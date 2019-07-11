Create New Account
03:33:32
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
1212+333 Hz Ascended Master Etheric Rebirth ┇ Enlightened Mastery Light Language ┇ By Lightstar
7 views • 01/25/2024

Rejuvenate and upgrade your energy with 1212 Hz and 333 Hz Ascended Master frequencies as you uplift your life with a shower of green and gold light code upgrades. Get activated with Light Language from the Ascended Master realms through yours truly, Lightstar and Ascended Master Hilarion. Become saturated with spiritual revitalization as you become shrouded in the golden green color ray with healing sparkling energies. Allow Ascended Master Hilarion, as the spiritual emissary for the Ascended Master realms, envelop your energy field with love, support, and spiritual healing for an etheric rebirth. This light language activation portal harnesses the high vibrational code of 1212 Hz, a frequency aligned with the Ascended Master realms, plus additional frequencies of 333 Hz to enhance your communication into these higher realms. Coupled with my "Enlightened Mastery" art creation, let the regenerating music and living art guide you on a journey of renewal and etheric rebirth in your life. Let the Light Language from the Ascended Master realms fill your heart with love, as your energy bodies and auric field receives new divine light codes. 💜 Lightstar


🎵 BUY 1212+333 Hz ENLIGHTENED MASTERY MP3 VERSION (3:33 MP3 file) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/12...


🎵 ALL MUSIC & AUDIO CATEGORY

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/mu...


💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...


FEEDBACK REQUEST: How do you like this activation? Would you like to see more videos and activations like this one from me? Please comment so I can obtain feedback on how you all liked this activation, and feel free to make suggestions about what types of other activations that you'd like to see/hear more going forward! Thanks! 💛 Lightstar


 ⬖ Credits ⬖ ⓒ Lightstar Creations. All Rights Reserved. @Lightstarcreations

Visionary Art (Enlightened Mastery) and Music Creation By Lightstar with 💛 Audio and video for personal use only. All copying, modification, broadcasting, re-uploading, re-selling, re-sampling, re-distributing, re-posting, synchronization, or any other commercial usages are strictly prohibited.


🎵 GET CUSTOM LIGHT LANGUAGE MP3 AUDIO: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st...


LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com

✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...

🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...

🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...

🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...


JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:

💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...


VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...

▶️ (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...

▶️ (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations

▶️ (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

🔴 (YouTube)


 / lightstarcreations


🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:

Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/

https://anomalistdesign.com/

