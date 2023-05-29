Create New Account
43:01
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Human Trafficking NGO and Genetics Company? - Microjourneys
24 views • 09/20/2023

Join Liam Sturgess to explore the strange ties between the human trafficking non-profit featured in The Sound of Freedom, and the shady genetics firm, Predictive Technology Group.


Read the full report at https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/leading-human-trafficking-ngo-has


