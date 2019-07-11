Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Oldyoti's Home Page
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
01:21:16
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
G. Edward Griffin interviews Soviet KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov (1984)
121 views • 07/24/2020
This is G. Edward Griffin's shocking video interview, Soviet Subversion of the Free-World Press (1984), where he interviews ex-KGB officer and Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov who decided to openly reveal KGB's subversive tactics against western society as a whole. Bezmenov explains how Jewish Marxist ideology is destabilizing the economy and purposefully pushing the U.S. into numerous crises so that a "Big Brother" tyranny can be put into place in Washington, how most Americans don't even realize that they are under attack, and that normal parliamentary procedures will not alter the federal government's direction.

He then explains how Marxist leaders use informers to make lists of anti-Communist and other politically incorrect people who they want to execute once they - actually a Jewish oligarchy - come to power. The oligarch's secret lists include "civil rights" activists and idealistically-minded "useful idiot" leftists as well.

Bezmenov provides several real world examples of how Marxist leaders even execute and/or imprison each other. Also he explains how American embassy employees were known to betray Soviets attempting to defect, how there existed a "triangle of hate" in the Soviet government, why he realized that Marxism-Leninism was a murderous doctrine, and how the CIA ignored (or didn't care) about Communist subversion.

He also mentions that revolutions throughout history are never the result of a majority movement, but of a small dedicated and highly-organized group who seize power, whether for good or bad. Next he explains how the American mass media spread lies about life in the Soviet Union.

Bezmenov also explains how the LOOK magazine article falsely claimed that the Russian people were proud of their victory in the Second World War, where in reality the Judeo-Bolshevik-Communist-Marxist government was happy that Hitler had been defeated so that they could remain in power.

Find out how the KGB utilized various individuals to undermine the Western society in its morals and values. ~Wise Wanderer
Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
42:08
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Zaluzhny refuses to go - Elensky weakened - Borrell; no truce, more weapons - Blockade hits Paris - 1-31-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
84 views • 10 days ago
6:51
thumbnail
InfoWars - Greg Reese Report - False Flag Warnings For Martial Law in the USA and War with Russia - 1-30-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
113 views • 10 days ago
44:52
thumbnail
InfoWars - Maria Zeee - BREAKING; Federal Provocateurs Identified By Texas Border Convoy Leader — CRITICAL INTEL SHARE NOW - 1-30-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
241 views • 10 days ago
36:21
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Elensky fails to fire Zaluzhny - 880K UKR army - Politico, big Iran strike - Pelosi, go back to China - 1-30-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
173 views • 11 days ago
42:13
thumbnail
InfoWars - Ukraine Update1 - Pelosi, Putin controls protestors - Graham, hit Iran - EU, destroy Hungary economy - Paris under siege - 1-29-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
147 views • 12 days ago
7:15
thumbnail
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - No Question; The Border Invasion Verified - 1-28-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
51 views • 12 days ago
01:37:43
thumbnail
InfoWars - Sunday Live - New Pandemic Of AIDS-Like Illness Sweeping The World, Warns CDC Officials - 1-28-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
135 views • 12 days ago
01:48:15
thumbnail
InfoWars - Sunday Night Live - Border Showdown Heats Up as 25 States Back Texas Against Biden’s Open Border Mayhem - 1-28-2
Oldyoti's Home Page
87 views • 12 days ago
40:39
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Trump disses NATO - Australia, UK; prepare for WW3 - REPO Russian assets - US stops funding UNRWA - 1-28-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
214 views • 13 days ago
44:22
thumbnail
InfoWars - Jay Dyer - Techniques Of Subversion To Take Down A Nation - 1-26-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
67 views • 13 days ago
33:23
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Boris ready for duty - Biden links border to war funding - Ukraine 2024 strategy; build Surovikin Line - 1-27-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
126 views • 14 days ago
46:12
thumbnail
InfoWars - Alex Newman - Historian Warns Satanists Founded And Controlled The Worldwide Leftist Movement - 1-26-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
91 views • 14 days ago
21:12
thumbnail
InfoWars - Investigative Journalist Michael Yon Warns Of Texas Border False Flag - 1-26-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
179 views • 14 days ago
7:14
thumbnail
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Old Yeller's Hatred For Americans Will Be His Undoing - 1-25-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
63 views • 14 days ago
37:18
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - ICJ - Trudeau, Tucker is Putin apologist - Biden warns Texas - IL-76 cui bono Hillary, Barbie Kenough - 1-26-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
80 views • 14 days ago
6:36
thumbnail
InfoWars - HISTORIC! All Republican Governors Back Texas As They Stand Up Against The Fed's Border Invasion - 1-25-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
77 views • 15 days ago
42:37
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - IL-76, trouble for Elensky - UK citizen army to fight Russia - Texas, Abbott v Biden - Maersk retreat - 1-25-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
158 views • 16 days ago
49:34
thumbnail
InfoWars - Kate Dalley - The Coming Money Wars - How They Lure You Into CBDCs - 1-24-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
76 views • 16 days ago
26:49
thumbnail
InfoWars -TYRANNY ALERT - Federal Ruling Against Trudeau Spells His Doom — WEF Panics - 1-24-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
119 views • 16 days ago
45:17
thumbnail
InfoWars - BREAKING - Colorado Governor Responds To Citizens' Ebola Outbreak Concerns - 1-24-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
1824 views • 16 days ago
53:03
thumbnail
InfoWars - Former Green Beret Commander Gives Critical Analysis Of Border Invasion And Announces Major Convoy - 1-24-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
173 views • 16 days ago
6:04
thumbnail
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Supreme Court Decision Provokes Civil War In Texas - 1-23-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
136 views • 16 days ago
42:00
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Kari Lake rejects AZ GOP bribe - Budanov in charge, capital Lviv - Hungary FM Szijjarto, death threat - 1-24-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
79 views • 16 days ago
47:41
thumbnail
InfoWars - Maria Zeee - UN Publishes Goal For Worldwide Censorship - 1-23-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
88 views • 17 days ago
33:48
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - US UK, Yemen air strikes - Elensky, 6 Russian regions decree - Tusk in Kiev - Churchill origin story - 1-23-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
141 views • 18 days ago
6:21
thumbnail
InfoWars - Greg Reese Report - Victoria Nuland Plan To Destroy Nuclear Power Plant And Blame Russia - 1-23-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
186 views • 18 days ago
39:31
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Budanov promotion Klitschko, autocrat Elensky - EU, $22B weapons scheme - Hot Houthi pirate canceled - 1-22-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
192 views • 18 days ago
34:07
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Al-Asad Iraq airbase attack - Drone strike, Russia gas terminal - Fico says NO to Ukraine NATO - 1-21-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
239 views • 20 days ago
18:19
thumbnail
REDACTED - Trump just called the globalists' bluff and it's about to get REAL - Redacted with Clayton Morris - 1-16-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
303 views • 20 days ago
36:27
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Ukraine funding fears Trump - 2025 counter-offensive - France Kharkov debacle - Elensky invites Trump - 1-20-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
142 views • 21 days ago
48:12
thumbnail
InfoWars - Jay Dyer - Roger Stone Releases ALL Deep State Secrets - 1-19-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
154 views • 21 days ago
40:11
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Ukraine-Border deal confidence grows - Newsweek, how did Russia win Putin fishing war - EU dream team - 1-19-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
79 views • 21 days ago
32:53
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Iran v Pakistan - Elensky, China Premier is not my equal - Macron, Russia must lose - Hot Houthi pirate - 1-18-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
147 views • 23 days ago
30:36
thumbnail
InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - World Economic Forum Planning Takedown Of Trump At Davos Summit - 1-17-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
156 views • 23 days ago
44:16
thumbnail
InfoWars - Kate Dalley - Slavery, Eugenics, And World Wars - REAL U.S. History Revisited - 5 Stars - 1-17-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
56 views • 23 days ago
39:29
thumbnail
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update1 - Davos 2024 circus; Ursula, Stoltenberg - Elensky WEF, prison for Putin family - Slovakia, Slavs unite - 1-17-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
84 views • 24 days ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket