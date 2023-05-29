Join Liam Sturgess to explore the strange ties between the human trafficking non-profit featured in The Sound of Freedom, and the shady genetics firm, Predictive Technology Group.
Read the full report at https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/leading-human-trafficking-ngo-has
Intro song, "Fire's Burning Cold": https://www.liamsturgess.com/blog/fires-burning-cold
---
Find me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/
Join my Locals community for supporters-only content: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/
Subscribe to Microjourneys on Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/
Support my work through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess
Support my Work Through Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess
Follow me on all my platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess
Bandcamp: https://www.liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1
Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bs1rJ76ek0Vp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/liamsturgess
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess/