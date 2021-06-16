Create New Account
Coming Home Spirit
Video Blog #6: Justin's Transition to What?
02/08/2023

In this video blog post, I explain what "Just Transition" really is. In short, a transition from democracy to totalitarianism, all under the guise of saving the planet.

This is one of many important ideas in my new book, "What the Hell Is Going On? - The Web of Fraud That Is Enslaving Everyone and How We Can Escape to Freedom." You can pick up a copy from my publisher (https://booklocker.com/books/12553.html) or, if you must, from Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/What-Hell-Goin.... Check out my author website at https://www.cominghomespirit.com/.

10:34
thumbnail
VLOG #7 The Devolution of Davos Man
Coming Home Spirit
9 months ago
54:57
thumbnail
What the Hell Is Going On? - Presentation in Calgary, February 2023
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
6:15
thumbnail
Video Blog #6: Justin's Transition to What?
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
3:52
thumbnail
Video Blog #5: Science Asks Question. Propaganda Prohibits Questions
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
5:33
thumbnail
Video Blog #2: Pattern Recognition - The Key to Understanding What's Really Going On
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
3:28
thumbnail
What’s Really Going On? #5: NAZI Propaganda—Deja Vu All Over Again
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
4:48
thumbnail
Want to Know What's Really Going On? Get My New Book!
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
2:55
thumbnail
What’s Really Going On? #4: Patterns: Mistakes vs Lies
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
0:53
thumbnail
Amazon Put My Book on Sale!
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
5:56
thumbnail
Video Blog #1: They Are Liars, Not Idiots
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
2:43
thumbnail
What’s Really Going On? #2: Pattern Recognition
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago
2:24
thumbnail
What’s Really Going On? #1: Liars Not Idiots
Coming Home Spirit
a year ago

