Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Jodie Louise
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
4:28
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
WANT TO POO LIKE A GODDESS?: DETOX YOUR DIGESTIVE SYSTEM WITH ME
12 views • 03/07/2023

If you have uncomfortable & embarrassing digestive symptoms that are holding you back from living the life you desire keep reading...

I get it sister...

You feel overwhelmed by all the conflicting information out there & fall back into binge eating sugary & fatty foods.

You feel frustrated that no matter what detox or diet you try, you still constantly have a bloated belly.

 find yourself saying to your girlfriends: “My stomach’s so bloated, I literally look pregnant”.

You’ve tried so many experimental diets & don’t know which health “expert” to trust. You’ve spent hundreds, or even thousands of dollars on supplements, health practitioners &online courses trying to find the answer.

You’re blocked & constipated one minute, then racing to the toilet the next. You’re feeling fed up, exhausted & insecure because no matter what you eat, you feel uncomfortable in your body.

You’ve tried a ton of detoxes but just ended up putting on weight, breaking out in acne, or going back to your old binge eating ways. Your irregular, absent, or painful periods are holding you back & you know something isn’t quite right.

I know exactly how you feel as I have been there myself.

That is why I created the Goddess POOtox! Find out more here: https://jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛

00:00 Intro

00:05 Uncomfortable Digestive Issues

01:09 My Experience

02:09 I Finally Realized This

02:52 Create A Custom Protocol

03:38 It's A Journey

04:20 Outro


✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult


✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/


✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/


✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/


----------------------------------------------------------------

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
2:49
thumbnail
My Offerings: How I Can Help You Transform Your Life
Jodie Louise
15 views • 23 days ago
1:10
thumbnail
Learning to Trust Life: What I Would Tell My Younger Self
Jodie Louise
8 views • 23 days ago
1:24
thumbnail
The Importance of Finding Yourself After a Breakup
Jodie Louise
13 views • 23 days ago
1:20
thumbnail
My Favorite Book: The Queen's Code - Activating The Men in Your Life
Jodie Louise
9 views • 23 days ago
1:10
thumbnail
Say Goodbye To Bad Breathe, Vagina Smells and Smelly Gas
Jodie Louise
270 views • 25 days ago
1:29
thumbnail
Bad Breathe Solution - Try These Ayurveda Daily Practices For Fresher Breath
Jodie Louise
58 views • 3 months ago
0:51
thumbnail
Best Liver Detox For Women The Key to Better Health & Graceful Periods
Jodie Louise
82 views • 4 months ago
1:08
thumbnail
Hormonal Harmony Is Your Birth Right - The Best Liver Detox To Balance Female Hormones
Jodie Louise
43 views • 4 months ago
1:46
thumbnail
Detoxing Your Body - Detox Tips & Best Cleanse for First Detox
Jodie Louise
162 views • 6 months ago
2:08
thumbnail
The Feminine Path to Holistic Healing with Jodie Louise: A Testimonial from Shannen
Jodie Louise
8 views • 7 months ago
1:17
thumbnail
Gut Cleanse Colon Detox - ZenCleanz A Natural Stomach Cleanse
Jodie Louise
88 views • 7 months ago
1:02
thumbnail
Clean Your Gut with ZenCleanz & Do the Best Poops of Your Life!
Jodie Louise
30 views • 8 months ago
1:48
thumbnail
Gentle Cleansing with ZenCleanz: The Ultimate Women’s Detox
Jodie Louise
7 views • 8 months ago
2:22
thumbnail
Coming off the Contraceptive Pill: Balance Your Hormones Naturally
Jodie Louise
19 views • 8 months ago
32:21
thumbnail
Digestive Vibrance Secrets: Food Combining, Gut Love & Intuitive Living
Jodie Louise
250 views • 9 months ago
4:33
thumbnail
Dealing with jealousy a powerful emotion to transform your relationships
Jodie Louise
25 views • 10 months ago
1:44
thumbnail
Detox For Women: Don’t Do a Gut Detox in the Luteal Phase Period
Jodie Louise
11 views • 10 months ago
50:41
thumbnail
Interview with SunDari - Marci Lock The Sacred Wisdom of Our Cycle & Natural Flow of Life
Jodie Louise
40 views • 10 months ago
3:33
thumbnail
The importance of tracking your cycle & life | Free wellness tracker download now
Jodie Louise
3 views • 10 months ago
5:45
thumbnail
The Best Tools To Detox Your Body On Every Level
Jodie Louise
170 views • 10 months ago
7:10
thumbnail
Why you can't connect to your gut instincts: you are full of shit! - Support your gut health
Jodie Louise
59 views • a year ago
12:21
thumbnail
Goddesses Fart too 💩😂𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙖𝙨: Learn How to Detox Like a Goddess
Jodie Louise
10 views • a year ago
4:28
thumbnail
WANT TO POO LIKE A GODDESS?: DETOX YOUR DIGESTIVE SYSTEM WITH ME
Jodie Louise
12 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket