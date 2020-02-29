Create New Account
Mathematical Software
Contradictory and Confusing CDC Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID Death Numbers
Short video annnouncement of publication of "Recommendations for Improving the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Practices for Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19" on the many confusing and contradictory numbers and verbal claims on the CDC Web Site and published documentation on pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19, many predating the COVID pandemic by several years. These include two numbers of deaths from pneumonia and influenza differing by a factor of over three from at least 2014 to 2019.


https://www.ijocs.org/clinical-journal/recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-a.pdf


Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/

Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/

A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!


