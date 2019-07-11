For this special episode, I reached out to a bunch of smart people in the health/personal growth world; asking them for a clip sharing their favorite free (or cheap) biohacks and lifehacks for health, brainpower, productivity, and happiness.





Why the theme of free/cheap biohacks? What has kept Limitless Mindset a sustainable, independent, authority in the space has been people like you buying the Nootropics, Smart Drugs, Anti-aging supplements, and Biohacking Devices that I researched, self-experimented with, and ultimately recommended enthusiastically. Along with the people that handsomely compensated me as a consultant and coach. Thanks!

So I thought the best way to give back for this milestone would be to share a bunch of impactful hacks that are free (or at least won’t hit you hard at all in the wallet!) Often times the free stuff can improve your health, brainpower, and happiness more than a fancy Mitochondrial supplement or cutting-edge piece of tech!





https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/2-free-biohacks-lifehacks