27:24
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Unity
29 views • 12/24/2021
Filmed at various locations in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the last two months of 2021.

"At the end of the day we are fighting for the same cause. We are fighting for freedom, we are fighting to live life as we see fit and we are fighting to preserve a united States of America. So may God bless all of you. Don't stop fighting. Don't stop fighting. The future of Hawaii depends on your actions you take today." -Diamond Garcia

https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
0:42
thumbnail
A'ole to SMART Cities! Protest in Waikiki!
Liberty Press
273 views • 4 months ago
5:26
thumbnail
Solving the Shape of the Earth
Liberty Press
323 views • 5 months ago
4:18
thumbnail
Trump and Schwab, Good Cop, Bad Cop
Liberty Press
256 views • 5 months ago
7:20
thumbnail
Hawaii Governor Josh Green: "Don't Use Social Media"
Liberty Press
165 views • 6 months ago
2:52
thumbnail
Senator Brian Schatz - Political Climate Crisis Peddler
Liberty Press
10 views • 6 months ago
2:28
thumbnail
Hawaii Governor Josh Green: Climate Change Is Here
Liberty Press
79 views • 6 months ago
11:44
thumbnail
Maui Emergency Management Agency Director Contradicts State Website Regarding Sirens
Liberty Press
47 views • 6 months ago
0:07
thumbnail
Governor Josh Green Scheming To Take Hawaiian People's Land
Liberty Press
206 views • 6 months ago
2:56
thumbnail
Governor Josh Green on Maui fires, curfews, FEMA and 6uilding 6ack 6etter.
Liberty Press
410 views • 6 months ago
0:51
thumbnail
ABC Pushing Climate Change Narrative Over Maui Fires
Liberty Press
88 views • 6 months ago
5:57
thumbnail
Why do you think the mainstream media doesn't want anyone to go see the Sound of Freedom film?
Liberty Press
38 views • 7 months ago
3:21
thumbnail
Hope for Freedom
Liberty Press
8 views • 7 months ago
1:02
thumbnail
Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Kauai, Hawaii
Liberty Press
44 views • 7 months ago
1:02
thumbnail
Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Kona, Hawaii
Liberty Press
51 views • 7 months ago
1:02
thumbnail
Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Hilo, Hawaii
Liberty Press
34 views • 7 months ago
1:02
thumbnail
Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID
Liberty Press
123 views • 7 months ago
1:10
thumbnail
Docs at the Kroc
Liberty Press
31 views • 8 months ago
4:58
thumbnail
What's Going on with Mike Adams?
Liberty Press
548 views • 8 months ago
3:39
thumbnail
Ted and Austin Broer on Fear Porn and False Hope
Liberty Press
29 views • 8 months ago
1:30
thumbnail
Aloha Freedom Coalition welcomes Ohio Brett & Judy Mikovits!
Liberty Press
51 views • a year ago
5:49
thumbnail
Unearthed
Liberty Press
74 views • a year ago
4:58
thumbnail
Ted Broer on Yellowstone's First Queer Kiss
Liberty Press
98 views • a year ago
4:02
thumbnail
Predictive Programming and Propaganda Come From The Darkest Minds
Liberty Press
132 views • a year ago
01:50:52
thumbnail
Papakolea Meet & Greet Candidate Forum
Liberty Press
1 view • 2 years ago
41:48
thumbnail
Kanikapila Fundraiser for Gary Cordery for Governor
Liberty Press
1 view • 2 years ago
01:22:40
thumbnail
Hawaii Christian Coalition Pastors Breakfast - June 25, 2022
Liberty Press
11 views • 2 years ago
4:06
thumbnail
James Asks Kai Kahele if He Supports Quarantine Camps
Liberty Press
62 views • 2 years ago
41:45
thumbnail
Get Out the Vote Concert in Laie with Kapena and Candidates
Liberty Press
10 views • 2 years ago
1:36
thumbnail
Ryan Malish for Hawaii State Senate District 9
Liberty Press
0 view • 2 years ago
0:40
thumbnail
Rob Novak for Hawaii State House District 25
Liberty Press
1 view • 2 years ago
1:08
thumbnail
Jessica (Priya) Caiazzo for Hawaii State House District 20
Liberty Press
0 view • 2 years ago
1:06
thumbnail
Antionette Fernandez for Hawaii State Senate District 24
Liberty Press
1 view • 2 years ago
4:05
thumbnail
Kimberly Kopetseg for Hawaii State House District 44
Liberty Press
41 views • 2 years ago
1:27
thumbnail
Leilani Soon for Hawaii State Senate District 10
Liberty Press
30 views • 2 years ago
1:45
thumbnail
Joelle Seashell for Hawaii State House District 21
Liberty Press
10 views • 2 years ago
1:38
thumbnail
YouTube Deletes Seth Keshel Video and Receives THIRD Censorship Strike
Liberty Press
91 views • 2 years ago

