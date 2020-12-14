Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Plasma Energy Solution
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
24:14
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
0201-2024 –Savings for you! Happy Valentine’s Month Coupon plus a contest!
10 views • 02/01/2024

Lynn has a 30% off coupon for you this month!  Watch the video and find out the coupon word!  She will also give three gift certificates for the three best testimonials sent to her before February 15, 2024.  You can use these with the purchase of any Plasma Energy Solution products.   For ‘out of the box thinkers’ and those seeking knowledge about a variety of topics, don’t forget to go to the Free Report section of our website.  Scroll down the Free Reports to the end to find the most recent Free Reports,  To open these reports just put in a first name and an email address.

 

Go to our home page to find the February, 2024 special: www.plasmaenergysolution.com

 

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.  You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side. 

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.  If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.

 

 

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
24:14
thumbnail
0201-2024 –Savings for you! Happy Valentine’s Month Coupon plus a contest!
Plasma Energy Solution
10 views • 9 days ago
8:18
thumbnail
0117-2024 –Buy One Get One Free—Happy New Year!
Plasma Energy Solution
59 views • 23 days ago
14:44
thumbnail
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/video-upload
Plasma Energy Solution
28 views • a month ago
27:20
thumbnail
1231-2023 – Ring Out The Old and Bring In The New!
Plasma Energy Solution
182 views • a month ago
10:56
thumbnail
1219-2023 – 1211-2023—Is It Possible To Set Up A Plasma Energy Protective Dome?
Plasma Energy Solution
120 views • 2 months ago
9:12
thumbnail
1211-2023--Testimonial...An Interesting Side Trip
Plasma Energy Solution
62 views • 2 months ago
11:37
thumbnail
1211-2023 – Harmony For the Holidays—Is It Possible?
Plasma Energy Solution
54 views • 2 months ago
21:28
thumbnail
1201-2023-Get the Jump on Exposure to Winter Ailments this Holiday Season!
Plasma Energy Solution
33 views • 2 months ago
9:53
thumbnail
1114-2023 – Breeze Through The Holidays With Savings On Two Special Packages!
Plasma Energy Solution
45 views • 3 months ago
21:10
thumbnail
1111-2023 – Lynn Says Save With Packages, Plus Arithmetic, Intention And Clothing!
Plasma Energy Solution
112 views • 3 months ago
35:08
thumbnail
1101-2023 –Unusual, Economical Things To Add To Your Wheelhouse of Well Being!
Plasma Energy Solution
91 views • 3 months ago
23:52
thumbnail
1025-2023 – Is There A Social Design To Shorten People’s Lives?
Plasma Energy Solution
69 views • 3 months ago
27:39
thumbnail
1023-2023 – Is Someone or Something Taking Charge Of Your Energy?
Plasma Energy Solution
125 views • 4 months ago
11:58
thumbnail
1009-2023 – What in heaven’s name is special for you?
Plasma Energy Solution
66 views • 4 months ago
17:56
thumbnail
1001-2023 –Is Inflation Eating Holes In Your Wallet?
Plasma Energy Solution
52 views • 4 months ago
10:36
thumbnail
0925-2023 – Are You Well Stocked With Remedies For Colds And More?
Plasma Energy Solution
130 views • 4 months ago
24:15
thumbnail
0920-2023 – Does Water Outshine Over The Counter Solutions?
Plasma Energy Solution
62 views • 5 months ago
30:19
thumbnail
0914-2023 – One Family’s Testimonial About Improving Their Lives With Plasma Energy Water…
Plasma Energy Solution
51 views • 5 months ago
33:06
thumbnail
0909-2023 -- If You Choose To Be Dehydrated Does That Mean You Choose To Be Unhealthy?
Plasma Energy Solution
116 views • 5 months ago
17:53
thumbnail
0905+2023—What—I Need To Drink This Much Water Every Day?
Plasma Energy Solution
80 views • 5 months ago
27:04
thumbnail
0902-2023—Water, Water, Water, and Something Special for September, 2023!
Plasma Energy Solution
244 views • 5 months ago
32:05
thumbnail
0829-2023—Healthy Before 50, Healthy After 50
Plasma Energy Solution
116 views • 5 months ago
34:03
thumbnail
0824-2023—How Do I Use Water To Get Rid Of Symptoms and Conditions?
Plasma Energy Solution
138 views • 6 months ago
12:51
thumbnail
0820-2023—Very Special Information on Your Body’s Cry for Water
Plasma Energy Solution
246 views • 6 months ago
8:39
thumbnail
0816-2023—Why Do People Lining Up and Scrambling To Buy a House Need Anxiety Relief, Headache Relief and More?
Plasma Energy Solution
74 views • 6 months ago
7:40
thumbnail
0808-2023—This IS The Only Place To Find Lynn’s Second Secret August 2023 Special!
Plasma Energy Solution
270 views • 6 months ago
34:14
thumbnail
0807-2023—Don’t Miss Things To Ponder And August Special!
Plasma Energy Solution
37 views • 6 months ago
30:13
thumbnail
0715-2023- intention: What Does Love Have To Do With It?
Plasma Energy Solution
69 views • 7 months ago
16:14
thumbnail
0706-2023—Why Is Lynn Practically Giving Something New Away?
Plasma Energy Solution
149 views • 7 months ago
20:51
thumbnail
0623-2023- This Made Me Laugh Today!
Plasma Energy Solution
135 views • 8 months ago
25:33
thumbnail
0616-2023—I Just Want To Have Fun—Is That An Entitlement Or A Distraction?
Plasma Energy Solution
92 views • 8 months ago
17:59
thumbnail
0615-2023—Where Do We Go From Here?
Plasma Energy Solution
110 views • 8 months ago
11:01
thumbnail
Now what? Venom in our Food?
Plasma Energy Solution
307 views • 8 months ago
14:32
thumbnail
0605-2023—How Do We Use Harmony Support Around Town?
Plasma Energy Solution
45 views • 8 months ago
6:50
thumbnail
0504-2023—Choices! Choices! Ways to Save And Ways To Pay!
Plasma Energy Solution
104 views • 9 months ago
18:24
thumbnail
0501-2023—Happiness –Did You Ever Have Such A Happiness Moment You Wanted To Capture It In A Jar?
Plasma Energy Solution
51 views • 9 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket