights provided for you in the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.


Here’s a segment of our conversation that I wanted to highlight for you that reveals the utter depravity of what the US Federal Government wants to do to you.


In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik is a Freedom First TV exclusive show. You can watch the show LIVE every Thursday at 6pm ET at https://freedomfirst.tv/live. Become a FFTV subscriber to get access to all of the previous episodes, as well as the rest of the shows On Demand. Use code FOXHOLE for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.


This Saturday we are hosting our Root Out The RINOs online summit featuring Teddy Daniels, Mindy Robinson, Dr Mark Sherwood and Chad Caton. Register for this summit today (if you are a FFTV subscriber, it’s free for you) at https://freedomfirst.tv/events.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
32:55
thumbnail
Clouded Secrets: Nicole Nogrady Reveals The Dark Side of Chemtrails
The Jeff Dornik Show
104 views • 2 months ago
54:55
thumbnail
The Deep State: Ivan Raiklin Exposes Who’s Really Calling the Shots
The Jeff Dornik Show
81 views • 2 months ago
35:31
thumbnail
The GOP: A Party With No Leader
The Jeff Dornik Show
8 views • 3 months ago
55:29
thumbnail
Is Artificial Intelligence a Threat to Our Constitutional Rights? | Keynote Speech at SCARW Luncheon
The Jeff Dornik Show
13 views • 3 months ago
33:20
thumbnail
Dr Hadar Elbaz: Doctors Have Blood on Their Hands for Vaccinating as Many Kids as Possible
The Jeff Dornik Show
116 views • 3 months ago
58:07
thumbnail
Shannon Joy Shares Why She Cannot Support Donald Trump for President
The Jeff Dornik Show
60 views • 3 months ago
01:23:30
thumbnail
FBI Whistleblower Nate Cain Takes On Establishment GOP Candidate and Former Employee of The Podesta Group Riley Moore in WV Congressional Race
The Jeff Dornik Show
14 views • 3 months ago
44:32
thumbnail
Twila Brase Exposes the Deliberate Deception of HIPPA
The Jeff Dornik Show
97 views • 3 months ago
01:23:34
thumbnail
Karen Kingston: People are Foolish for Using Artificial Intelligence
The Jeff Dornik Show
96 views • 3 months ago
53:31
thumbnail
Trevor Loudon: Alleged President Biden is Doing the Bidding of Putin by Opposing Russia to Get Us Into WWIII
The Jeff Dornik Show
17 views • 4 months ago
01:03:49
thumbnail
Can the Firebrands Take Back the GOP? Guest Chad Caton
The Jeff Dornik Show
13 views • 4 months ago
38:38
thumbnail
Sarah McAbee on What Really Happened on J6 and the Ongoing Weaponization of the Government
The Jeff Dornik Show
38 views • 4 months ago
57:05
thumbnail
There is No Asterisk or Exception Clause in the United States Constitution | Guest Host on America Unhinged
The Jeff Dornik Show
54 views • 4 months ago
01:06:25
thumbnail
Jason “Storm” Nelson: Is America Prepared for World War III?
The Jeff Dornik Show
38 views • 4 months ago
47:56
thumbnail
On the Brink of World War III... Why are the Powers-That-Be Focusing Our Attention on UFOs? Carl Crew Breaks It All Down
The Jeff Dornik Show
42 views • 4 months ago
44:39
thumbnail
Kristi Leigh: How the Fearmongering of the Powers-That-Be Are Stripping Away Our Constitutional Rights
The Jeff Dornik Show
51 views • 4 months ago
44:39
thumbnail
Senator Mike Morrell: Is Today’s Political Climate Too Divisive… or Not Enough?
The Jeff Dornik Show
7 views • 4 months ago
54:08
thumbnail
Edward Haugland: Joe Biden Committed Biological Warfare Against the American People
The Jeff Dornik Show
58 views • 4 months ago
32:57
thumbnail
GOP Debate: The Warmongers are Beating Their War Drums
The Jeff Dornik Show
23 views • 4 months ago
46:32
thumbnail
California is Forcing Big Tech Companies to Violate Your First Amendment Free Speech Rights | Interview on Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike
The Jeff Dornik Show
210 views • 5 months ago
49:46
thumbnail
Alex Newman: Stop Handing Your Children Over to be Educated by a Godless Government That Uses Tax Money to Murder Babies
The Jeff Dornik Show
43 views • 5 months ago
36:03
thumbnail
The Elections are Rigged… Seth Keshel Explains What We Do About It
The Jeff Dornik Show
44 views • 5 months ago
40:58
thumbnail
Can You Get Vaxxed Without Getting the Jab? Guest Dr Jake Baker
The Jeff Dornik Show
250 views • 5 months ago
01:36:21
thumbnail
Michele Swinick: America is Dead if We Don’t Fix the Elections by March 5th
The Jeff Dornik Show
47 views • 5 months ago
43:22
thumbnail
Dr Shannon Kroner Shares How We Can Teach Kids About Vaccines and Medical Freedom
The Jeff Dornik Show
38 views • 5 months ago
50:46
thumbnail
Karlyn Borysenko Went Undercover at a Socialist Conference… What They Were Teaching Will Shock You
The Jeff Dornik Show
54 views • 5 months ago
01:02:06
thumbnail
Former CIA Intelligence Officer Dr Michael Scheuer Explains Why He Believes 9/11 was a Part of a Larger Plan by the Powers-That-Be
The Jeff Dornik Show
193 views • 5 months ago
48:27
thumbnail
Vindication for JR Majewski… DoD Confirms Military Record After Smear Campaign Derailed His Congressional Campaign in 2022
The Jeff Dornik Show
9 views • 5 months ago
36:17
thumbnail
Blockchain Expert Jeff Richfield: Stop Waiting on the Next Election and Let the Elect Rise Up
The Jeff Dornik Show
10 views • 5 months ago
40:47
thumbnail
It’s Time to Take on the Social Media Tyrants and Allow the People to be Heard | Interview on Blood Money with Vem Miller
The Jeff Dornik Show
24 views • 5 months ago
01:00:50
thumbnail
Dr Pierre Kory Explains the Real Reason the Powers-That-Be are Pushing Another Not-Safe-Or-Effective Covid Shot
The Jeff Dornik Show
277 views • 5 months ago
36:33
thumbnail
Redefining Freedom of the Press has Undercut the First Amendment | Interview on The Yossi Schmidt Show
The Jeff Dornik Show
2 views • 5 months ago
44:19
thumbnail
Cartels, Trafficking & Drugs: Ann Vandersteel Reveals That Our Tax Dollars are Directly Funding Illegal Immigration
The Jeff Dornik Show
844 views • 5 months ago
01:03:16
thumbnail
Brandon Straka: Donald Trump is Being Persecuted by Rabid Marxists Who’ve Infiltrated Our Government
The Jeff Dornik Show
29 views • 5 months ago
21:51
thumbnail
Karen Kingston Reveals What Led Up to Her Disappearance Last Month | In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston & Jeff Dornik
The Jeff Dornik Show
491 views • 5 months ago
01:06:15
thumbnail
Why We Need to Break Free From Big Tech Altogether | Interview on Weaponized News
The Jeff Dornik Show
5 views • 5 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket