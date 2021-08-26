Create New Account
5:10
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Pt. 2 Geo-Fires Burned Up Melted Cars And Metals - NOT DEW It's Thermite - Watch and See .. Flamethrowers Maui
2423 views • 08/18/2023

See: Agenda 21 Burn Down Your Town Pt. 1 & 3 [Brighteon]:

Pt. 1 Lahaina Maui Burn Down 'Controlled Demolition' [flamethrowers] Tagged With 9/11 Numerology - We Did It.. August 2023 Hawaii's 911

Pt. 3 Geo-Fires Burned Houses Not Trees Selective Fires - NOT DEW It's Flamethrowers - Watch And See - ROTM

---------------------------

About the guy in the above video clips: Video they came from [2016] was put out by persons or a person calling their YT channel FPSRussia. The videos featured a guy playing a character of a Russian guy with Russian accent demonstrating large military weaponry, high-powered guns, etc. basically blowing things up. Very popular channel for a number of years getting millions of views. Then in April 2016 without explanation the channel just ended. The interesting thing here is that the video the clips in the above video came from was their very last video, dated 4-16-16. On flamethrowers. The one and only flamethrower video they ever did. After this FPSRussia was not heard from againHere is the question: Is all of this in this last FPSRussia video - flamethrowers, sticky fuels, living room sets torched - with greenery unburned, cars melted with thermite - is it all a hidden-in-plain-sight 'Agenda 21-Burn-Down' reveal?

They always tell. That we know for a fact.

[Note: Large scale operations like burning towns off the map would obviously use very advanced highly efficient application techniques. Seems not all viewers make this logical connection; note also: this is very practical real world stuff not Star Wars DEW DEW; and note also: from now on when you see more pictures of more melted cars - you will know how they did it]

***

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2023/08/historic-lahaina-maui-burned-to-ground.html

