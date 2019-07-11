Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Contrarian
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
9:48
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
The World's Most Documented Genocide in History (mirrored)
124 views • 01/08/2024

MIrrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-

https://youtu.be/6e_woWJ3q8o?si=6FXGYw4Zvc8Tr-hE

4 Jan 2024

International law is officially dead


Support and read more from Lara Elborno ► https://gazangirl.substack.com/subscribe

Support the Palestine Pod ►


https://www.patreon.com/palestinepod

Subscribe to the Palestine Pod ►


https://www.youtube.com/thepalestinepod

Follow Lara on Instagram ►


https://www.instagram.com/gazangirl


Join the Future of Journalism ►


https://www.patreon.com/doubledownnews


Support DDN ►

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1704750627549

Transcript available on YouTube page


Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
6:53
thumbnail
John Pilger Tribute to Julian Assange (mirrored)
Contrarian
42 views • 12 days ago
4:18
thumbnail
Palestinian Journalist Yara Eid Exposes Israeli War Crimes (mirrored)
Contrarian
35 views • 15 days ago
17:52
thumbnail
Israeli Sniper Shoots Dead Unarmed Palestinian With White Flag (mirrored)
Contrarian
54 views • 15 days ago
12:41
thumbnail
DISTURBING IMAGES: Bisan Owda My life in Gaza during the Israel - Hamas war (mirrored)
Contrarian
33 views • 15 days ago
9:00
thumbnail
Israel Fire On Gazans Seeking Aid (mirrored)
Contrarian
29 views • 15 days ago
10:14
thumbnail
Jewish peace activist If Israel has its way every last Palestinian will be removed (mirrored)
Contrarian
17 views • 17 days ago
6:11
thumbnail
STRONG LANGUAGE, ADULTS ONLY: Reporter Who Attacked Novak Djokovic for Being Unvaxxed Dies Suddenly (mirrored)
Contrarian
297 views • 17 days ago
14:50
thumbnail
Israel's War Crimes Unleashing Disease and Starvation in Gaza (mirrored)
Contrarian
17 views • 17 days ago
0:59
thumbnail
South African DEBUNKS Israel’s LIE that South Africa represents Hamas (mirrored)
Contrarian
12 views • 17 days ago
2:44
thumbnail
DISTURBING IMAGES: Facts about the Israel Gaza War essential for Americans to know - Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh (mirrored)
Contrarian
58 views • 17 days ago
23:08
thumbnail
THE Interview with Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah in Yemen (mirrored)
Contrarian
29 views • 18 days ago
8:54
thumbnail
'It's Bisan from Gaza and I'm Escaping South' (mirrored)
Contrarian
33 views • 18 days ago
9:02
thumbnail
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And People Were Tortured At The Indonesian Hospital’ (mirrored)
Contrarian
33 views • 18 days ago
42:21
thumbnail
Confronting the Biden Admin’s Lies About Israel & Gaza, w Reporter Said Arikat (mirrored)
Contrarian
4 views • 18 days ago
0:56
thumbnail
The Most PSYCHOTIC Genocide Denial To Come From Zionists (mirrored)
Contrarian
73 views • 18 days ago
58:51
thumbnail
George Galloway, Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti of Ansar Allah, Richard Medhurst, Thomas Faz: No2Nato Broadcast #15 - The Yemen War (mirrored)
Contrarian
18 views • 21 days ago
24:55
thumbnail
IN FULL ICJ lawyer Adila Hassim “The level of killing is so extensive (mirrored)
Contrarian
14 views • 25 days ago
8:46
thumbnail
Jewish comedian Matt Lieb’s speech at pro-Palestine march (mirrored)
Contrarian
52 views • 25 days ago
23:28
thumbnail
SA-Israel ICJ case Vaughan Lowe KC (mirrored)
Contrarian
15 views • 25 days ago
2:28
thumbnail
DISTURBING IMAGES: 100 days of Israel’s relentless war on Gaza Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)
Contrarian
20 views • 25 days ago
16:38
thumbnail
Briahna Joy Gray New HORRIFYING Video Details Israeli GENOCIDE (mirrored)
Contrarian
119 views • a month ago
20:53
thumbnail
Multiple Stars Came Together To Support South Africa’s Genocide Charges Against Israel (mirrored)
Contrarian
23 views • a month ago
30:36
thumbnail
Irish lawyer's stunning speech at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza (mirrored)
Contrarian
98 views • a month ago
8:13
thumbnail
Gaza Lies Israel fed the world since October 7 (mirrored)
Contrarian
38 views • a month ago
9:37
thumbnail
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And I’m Fleeing For The 7th Time’ (mirrored)
Contrarian
25 views • a month ago
9:05
thumbnail
SA's Gaza genocide case against Israel Ronald Lamola (mirrored)
Contrarian
11 views • a month ago
26:04
thumbnail
South African lawyer's incredible speech accusing Israel of genocide at ICJ (mirrored)
Contrarian
153 views • a month ago
6:46
thumbnail
SA's Gaza genocide case against Israel Dr Faranaaz Veriava (mirrored)
Contrarian
59 views • a month ago
1:03
thumbnail
‘Gaza has remained very much occupied’, says the UN rapporteur for occupied Palestine (mirrored)
Contrarian
11 views • a month ago
7:40
thumbnail
South Africa’s ICJ case will go back decades (mirrored)
Contrarian
20 views • a month ago
3:33
thumbnail
ICJ hears Israel genocide case South Africa brings case to UN's highest legal body (mirrored)
Contrarian
39 views • a month ago
16:02
thumbnail
✝️ Archbishop Carlo Viganò Says the WEF is Threatening G20 Leaders To Carry Out The Great Reset ~ A (mirrored)
Contrarian
59 views • a month ago
27:27
thumbnail
Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza Inside Story (mirrored)
Contrarian
46 views • a month ago
11:42
thumbnail
SA's genocide case against Israel kicks off this morning (mirrored)
Contrarian
77 views • a month ago
20:20
thumbnail
South African legal team at the Hague for its case against Israel (mirrored)
Contrarian
23 views • a month ago
17:17
thumbnail
Is Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza South Africa's ICJ Case Explained (mirrored)
Contrarian
74 views • a month ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket