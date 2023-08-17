Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
LastTraintoMemphis
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
59:00
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
The Memphis Belle - The Final Chapter in Memphis
37 views • 08/18/2023

The last documentary to capture footage of the Memphis Belle in its original skin before the Airforce restoration. For almost 60 years the B-17 bomber, the Memphis Belle, called Memphis, Tennessee home. In Oct. 2005, The U.S. Air Force removed one of the most famous aircraft in the world from the possession of the City of Memphis because of the lack of public support. This is the story of 60 years of neglect, apathy and disinterest by the City of Memphis to one of it's most important icons. A documentary film that focuses on the history of the Belle in Memphis and emphasizes the final days and the volunteers who tried to keep another Memphis icon from disappearing. Nominated for best documentary at the 2008 BBIFF - WINNER 2nd Place. Directed and Produced by Ken Axmaker, Jr. for more info: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1247243/ Please Like and Subscribe! #memphisbelle #memphisbellemillington #memphisbellemudisland #memphisbellerestoration #memphisbellestory #memphisbellehistory #whereisthememphisbelle

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
42:57
thumbnail
M113 Ride! Everybody needs a tank in the driveway!!!
LastTraintoMemphis
20 views • 6 months ago
59:00
thumbnail
The Memphis Belle - The Final Chapter in Memphis
LastTraintoMemphis
37 views • 6 months ago
18:45
thumbnail
When Memphis Was On Top Of The World! (2019)
LastTraintoMemphis
27 views • 6 months ago
6:53
thumbnail
Exploring an abandoned homestead in Iowa
LastTraintoMemphis
66 views • 6 months ago
21:17
thumbnail
500ft Above America (2019)- America the Beautiful! A positive view of this great country!!!
LastTraintoMemphis
7 views • 6 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket