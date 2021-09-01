These Inspirational Things

This is a song I wrote to thank the trucker convoys all over the world, as well as everyone who is fighting for FREEDOM!

Here are the content contributors. Please support each individual source!

Chembuster channel on bitchute.com

Thegatewaypundit.com

Gab.com

Foxnews.com

Projectveritas.com

Redvoicemedia.com

Joerogan.com

Rebelnews.com

TruckerLawyer.ca

Rand Paul @ Rumble.com

Defeatthemandatesdc.com

Globalnews.com

Casey DeSantis @ Twitter.com

And anyone else I may have missed!

And thank you to all of my family members who allowed me to use your photos.