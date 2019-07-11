Create New Account
Jerusalem Cats
36:20
Major in Reserves: This Time We Must Demand Complete Victory in Gaza | The Caroline Glick Show
9 views • 01/08/2024

Posted 8January2024 JNS TV:
This week, Caroline Glick spoke with Major in Reserves and founder of Courage for Israel Gilad Ach. Courage for Israel is a group of reserve soldiers that are demanding from the government that they do not stop the war in Gaza until Hamas is completely destroyed.

They discuss
- the breaking of morale amongst veteran soldiers who feel that they have been fighting Hamas for decades because of government indecision
- what complete victory in Gaza looks like
- the disconnect between the wholly dedicated soldiers on the ground and the Israeli leadership at the top.

19:52
U.S. Colleges Teaching Hate: American Miseducation (Documentary)
24 views • 10 days ago
7:32
The Most Important Video about the Gaza War
52 views • 11 days ago
2:23
The War is Not About Hamas. It's About Gaza as a Society - Jeremy Gimpel
14 views • 16 days ago
47:07
Hamas DESTROYS Any Hope for Peaceful Coexistence | The Caroline Glick Show In-Focus
2 views • 17 days ago
32:15
SA-Israel ICJ case | Tal Becker: Legal advisor to Israel’s department of foreign affairs
5 views • a month ago
25:27
SA/Israel case at the ICJ: Dr. Galit Raguan, Israeli Ministry of Justice on SABCNews
6 views • a month ago
54:07
Prof. Malcolm Shaw’s masterful display in international law and meticulous take-down of South Africa’s case at International Court of Justice
65 views • a month ago
50:42
BREAKING: Israel on Trial in the Kangaroo Courtroom of the ICJ | The Caroline Glick Show
21 views • a month ago
36:20
Major in Reserves: This Time We Must Demand Complete Victory in Gaza | The Caroline Glick Show
9 views • a month ago
2:20
UKRAINE INC. Episode 9: The Stolen Christmas Presents
19 views • a month ago
29:57
SPECIAL HANUKKAH EPISODE: The Maccabean Revolt of 2023 | The Caroline Glick Show In - Focus
4 views • 2 months ago
7:54
Askar-UNRWA Cradle of Killers - Summer 2023
14 views • 2 months ago
2:01
UKRAINE INC. Episode 8: Elon Musk Prank
51 views • 2 months ago
2:19
Terror in Jerusalem - But What About the Ceasefire - Ari Abramowitz
38 views • 2 months ago
2:36
Elon Musk's Revelation: The Land of Israel Fellowship
45 views • 2 months ago
8:52
Antisemitism at MIT
19 views • 3 months ago
7:49
The Press Tours Hamas Massacre at Kfar Aza, Israel
32 views • 3 months ago
01:16:35
Jonathan Pollard and Rabbi David Bar-Hayim Discuss the War
24 views • 3 months ago
2:14
UKRAINE INC. Episode 7: The Hospital
21 views • 3 months ago
6:46
Levitical Choir Performs at the Southern Wall of the Temple Mount!
19 views • 3 months ago
31:45
EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Recounts CHILLING Oct. 7 Survival Story From Hamas Terrorists | Rosenberg Report
17 views • 3 months ago
7:56
The Untold Story of The Rescued IDF Soldier from Hamas
82 views • 3 months ago
31:01
After Hamas Attack, The Left Needs to Finally Wake Up | The Caroline Glick Show IN - Focus
16 views • 3 months ago
1:34
Rabbi Meir Kahane H''YD - Election Promotion Film 1988
9 views • 3 months ago
37:56
Giving Gaza to Palestinian Authority is an Insanely Bad Idea | The Caroline Glick Show IN Focus
24 views • 3 months ago
29:43
‘All the bodies were brutalized’: The truth about the Hamas attacks | The Caroline Glick Show
39 views • 3 months ago
39:39
Obama and the UN Betray Israel...Again | The Caroline Glick Show IN Focus
15 views • 4 months ago
2:57
Israel Forensic Team Say Victims Were Abused, Burnt | News9
17 views • 4 months ago
01:28:48
Israel Complies With Law Of Armed Conflict - Full Program
10 views • 4 months ago
28:10
Israel Complies With Law Of Armed Conflict - Highlights
10 views • 4 months ago
7:01
VIDEO: Gaza “Civilians” Loot Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri During Hamas Massacre
129 views • 4 months ago
27:45
Calls for Israel to restrain itself are ILLEGAL | The Caroline Glick Show
25 views • 4 months ago
23:30
ISRAEL AT WAR - WEEK 1: The War for Jewish Survival | The Caroline Glick Show. IN FOCUS
36 views • 4 months ago
0:47
Hamas terrorists thanking IRAN for the weapons, money and rockets
182 views • 4 months ago
17:44
BREAKING: Israel at War | The Caroline Glick Show IN - FOCUS
49 views • 4 months ago
33:27
Scott Ritter: Trudeau's Nazi Debacle a HUGE DEFEAT for NATO's Ukraine War
156 views • 4 months ago

