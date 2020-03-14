God: Saviour of ALL Humanity

The death of Christ on the cross assures everyone of eternal life. Thus, Jesus Christ never offered "eternal life" to anyone. Why would He, when it's already guaranteed? What Jesus (and Paul) set before people was "eonian life." Belief in Jesus brings people into eonian life, not eternal life. What is eonian life? It's a life that is mentioned approximately 70 times in the Greek Scriptures. Why haven't you ever heard of it? Find out in this video. MP3: http://martinzender.com/Return_to_Zen... Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Martin's homepage:

https://savedignoble.com/



https://www.martinzender.com

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/



http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeister

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HOrC2A7Jb5kHDEae9AAg



https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/



