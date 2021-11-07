High Hopes

Glenn Beck





Jan 30, 2024





States are starting to move against a little-known law that could destroy your financial investments. The law, originally introduced in the 90s, was sold as a way to shore up the financial system. But in reality, it was a way to bail out big financial institutions by allowing them to use YOUR investments as collateral in the event of a financial collapse. “It could mean you lose everything,” Glenn says. “It takes the insane ‘you will own nothing’ promise to a whole new level.” One state, South Dakota, is now moving to fix this broken rule and other states are gearing up to join. Now is the time to stop this, Glenn warns, before any real economic turmoil hits.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8aeJccOvdA