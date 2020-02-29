Mathematical Software

Short video annnouncement of publication of "Recommendations for Improving the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Practices for Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19" on the many confusing and contradictory numbers and verbal claims on the CDC Web Site and published documentation on pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19, many predating the COVID pandemic by several years. These include two numbers of deaths from pneumonia and influenza differing by a factor of over three from at least 2014 to 2019.





https://www.ijocs.org/clinical-journal/recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-a.pdf





