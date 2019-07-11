True Info Mike

Create New Account
4:09
thumbnail
Biden's open border policy is a 'Clear and Present Danger' to the US!
55 views • 01/27/2024

Sen. Scott: Republicans Cannot Let Biden’s Open Border Policies Become Law!


U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) hosted a press conference with Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ron Johnson (R-Wis), Roger Marshall (R-Kan), Mike Braun (R-Ind), Eric Schmitt (R – Mo) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex) to outline their expectations for the ongoing negotiations on border security legislation. During the press conference, Senator Scott warned against allowing President Joe Biden’s lawless, open border polices becoming law which would make it much harder for the next president to actually secure the border and stop illegal immigration.

Senator Rick Scott said, “From what I have seen so far, this so-called ‘border deal’ just codifies into law Biden’s open-border-agenda and makes it near impossible for the next president to secure the border and stop illegal immigration. We are dealing with a lawless administration and a lawless president. Joe Biden is so committed to having an open border that he took Texas to the Supreme Court so that CBP could cut border fencing down. That is what we are dealing with here. Leader McConnell has said he won’t include any metrics or accountability that force a reduction in illegal crossings. That’s unacceptable. We need metrics and accountability that force Biden to comply with the law or lose something he cares about—otherwise, it is a non-starter.

“The little I have heard about this deal is that it actually ALLOWS illegal immigration. If Biden and Democrats get policies that allow first-come, first-serve entry into the United States to the first 5,000 people every day before any real border security laws kick in, that is a TOTAL FAILURE. That is 1.8 million illegal immigrants allowed in every year. If just 1% of those are bad people—like murderers, terrorists, human traffickers, or drug smugglers—that means we are letting 50 people in every day who want to hurt Americans. I won’t accept that. We need to see this bill, have real amendment votes, and actually secure the border. If Biden and the Democrats refuse to do that, we need to shut the border down.”


https://youtu.be/T-_EVBXpq74?si=3OXqop4m0dIMV0T4

Sen. Ron Johnson: Biden's open border policy is a 'clear and present danger' to the US

https://youtube.com/shorts/U_4SmGDRO-M?si=QX_wOJDd5VIahB1T https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6343224663112

6:20
thumbnail
A Call To Arms: Dare to be Aware! True Info Mike
True Info Mike
83 views • 22 days ago
01:18:51
thumbnail
The Mysterious Khazar Empire & The Rothschilds Are Coming! 2013
True Info Mike
77 views • 2 months ago
51:19
thumbnail
The Dangers Of the Marriage License & The Truth!
True Info Mike
132 views • 2 months ago
23:33
thumbnail
A De Facto Kangaroo Court using Chicago Courtroom Tactics of Intimidation!
True Info Mike
24 views • 3 months ago
36:59
thumbnail
Requiem for the Suicided: Gary Webb
True Info Mike
49 views • 3 months ago
02:09:37
thumbnail
Terror Storm: Final Cut - Special Edition
True Info Mike
21 views • 3 months ago
01:42:19
thumbnail
Fabled Enemies 2008
True Info Mike
25 views • 3 months ago
3:23
thumbnail
Marriage License VS The Holy Bible Part Two
True Info Mike
104 views • 4 months ago
7:35
thumbnail
Marriage License VS The Holy Bible
True Info Mike
28 views • 4 months ago
12:17
thumbnail
A Warnning from True Info Mike: 5G Activated Zombie Apocalypse
True Info Mike
476 views • 4 months ago
49:24
thumbnail
Steve Poplar warns Mike Adams: The food supply chain is COLLAPSING in real time
True Info Mike
146 views • 5 months ago
6:18
thumbnail
CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time of Fires
True Info Mike
20 views • 5 months ago
42:22
thumbnail
"God's Blueprint for Heaven on Earth" by Kevin Brechbill | KFW 2023
True Info Mike
18 views • 5 months ago
43:52
thumbnail
A Church Prepared for Persecution - Ken Miller | KFW 2022
True Info Mike
28 views • 5 months ago
9:45
thumbnail
Goodbye Freedom, Hello Tyranny! The Beginning of the New Series of Coronavirus Lockdowns.
True Info Mike
54 views • 6 months ago
11:10
thumbnail
I have PROOF of CHILD S3X trafficking in HOLLYWOOD + My reaction to The Sound Of Freedom film
True Info Mike
191 views • 7 months ago
14:39
thumbnail
Loy Brunson UPDATE! "CASE DOCKETED FOR CONFERENCE JUNE 22" 6-6-23
True Info Mike
47 views • 8 months ago
11:03
thumbnail
Supreme Court Rules IRS Can Secretly Grab Bank Records of Outside Parties
True Info Mike
28 views • 8 months ago
14:01
thumbnail
We the People have To Wake-Up & Defend Freedom and Liberty!
True Info Mike
34 views • 9 months ago
7:24
thumbnail
The Canary in the Coal Mine: Tucker Carlson
True Info Mike
61 views • 9 months ago
8:13
thumbnail
Committee of Safety
True Info Mike
13 views • 10 months ago
3:55
thumbnail
Trump Indictment: We Are Now Officially Live in a Banana Republic - #JudicialTyranny
True Info Mike
4 views • 10 months ago
2:57
thumbnail
Everybody Plays the Fool by the Globalist & the IMF World Bank Choir
True Info Mike
88 views • 10 months ago
01:14:12
thumbnail
State Of Control Documentary - Digital ID Passport CBDCs Total Control!
True Info Mike
198 views • a year ago
5:02
thumbnail
The Purpose of the PLAN-Demic Revealed - A NWO Financial Digital Concentration Camp!
True Info Mike
215 views • a year ago
01:01:03
thumbnail
MORE Banks Set To Fail. Get Ready..PRAY!
True Info Mike
56 views • a year ago
53:28
thumbnail
Catherine Austin Fitts: 2nd Full Interview - Planet Lockdown!
True Info Mike
223 views • a year ago
45:30
thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: Researchers Already Have Jan. 6th Congressional Footage - MUST WATCH
True Info Mike
51 views • a year ago
59:23
thumbnail
Maryam Henein on the CORPORATION of the United States
True Info Mike
62 views • a year ago
6:30
thumbnail
FIGHT BACK! - Safety Committees of the Revolution
True Info Mike
0 view • a year ago
01:20:49
thumbnail
USA, INC. Vol. 1871-2021: The Corrupt Masonic Construct of The United States Corporation
True Info Mike
116 views • a year ago
01:43:32
thumbnail
2.16.23 Patriot Streetfighter with Cathy O'Brien, MK Ultra Survivor & "Trance Formation Of America Author
True Info Mike
0 view • a year ago
3:23
thumbnail
Supply Chain Shipping Lanes Disruptions! Walmart 1/27/23
True Info Mike
316 views • a year ago
7:42
thumbnail
Nearly 2 Years Ago Alex Jones Warned Covid Shot Will Cause Strokes
True Info Mike
79 views • a year ago
5:08
thumbnail
Know Thy Enemy! 11/03/2021
True Info Mike
36 views • a year ago

