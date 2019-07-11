Jerusalem Cats

Posted 8January2024 JNS TV:

This week, Caroline Glick spoke with Major in Reserves and founder of Courage for Israel Gilad Ach. Courage for Israel is a group of reserve soldiers that are demanding from the government that they do not stop the war in Gaza until Hamas is completely destroyed.



They discuss

- the breaking of morale amongst veteran soldiers who feel that they have been fighting Hamas for decades because of government indecision

- what complete victory in Gaza looks like

- the disconnect between the wholly dedicated soldiers on the ground and the Israeli leadership at the top.

