Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Liberty TV
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
3:54
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
WARNING TO ALL HUMANKIND: Consciousness Takeover by the Globe-Earth Cabal! | SGT Report & FE Nations
1515 views • 02/12/2023

Video by SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbcjf2KcICSu/
Video by FE Nations: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
Who Really Runs the US Government/Corporation, Department of Defense, CIA, NASA and Space Force?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6O941l8icwpk/
URGENT CALL FOR ACTION: You Can Help Defeat the 'Globalists' and Their World Enslavement Agenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CCQRlZhVfIHU/
FLAT EARTH CRASH COURSE: https://feccsite.wordpress.com | https://www.bitchute.com/video/E2ZYtH8jJUHt/
Moon is Plasma & Earth's Selfie; Earth is Flat & Larger, Has More Continents & Macro-Climate Change
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQuCeDylb96i/
Earth is Flat and Motionless - The Truth that Destroys the Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1VDum9VrSYtZ/
Earth is Level and Stationary - The Truth That Destroys the Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ITS0G25FR0yC/
FLAT EARTH REVELATION 2022: EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL AND HAS MORE CONTINENTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QqPDmMU4sas3/
The Greatest Deception - The Grand Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RF7HYTOOBVLM/
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball (HD Remastered)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XZrS8EXg69J7/
Dismantling the 'Earth is a Globe' Deception of NASA | Eric Dubay
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3fOyTaxMr99F/
Flat Earth Explained: Why It Matters (The Truth Shall Make You Free!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ybf0xcmFEciV/
Who Started the Globe Earth Deception? What are Their End Game, Ultimate Goal? | World's Last Chance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvokiEKzvzxs/
Who Started To Erase Flat Earth Information? What Is Their Motive? | MIG MAG / Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWZ1FMfIXFuq/
The Mastermind behind the 'Globe Earth' and 'Heliocentric Model' Deceptions | World's Last Chance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2lWmaAyRdlR/
TOP 10 Reasons Why I Don't Trust NASA | scrawny2brawny
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dJtk7kmDhQcp/
TOP 7 Reasons Why FLAT EARTH MATTERS | scrawny2brawny
https://www.bitchute.com/video/12tcBDSwJGI2/
Why Is The Flat Earth Truth So Important? Globe or Flat Earth, What Difference Does It Make?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/62IiTOxnB1hw/
RED ALERT: NASA's Planned 'Future Warfare' for Circa 2025! | Deborah Tavares, StopTheCrime.net
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMLjaGTR4RPh/
Divergent introduces Greater Flat Earth with Hidden or Forbidden Continents based on Plasma Moon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jc3l9yQj4PXJ/
Many Antarctica Stations on Greater Flat Earth w/ Hidden Continents based on Plasma Moon | Divergent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vil7ndyyqUk0/
LEMURYA: How to travel to the hidden or forbidden continent of Lemurya on flat Earth | Divergent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ieeJt4BanNOp/
ATLANTIS: How to travel to the hidden or forbidden continent of Atlantis on flat Earth | Divergent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/odj69d4e1mOo/
Big Lie Of The Ball-Earth Cult Exposed: Plasma Moon Map of Earth Is The Real World Map | VOC & TOTM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yFo8gKLQAL33/
Big Lie Of The Ball-Earth Cult Exposed: The true sizes & shapes of countries | Jonatan Lambert
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiTIp6hVlJ4T/
Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 1 of 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPvIZrGVLCxW/
Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 2 of 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXYW8R9XNnSM/
Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 3 of 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oX8J5RsMAaUH/
Shattering the Glass Ceiling (Firmament) above the Flat Earth - The Cabal Tried and Failed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNEOJN3Jh4MH/
Chasing the Sun on a Flat Earth (Part 1) - Flying West from Seoul to Paris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uz00D3oyaRdU/
Chasing the Sun on a Flat Earth (Part 2) - Flying East from Paris to Tokyo
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8a89fX7YScp/
Local Sun - The Sun is in between the clouds, not 93 million miles away!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8Z24pdjthMg/
Local Moon - The Moon is in between the clouds, not 238 thousand miles away!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucYCmVqwDKNi/

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
5:27
thumbnail
How You Can Help Defeat the Globalists, Globe Cabal, Death-Jab Cult, Great Reset and New World Order
Liberty TV
685 views • a year ago
3:20
thumbnail
TRUTH BOMB: All The Moon Landings or Missions Were Faked to Hide This Fact | FEN, VOC & AWR
Liberty TV
2538 views • a year ago
14:11
thumbnail
Old Map of Flat Earth Based on Plasma Moon | EmyyWolf
Liberty TV
364 views • a year ago
3:07
thumbnail
Flat Earth Dave Teaches Flat Earth Using The Greater World Map By Plasma Moon | DITRH & FE Nations
Liberty TV
783 views • a year ago
2:25
thumbnail
The AEP/Gleason Map Is Not the Real Flat Earth Map | Mike Helmick and FlatEarth Nations
Liberty TV
252 views • a year ago
14:40
thumbnail
GLOBE PSYCHOSIS: The 'Globe' Earth Is A Psychotic Version of Our Reality | MARMAR QUEEN
Liberty TV
333 views • a year ago
5:27
thumbnail
This Is Why Flat Earth Is So Imperative | J. L. Forbes
Liberty TV
123 views • a year ago
2:55
thumbnail
NASA is Not A Space Agency (NASA) | Former Senior CIA Officer Robert David Steele
Liberty TV
2055 views • a year ago
3:20
thumbnail
GAME OVER FOR NASA! Absolute Proof the Moon Is Local and Self-Illuminating | Dark-Element-Films
Liberty TV
338 views • a year ago
6:04
thumbnail
Remedy for Spike-Protein & Auto-Immune Diseases Caused by C19 Shot | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & COMUSAV
Liberty TV
7015 views • a year ago
33:05
thumbnail
Allegedly Dave Exposes the Death-Shot & Brain-Hacking Operations for Great Reset & New World Order
Liberty TV
1770 views • a year ago
3:54
thumbnail
WARNING TO ALL HUMANKIND: Consciousness Takeover by the Globe-Earth Cabal! | SGT Report & FE Nations
Liberty TV
1515 views • a year ago
15:33
thumbnail
[Part 2] Proving the Existence of the Firmament / Dome of Flat Earth | Founded Earth Brothers
Liberty TV
446 views • a year ago
9:15
thumbnail
[Part 1] Proving the Existence of the Firmament / Dome of Flat Earth | Founded Earth Brothers
Liberty TV
385 views • a year ago
35:46
thumbnail
Who Really Runs the US Government/Corporation, Department of Defense, CIA, NASA and Space Force?
Liberty TV
1032 views • a year ago
58:37
thumbnail
[Part 1] Depopulation & Control Agenda of the US DoD & Big Pharma | Dr. Jane Ruby w/ Sasha Latypova
Liberty TV
577 views • a year ago
2:50
thumbnail
RED ALERT: "70% of the American population is completely READABLE & WRITABLE by A.I.": Harald Kautz
Liberty TV
224 views • a year ago
14:38
thumbnail
RED ALERT !!! The Mother of All Conspiracies to Deceive and Manipulate the People of the World !!!
Liberty TV
1104 views • a year ago
7:23
thumbnail
Big Lie Of The Ball-Earth Cult Exposed: Plasma Moon Map of Earth Is The Real World Map | VOC & TOTM
Liberty TV
112 views • a year ago
4:53
thumbnail
Big Lie Of The Ball-Earth Cult Exposed: The true sizes & shapes of countries | Jonatan Lambert
Liberty TV
74 views • a year ago
6:03
thumbnail
"70% of the US population can be 'written' by their avatars": Harald Kautz-Vella tells Dr. Lee Merritt
Liberty TV
319 views • a year ago
3:58
thumbnail
The Unafraid and Unstoppable Stew Peters Asks the Trillion-Dollar Question "Is the Earth Flat?"
Liberty TV
596 views • a year ago
47:46
thumbnail
Flat Earth Movement Is Now at Warp Speed Powered by Stew Peters Network | Stew Peters w/ David Weiss
Liberty TV
2047 views • a year ago
20:13
thumbnail
VICTORY! Governments Worldwide Discover COVID Shot Is Weapon of Mass Genocide | InfoWars
Liberty TV
308 views • a year ago
12:05
thumbnail
RED ALERT! 5G Kill Grid Spreading Across the Globe | InfoWARS
Liberty TV
179 views • a year ago
5:39
thumbnail
URGENT CALL FOR ACTION: You Can Help Defeat the 'Globalists' and Their World Enslavement Agenda
Liberty TV
309 views • a year ago
3:09
thumbnail
FLAT EARTH CRASH COURSE: Helping Globe Earthers Wake Up To The Reality Of Flat Earth Within 10 Days
Liberty TV
559 views • a year ago
17:03
thumbnail
EARTH IS STATIONARY WITH NO CURVATURE: 1,200 Miles of Flat Earth Infrared Footage | JTolan Media1
Liberty TV
226 views • a year ago
20:13
thumbnail
Santos Bonacci Exposes the 'Earth's Curvature' Pseudoscience of the Spinning-Ball-Earth Cult
Liberty TV
161 views • a year ago
35:56
thumbnail
RED ALERT: NASA's Planned 'Future Warfare' for Circa 2025! | Deborah Tavares, StopTheCrime.net
Liberty TV
352 views • a year ago
38:57
thumbnail
FLAT EARTH PRESENTATION: Everything We've Been Told Is A Lie | Michael Tellinger
Liberty TV
496 views • a year ago
01:51:20
thumbnail
Exposing the Puppet Master of the Globalists, Elites, Bankers, Leaders, Media & New World Order (Part 1)
Liberty TV
175 views • a year ago
6:39
thumbnail
Michael Tellinger explains why he took the Flat-Earth red pill
Liberty TV
381 views • a year ago
2:50
thumbnail
SATANIC 6-6-6 CONNECTION: NASA, Globe Earth, Jesuit Order, Graphene Jab and Mark of the Beast
Liberty TV
300 views • a year ago
3:00
thumbnail
How to Become a Superhero and Free Humanity from the Satanic Controllers of the World (3 Minutes)
Liberty TV
128 views • a year ago
13:53
thumbnail
The Jesuit Illuminati is aiming for One World Totalitarian Government, Religion & Currency
Liberty TV
200 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket