High Hopes

11:30
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
THIS financial law could DESTROY your investments
1323 views • 01/31/2024

Glenn Beck


Jan 30, 2024


States are starting to move against a little-known law that could destroy your financial investments. The law, originally introduced in the 90s, was sold as a way to shore up the financial system. But in reality, it was a way to bail out big financial institutions by allowing them to use YOUR investments as collateral in the event of a financial collapse. “It could mean you lose everything,” Glenn says. “It takes the insane ‘you will own nothing’ promise to a whole new level.” One state, South Dakota, is now moving to fix this broken rule and other states are gearing up to join. Now is the time to stop this, Glenn warns, before any real economic turmoil hits.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8aeJccOvdA

