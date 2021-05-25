Kla.TV - English

Create New Account
Heiko Schöning warns: The next attack are bioweapons and bacteria! | www.kla.tv/27257
388 views • 10/21/2023

(AUF1-Interview, shortened version)

According to physician and analyst Heiko Schöning, Big Pharma and secret services are currently combining forces in bioweapons research. After months of investigation, Schöning is certain: “This time, it will be bacteria!” The physician had already predicted a staged state-of-health-emergency months before Corona started. Now, in the AUF1-interview with Stefan Magnet, he reveals specific names and companies and asks for them to be disclosed. According to Heiko Schöning, if the actors are made known, a pre-planned crime could be overthrown. 


👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27257

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27257/pdf


AUF1-Interview

Heiko Schöning warns: The Next Attack are bioweapons and bacteria!

https://auf1.tv/das-grosse-interview/heiko-schoening-warnt-der-naechste-angriff-sind-biowaffen-und-bakterien

