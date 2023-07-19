Create New Account
chanel thumbnail
Gotta Binge Entertainment
2041 e-1 "Countdown to Ice Cream"
07/20/2023

2041

Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans.

Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.

In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE.

Annual lockdowns have become a heartwarming tradition… more than baseball and apple pie ever were!

Starring Elisabeth Rowe Rebecca Medina Carli Lopez


 e-1 "Countdown to Ice Cream"

The 2041 Lockdowns are here!  Jenna strives to be respected but she is overwhelmed by angry citizens.  Jenna is tempted to forgive a desperate woman’s fines, even though compassion is not tolerated by the State.  Robots are programmed to never hurt humans but when a guy tries to pick up on Odette, the pretty AI, she is quick to teach him a lesson
Then… a shy, mysterious girl drops into an Alien chat group.


NOTE FROM THE DIRECTOR:

Thank you for watching "2041".  Production began during lockdowns as actors played their parts remotely, being directed over Zoom. The series evolved. 

We do our own thing and don't work inside the whole Hollywood system.  The series is offered free here on Brighteon because we want everyone to enjoy it.  Donations are gratefully accepted and will be put to good use on a new movie!

2:52
thumbnail
2041 Music Video - "Crash"
Gotta Binge Entertainment
68 views • 7 months ago
2:34
thumbnail
2041 Preview
Gotta Binge Entertainment
27 views • 7 months ago
28:03
thumbnail
2041 e-6 "Crickets and Scorpions"
Gotta Binge Entertainment
7 views • 7 months ago
29:39
thumbnail
2041 e-5. "All About the Beat"
Gotta Binge Entertainment
13 views • 7 months ago
33:00
thumbnail
2041. e-4. Poppies Deleted
Gotta Binge Entertainment
32 views • 7 months ago
30:02
thumbnail
2041 e-3 "Cuddling the Lion"
Gotta Binge Entertainment
12 views • 7 months ago
26:30
thumbnail
2041 e-2 "500 Light-years from Home"
Gotta Binge Entertainment
31 views • 7 months ago
