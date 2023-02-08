If you have uncomfortable & embarrassing digestive symptoms that are holding you back from living the life you desire keep reading...

I get it sister...

You feel overwhelmed by all the conflicting information out there & fall back into binge eating sugary & fatty foods.

You feel frustrated that no matter what detox or diet you try, you still constantly have a bloated belly.

find yourself saying to your girlfriends: “My stomach’s so bloated, I literally look pregnant”.

You’ve tried so many experimental diets & don’t know which health “expert” to trust. You’ve spent hundreds, or even thousands of dollars on supplements, health practitioners &online courses trying to find the answer.

You’re blocked & constipated one minute, then racing to the toilet the next. You’re feeling fed up, exhausted & insecure because no matter what you eat, you feel uncomfortable in your body.

You’ve tried a ton of detoxes but just ended up putting on weight, breaking out in acne, or going back to your old binge eating ways. Your irregular, absent, or painful periods are holding you back & you know something isn’t quite right.

I know exactly how you feel as I have been there myself.

That is why I created the Goddess POOtox! Find out more here: https://jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛

00:00 Intro

00:05 Uncomfortable Digestive Issues

01:09 My Experience

02:09 I Finally Realized This

02:52 Create A Custom Protocol

03:38 It's A Journey

04:20 Outro





✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult





✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/





✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/





✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/





----------------------------------------------------------------